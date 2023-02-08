GOODYEAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 in an Investor Letter published to its investor relations website: http://investor.goodyear.com.

The Company will host an investor call on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. EST that will focus on questions and answers. Participating in the conference call will be Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president; Christina L. Zamarro, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and Darren R. Wells, executive vice president and chief administrative officer.

The investor call can be accessed on the website or via telephone by calling either (866) 952-8559 or (785) 424-1743 before 8:25 a.m. and providing the conference ID "Goodyear." A replay will be available by calling (888) 215-1280 or (402) 220-4937. The replay will also remain available on the website.

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate. GT-FN

