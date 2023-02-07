ZTO Express held the 2023 Nationwide Network Conference

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2023 local time, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company"), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, held the 2023 Nationwide Network Conference at its headquarter in Shanghai. The conference reviewed and summarized the work of each business line in 2022, analyzed the industry development trend, and specified the key work arrangements for 2023.

Chairman Meisong Lai pointed out in his speech titled "Victory is the determined pursuit of ZTO members" that ZTO achieved 24.39 billion parcel volume in 2022, which increased 9.4% YoY, and expanded the market share by 1.5 percentage points to 22.1%. The business scale of ZTO steadily ranks the top in the world, accelerating its competitive edge among peers. Despite recurring pandemics and uncertain external environment, ZTO actively responded to the call for pandemic prevention, and smooth and safe logistics operations, while focusing on the improvement of its business capability and service quality.

The conference also clarified the key tasks and work arrangements for 2023 in terms of operational safety, business development, quality and efficiency improvement, service capability upgrade, ecological collaboration and green development. The year 2023 is the beginning of the second twenty-year of ZTO and it is also a very crucial year for the development of ZTO. The whole network will work together and further expand business scale to ensure volume advantage, strive to improve service capability to ensure pricing premium, improve management empowerment to ensure a solid network base, and make efforts in last-mile construction to ensure long-term advantages. ZTO will resolutely promote high quality development, strengthen its core business, expand its ecosystem and build up its business channels to meet diversified demand and achieve greater value for the society. According to Chairman Lai, "The high-quality development of express delivery service has just begun, and victory is the determined pursuit of ZTO members!"

About ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK:2057) ("ZTO" or the "Company") is a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China. ZTO provides express delivery service as well as other value-added logistics services through its extensive and reliable nationwide network coverage in China.

ZTO operates a highly scalable network partner model, which the Company believes is best suited to support the significant growth of e-commerce in China. The Company leverages its network partners to provide pickup and last-mile delivery services, while controlling the mission-critical line-haul transportation and sorting network within the express delivery service value chain.

For more information, please visit http://zto.investorroom.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. ZTO may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in announcements, circulars or other publications made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the " Hong Kong Stock Exchange" ), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as " will," " expects," " anticipates," " future," " intends," " plans," " believes," " confidence," " estimates," "likely to" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the development of the e-commerce industry in China, its significant reliance on the Alibaba ecosystem, risks associated with its network partners and their employees and personnel, intense competition which could adversely affect the Company's results of operations and market share, any service disruption of the Company's sorting hubs or the outlets operated by its network partners or its technology system. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in ZTO's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and ZTO assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

