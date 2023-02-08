Ideanomics, MAHLE form strategic partnership to bring the advanced chargeBIG solution to North America, targeting commercial EV fleets

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), today announced that it has formed a strategic partnership with the German company MAHLE, and will become the development partner and exclusive North American distributor for the chargeBIG 18-36 AC fleet charging solution. Customers can order the unit from Ideanomics beginning in Q2 2023, with first orders expected to be fulfilled in early 2024.

"This is an exciting addition to Ideanomics Energy's lineup of turnkey charging solutions, which includes AC depot charging, DC high power charging, wireless charging and mobile charging," says Jan Freimann, Senior Vice President for Ideanomics Energy. "What sets the chargeBIG 18-36 AC charging product apart is its fantastic load management software and modular architecture that can charge up to 36 vehicles from one system that is about the size of a fridge. It's a scalable, cost-efficient charging solution for almost any in- and out-door application – depot charging, warehouses, parking lots and more."

Under the terms of the agreement, Ideanomics has exclusive rights for 5 years to distribute the chargeBIG 18-36 AC charging system under the Ideanomics Energy brand in North America. Ideanomics and MAHLE will optimize the system for North American commercial fleets including UL certification. The system already meets regulatory requirements for charging infrastructure under California law.

With around 1,500 chargeBIG charging points supplied to more than 20 customers in Europe, this is a proven solution. Thousands of electric passenger vehicles are powering up using chargeBIG charging points in residential and business parking garages, and a growing number of commercial fleet operators are choosing chargeBIG to power their light and medium-duty EV fleets. chargeBIG also maintains a large-scale demonstration site in China.

The chargeBIG 18-36 AC system's centralized control unit is easy to install, and provides dynamic load management for up to 36 individual charging points with a charging power of either 7 kW, 11 kW or 19 kW. This allows for the most efficient charge across multiple EVs, and can charge twice as many vehicles compared to competing products.

Ideanomics recently acquired VIA Motors, and has positioned Ideanomics Energy as the preferred charging solutions provider for VIA's electric work trucks. Together, Ideanomics Energy and VIA will offer a cost-efficient, integrated EV and charging solution for commercial fleets, which has been sorely lacking in the market. Along with its other charging solutions, Ideanomics Energy will offer the chargeBIG 18-36 charging solution to fleet operators looking to unleash the full potential of their new VIA electric work trucks.

Ideanomics Energy provides charging solutions to customers no matter where they are on their electrification journey. Ideanomics is solving the complexity of fleet electrification, offering fleet operators everything they need to electrify faster, easier, and more affordably all in one place. The company's subsidiaries, managed through Ideanomics' three verticals (Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy and Ideanomics Capital), provide turnkey commercial electrification solutions including financing.

