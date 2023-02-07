QUALITAS CONSULTING GROUP Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

Lauryn Haake leads the fast growing, dynamic, and innovative technology consulting firm, Qualitas Consulting Group, focusing on technology & legal innovation

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QUALITAS CONSULTING GROUP, LLC, https://www.qualitascg.com a business specializing in ENTERPRISE LEGAL MANAGEMENT, CONTRACT LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT AND BUSINESS PROCESS, is proud to announce national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Development Center - Midwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

"This recognition is validation of the many years of hard work in the industry that I love." – Lauryn Haake, President, Qualitas Consulting Group

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Development Center - Midwest is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About QUALITAS CONSULTING GROUP, LLC:

Qualitas Consulting Group, LLC is a certified woman-owned full-service consulting firm dedicated to quality results for our clients. We focus on business process, contract lifecycle management and enterprise legal solutions, providing both functional and technical expertise to help our clients achieve long-lasting success. To learn more about QUALITAS CONSULTING GROUP, LLC, please visit https://www.qualitascg.com.

