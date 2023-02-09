LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Genomics US, the global leader in sequencing, launches a revolutionary new, low cost, whole plasmid sequencing service with same-day results. The company expanded its already massive sequencing infrastructure in Louisville to include Nanopore sequencing capabilities.

Eurofins Genomics US Launches Express Oxford Nanopore Sequencing Service with Same-Day Results

Located next to the UPS hub for North America, Eurofins Genomics US leverages its logistical advantage to turnaround sequencing results the same day that samples arrive. No primers or library preparation is required. There is even an express service if customers need results before 10AM.

Whole plasmid sequencing provides single-base accuracy up to 99%. Long constructs ranging from 2.5 to 300 kb are accepted. By leveraging Gen3 NGS technology and its logistical advantage, Eurofins Genomics opens up a new world of sequencing possibilities, for a fraction of the time and cost of conventional NGS. For more information, click here.

Eurofins Genomics US Investor Relations (+1) 1-800-688-2248 Eurofins Scientific Group GenomicsSupport@eurofins.com + 32 2 766 1620 www.eurofinsgenomics.com ir@eurofins.com

Notes for the editor:

About Eurofins Genomics

Eurofins Genomics US is a leading provider of DNA synthesis, sequencing services, and gene synthesis. The company's strengths are its speed, quality, and commitment to customers, which include the pharma, diagnostics, food, agriculture, biotechnological and research sector. For further information, please visit EurofinsGenomics.com.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific, through its subsidiaries (hereinafter "Eurofins" or "the Group"), believes it is a global leader in food, environmental, pharmaceutical and cosmetics products testing and in agroscience CRO services. It is also one of the global independent market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, CDMO, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. In addition, Eurofins is one of the leading global emerging players in esoteric clinical diagnostic testing. With over 61,000 staff across a network of more than 900 independent companies in over 54 countries generally specialised by end client markets and operating more than 1000 laboratories, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of biological substances and products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services. The Group's objective is to provide customers with high-quality and innovative services, accurate results on time and, when requested, expert advice by its highly-qualified staff.

View original content:

SOURCE Eurofins Genomics