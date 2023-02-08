Parker Waichman LLP Notes Judicial Panel on Multi-District Litigation's (JPML) Consolidation of Lawsuits Alleging that Hair Relaxers Marketed by L'Oreal USA Inc. and Others Causes Uterine, Ovarian, Endometrial and Other Cancers Primarily in Black Women

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an order issued on February 6, 2023, the JPML granted a request to consolidate cases involving allegations that hair relaxer products marketed by L'Oreal USA Inc. and others caused uterine, ovarian, endometrial, and other cancers in women.

Pursuant to the order, these cases, and others, will be consolidated before U.S. District Court Judge Mary M. Rowland in the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago as "All actions share common issues of fact regarding whether exposure to phthalates or other [endocrine-disrupting chemicals] causes injury to the reproductive system, whether and when defendants knew or should have known of the alleged risks posed by hair relaxer products, and whether defendants engaged in adequate testing and post-market surveillance."

Lawsuits have been filed in federal courts in many states including those in New York, California, Tennessee, Ohio, and Georgia, and Parker Waichman LLP expects many more to be filed in the upcoming days and months.

Parker Waichman LLP represents hundreds of women for conditions believed to have been caused by the use of hair relaxer products.

