Findhelp Ranked #1 "Best in KLAS" Social Determinants of Health Network for Second Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLAS Research's 2023 Best in KLAS report has named findhelp, the nation's leading social care network, the top performer in the Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) Network category. The rankings are driven by feedback gathered directly from healthcare organizations over the past year.

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The annual Best in KLAS report recognizes software and service companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. The scope of KLAS Research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as healthcare technology becomes increasingly sophisticated.

For three years, KLAS Research has evaluated SDoH vendors and in all three years, findhelp has earned the distinction as the top performing vendor. Findhelp has earned "Best in KLAS" for SDoH networks every year since the "Best in KLAS" category launched two years ago. In this year's report, findhelp earned a score of 91.7 out of 100, surpassing all other SDoH companies. Findhelp earned a score of A-, A or A+ in the categories of culture, loyalty, operations, relationship and value.

"Findhelp is on a mission to connect all people in need and the programs that serve them, with dignity and ease. For the past decade, we've worked to build an industry-leading social care network of free and reduced cost programs in every ZIP code in the United States. This distinction, for the third year in a row, shows that we are committed to partnering with our customers to create innovative solutions for social care," shared Erine Gray, findhelp Founder and CEO.

"The 2023 Best in KLAS report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and conversations with thousands of healthcare providers," said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. "These distinguished winners have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving and innovating the industry, and their efforts are recognized through their inclusion in this report. Congratulations to all the winning vendors for setting the bar for excellence in healthcare IT! KLAS continues to be committed to creating transparency and helping providers make informed decisions through our accurate, honest and impartial reporting."

About findhelp

Findhelp is the company modernizing America's social safety net for anyone who needs help or helps others. With the largest network of community-based organizations and proprietary technology that intelligently matches people with the resources they need, findhelp is the fastest and most reliable way to get help with privacy and dignity. Findhelp is headquartered in Austin, Texas and has been enabling healthcare, government, education and other organizations to connect people with the social care resources that serve them since 2010.

Findhelp is a Public Benefit Corporation and is HITRUST CSF Certified. Visit https://company.findhelp.com for more information.

