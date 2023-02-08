Helping Hand for Relief and Development Launches $5 Million Campaign for Türkiye Earthquake Victims

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development has launched a $5 million campaign to provide relief and assistance for victims of the Kahramanmaras earthquake in southern Türkiye.

HHRD team member observes damage while distributing blankets. (PRNewswire)

The unprecedented 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck Monday has killed more than 11,000. Hundreds of thousands more are left without shelter in difficult to access locations in freezing winter conditions. The destroyed infrastructure, icy conditions, and the sheer size of the affected area have made this a humanitarian catastrophe.

Helping Hand for Relief and Development has sent team members to the region and is working with trusted partner organizations to provide desperately needed relief. The NGO is distributing water, hot meals, food packages, blankets, and baby diapers to those in need.

HHRD's Programs Director Irfan Khurshid said, "the extent of the damage in this emergency means that there will be an extended relief effort followed by long-term recovery and resettlement. We are focused on providing for the population's immediate needs right now and will continue to add more services going forward." He added, "HHRD has worked in Türkiye since 2009, so we are no stranger to the country. We have chosen the most vulnerable areas to focus our relief efforts in order to provide the most benefit."

To learn more and donate, please visit hhrd.org/turkey

Ranked as one of the highest-rated charities by Charity Navigator for over ten years, donating to Helping Hand for Relief and Development means ensuring donations go directly to those who need it most.

For more information, please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP).

HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040.

