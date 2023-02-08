"Who is Gatsby Randolph?" THE META REALITY HOLLYWOOD STORY OF ALL STORIES

Now Available on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent film producer, Kobie Randolph, announces the release of his debut film, "Who is Gatsby Randolph?" a groundbreaking hybrid film between a documentary and a feature film, which captures the real-life journey of a young music producer from Tennessee as he creates an alter-ego and transforms himself into a Hollywood celebrity.

"The Hollywood tale of all tales"

This meta-reality film is the first of its kind, offering an authentic and immersive look into the cutthroat world of Hollywood, where the scenes, footage and photographs you see in this film are real and not CGI or photoshopped. The film stars an A-list cast of cameos including Stephen Spielberg, Diddy, Jay Z, Beyonce, Tom Ford, Steve Harvey, and Jimmy Kimmel just to name a few.

In addition, the film was executive produced by Kazembe Coleman, the father of Hollywood A-list star Zendaya. Kazembe makes his acting debut in the film as well. The film was written, produced, and edited by first-time filmmaker Kobie Randolph, who also played the lead role of Gatsby Randolph.

The film was shot at major industry events such as the Grammys, Golden Globes, and New York Fashion Week, and the climax scene takes place on Oscar night at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. The film took 7 years to make, and it's a true testament to the filmmaker's dedication and passion for the project.

Before its official release, due to special COVID-19 adjustments, the film was in the Oscar and BAFTA race for Best Picture and won the Contemporary Vision Award at the Pan African Film Festival, solidifying its place as the Hollywood Story of All Stories.

"Who is Gatsby Randolph?" is now available for streaming on Prime Video via Prime Video Direct. Don't miss out on this groundbreaking film that offers a unique and authentic look into the world of Hollywood.

Who is Gatsby Randolph movie poster (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE "Who is Gatsby Randolph" Production Team