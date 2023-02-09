Kubota Keeps on Trucking with ThorSport Racing, Ben Rhodes Sponsorship for 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Season

Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Ford F-150 to Feature Iconic Kubota Orange, Logo for Multiple Races Beginning March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kubota Tractor Corporation and ThorSport Racing announced today a partnership for Kubota to become the Official Tractor Company of ThorSport and the Official Sponsor of Ben Rhodes' No. 99 Ford in the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. After sponsoring the Sandusky, Ohio-based team in multiple races last season, Kubota returns as the primary sponsor for multiple races and an associate sponsor for all races, which will feature Kubota branding on other ThorSport trucks, during the 2023 season.

"ThorSport Racing's dedication, drive and commitment to become the longest-tenured team in the NASCAR truck series and to do it at the highest level, day-in and day-out, exemplifies the shared values of Kubota and our hard-working customers," said Todd Stucke, Kubota Tractor Corporation Senior Vice President of Marketing, Product Support, and Special Projects. "When we move forward with a partnership, whether it's on the racetrack, in the bull riding arena or in the classroom supporting the next generation of farmers, we ensure it aligns with our core business and loyal customer base, which is why we're fired up to get those engines started with Ben and the ThorSport team."

Rhodes, who won the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series championship, will drive the No. 99 Kubota Ford on March 3 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, April 1 at Texas Motor Speedway in Forth Worth, Texas, May 20 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, June 3 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., July 22 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Penn., and Sept. 14 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee.

"It feels great to be back with Kubota in the 2023 season," said Rhodes, who finished second in last year's standings. "We have some unfinished business with how close we came in the playoffs last year. I would love nothing more than to celebrate some wins with Kubota this season. It's also been fun to see how much support we have received from Kubota owners, NASCAR fans and people within the company. I know we will have a lot of people pulling for this orange truck to make it to victory lane."

Racing fans and Kubota customers take pride in the things that move them, whether it's on the track or moving earth on their property. Known for its versatility, reliability and durability across its full lineup, Kubota equipment is built for 'do-it-yourselfers,' who have helped the L Series and BX Series become the #1-selling compact* and sub-compact** tractors in the U.S. Kubota is also the #1-rated tractor brand for durability and owner experience in the U.S. ***

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season begins Feb. 17 at Daytona International Speedway in Florida, followed by Rhodes' first race behind the wheel of the No. 99 Kubota Ford truck on March 3 in Las Vegas which will be broadcast on FS1 at 8 p.m. CT.

* Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 20 horsepower models from 2009 to 2020

** Based on EDA tractor sales data of under 40 horsepower models from 2009 to 2021

*** Award based on 2021 Progressive Farmer Reader Insights Tractor Study

About Kubota Tractor Corporation

Kubota Tractor Corporation, Grapevine, Texas, is the U.S. marketer and distributor of Kubota-engineered and manufactured machinery and equipment, including a complete line of tractors of up to 200 Gross hp performance-matched implements, compact construction equipment, consumer lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, commercial turf products and utility vehicles. For product literature or dealer locations, contact: Kubota Tractor Corporation, 1000 Kubota Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051, (888) 4-KUBOTA [(888) 458-2682], Ext. 900, or visit KubotaUSA.com .

About ThorSport Racing

ThorSport Racing, based in a state-of-the-art 100,000-square-foot facility in Sandusky, Ohio is the longest-tenured NASCAR Truck Series team, competing in the series since 1996. The Sandusky-based team has a combined five driver's championships – four in the Truck Series and one in the ARCA Menards Series with Frank Kimmel. In addition, the team has 15 consecutive seasons in the Truck Series, with at least one win. For more information visit www.thorsport.com, follow us on Facebook and Instagram, or tweet with us @ThorSportRacing.

