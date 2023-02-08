OPEXUS Announces Addition of Chief Customer Officer to Executive Leadership Team

Bonnye Hart Will Enhance Experience for Government Customers as First Chief Customer Officer of OPEXUS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEXUS, formerly known as AINS, LLC, today announced that it has named Bonnye Hart as its Chief Customer Officer. Hart is the first leader to hold the newly created position at OPEXUS, representing the company's strong commitment to providing excellent service to its government customers and supporting their end-to-end experience.

"I'm thrilled to announce Bonnye's promotion to Chief Customer Officer," said Howard Langsam, OPEXUS CEO. "Her prior experience establishing and scaling customer success teams aligns perfectly with our vision to provide exceptional technology experiences for federal, state, and Canadian government customers. This new role will enhance our entire customer journey and drive strong adoption of our built-for-government solutions."

As Chief Customer Officer, Hart will oversee strategy and execution of all customer operations. The new leadership role was designed specifically in service of a vision that provides support through every stage of the customer lifecycle including implementation, customer success, support, and managed services.

"I'm excited about the addition of the Chief Customer Officer to the OPEXUS leadership team, and how it demonstrates our commitment to put our customer community first," said Bonnye Hart, Chief Customer Officer at OPEXUS. "This position will ensure that throughout the customer journey, we are delivering value for our customers, helping government agencies and offices run more efficiently, and driving the long-term growth of OPEXUS in the government community."

Prior to taking on this new role, Hart led company-wide initiatives at OPEXUS as Vice President of Strategic Programs, providing a road map to scale and develop a metrics-driven culture for the company. Her past experience includes developing customer-centric operations at SaaS companies including Brightly Software and Granicus, with significant impact on each organization's customer satisfaction, renewals, and incremental cloud subscription revenues.

About OPEXUS

Get government unstuck with OPEXUS. OPEXUS is the leader in FedRAMP-certified government process management software with more than 30 years of experience supporting public institutions. The company brings operational excellence to governments' middle office so agencies can focus on the critical work of mission delivery. OPEXUS empowers 100,000 government users with exceptional technology experiences and a built-for-government product suite, including solutions for audit, investigations, correspondence, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and employee & labor. Located in the heart of Washington D.C., OPEXUS works with more than 150 public institutions in the US and Canada.

