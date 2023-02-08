Hitachi Receives Positive Rating in 2023 Gartner® Vendor Rating Report for Second Consecutive Year

TOKYO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Ltd. (TSE: 6501) and Hitachi Vantara today announced an Overall Positive rating in the Gartner Vendor Rating: Hitachi report for the second consecutive year. Assessing the technology provider's offerings and strategic direction against its business objectives, the report helps customers understand how Hitachi is performing and delivering against its vision and strategy aligned to its IT/Digital offerings.

For more information on the Gartner Vendor Rating: Hitachi, visit:

https://www.hitachivantara.com/go/gartner-vendor-rating-report-2023.html

Headquartered in Japan, Hitachi's workforce accounts for more than 350,000 employees operating in a wide range of markets and business sectors across over 100 countries. In April 2022, Hitachi announced the formation of Hitachi Digital to fulfill the growing digital transformation needs in social infrastructure fields such as energy, transportation, and industrial and manufacturing.

Hitachi brings a legacy in information and operational technology to its solid partner and channel programs, focusing on customer outcomes to guide organizations on their digitalization journey.

"We are extremely proud of the social and environmental heritage Hitachi was founded on and grateful to the partners and customers we work alongside as we bring the power of data to bear across industries," said Gajen Kandiah, CEO at Hitachi Vantara. "Hitachi Vantara and the greater One Hitachi network are ripe with deep IT and OT expertise that set us apart as we build innovative solutions for some of the world's greatest challenges."

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society with data and technology. We will solve customers' and society's challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products, under the business structure of Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries and Automotive Systems. Driven by green, digital, and innovation, we aim for growth through collaboration with our customers. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2021 (ended March 31, 2022) totaled 10,264.6 billion yen ($84,136 million USD), with 853 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 370,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., delivers the intelligent data platforms, infrastructure systems, and digital expertise that supports more than 80% of the Fortune 100. To learn how Hitachi Vantara turns businesses from data-rich to data-driven through agile digital processes, products, and experiences, visit www.hitachivantara.com.

