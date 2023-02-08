Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

VeChain Launches 'The HiVe' - A Web3 Sustainability Summit Series Coming To Las Vegas, March 4th 2023

Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:30 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VeChain Foundation recently unveiled 'The HiVe', a web3 and sustainability-focused Summit built to champion pioneering applications of blockchain technology for sustainability purposes.

The HiVe - Save the Date
The HiVe - Save the Date(PRNewswire)

Taking place on March 4th in Las Vegas at the Redrock Hotel, the free-to-attend one-day event will present ground-breaking VeChain-related content while providing a space to gather, share and develop web3-driven approaches to enabling sustainability.

Witness The Sustainability Revolution

Among a prestigious speaker line-up are Nobel Prize winners and leading enterprises that join VeChain to present revolutionary concepts and applications. In addition, VeChain's new whitepaper will be launched, outlining a ground-breaking new economic approach to sustainability based on blockchain technology.

The VeChain Foundation is proud to pioneer the digital-sustainable revolution and invites prospective attendees to join them for an insightful and revelatory day of learning.

To secure your place free of charge, sign up via https://www.thehivesummit.org

Alternatively, sign up to the live-stream, also free of charge.

Do not miss the blockchain-powered revolution.

About The VeChain Foundation

The VeChain Foundation, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the non-profit organisation behind the development of VeChainThor, a world leading smart contract platform spearheading the real-world adoption of blockchain technology.

By leveraging the capabilities of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VeChainThor has delivered solutions in a wide array of fields, and now turns its attention to arguably the greatest challenge of all — building technologies and ecosystems to drive true sustainability and digital transformation at global scale.

Visit https://www.vechain.org to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vechain-launches-the-hive--a-web3-sustainability-summit-series-coming-to-las-vegas-march-4th-2023-301741699.html

SOURCE VeChain Foundation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.