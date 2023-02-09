OCEAN BUILDERS ACCELERATES PLANS FOR EXPANSION IN 2023

Ocean Innovation Technology Company Responds to Heightened Demand Following Launch of

Eco-Restorative Futuristic Floating Homes

LINTON BAY, Panama, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the September launch of Ocean Builders ' highly anticipated SeaPods, the leading ocean innovation technology company is responding to high demand for their fleet of eco-restorative Pods and innovative state-of-the-art technology through strategic research-driven partnerships that are projected to accelerate the company's international expansion plans in 2023.

Ocean Builders has received over 183 deposits with some deposits made for multiple units in less than six months

BY THE NUMBERS

Activated by a global launch that welcomed more than 350 international guests including Ministers from Panama and Italy, representatives from the Israeli Embassy, and brand partners including Miele premium appliances, Minotti, and Duke University, among others, Ocean Builders has received over 183 deposits with some deposits made for multiple units in less than six months. Of the deposits received, seventy-five percent of the deposits are for the original SeaPod. Deposits for full ownership came from 22 different countries spanning four continents including the United States, Panama, Vietnam, Portugal, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Italy, Maldives, Indonesia, Brazil, Peru, Japan, Israel, United Kingdom, Guatemala, Germany, Switzerland, and Canada — cementing the global impact of the revolutionary futuristic homes. It also confirms the growing consumer interest in high-quality living experiences driven by cutting-edge technology and eco-restorative sustainability.

"When we first started Ocean Builders and conceptualized the Pods, we knew that we were creating something truly special that the world had never seen before while solving for future real estate demands," said Grant Romundt, CEO at Ocean Builders. "Our experience in ocean technology innovation led to offshore infrastructure that is both restorative and sustainable and the sales response was beyond our expectations. As a result, we now have the privilege to work with like-minded partners that we have engaged toward our collective goals of enhancing environment restoration and innovative living capabilities."

RESEARCH & CONSERVATION PARTNERSHIPS

In addition to their existing luxury design partners, Miele, Minotti and Reef2Reef, a foundation committed to the conservation and restoration of coral reefs, Ocean Builders is now partnering with Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida International University, and Duke University to work with their marine science and oceanic research teams to develop new programming geared towards ocean preservation and restoration. The team is also working with leading acquatech innovators Fathom Ocean and Tampa Deep Sea Xplorers to develop underwater camera and mapping technology that will generate data-driven information to ensure the Pods continue to restore their ocean environments. Ocean tech organizations PanaSea, Coralive, and the Caribbean Coral Restoration Foundation are working with Ocean Builders to create artificial 3D clay reefs and the deployment of sea cucumbers to generate thriving ecosystems in protected areas.

EXPANSION PLANS: WHERE TO NEXT?

Ocean Builders is currently in conversation with government officials who have expressed interest in sustainable development including Costa Rica, Maldives, and the United States, among others.

The company will have the first 10 fully owned custom Pods in production or delivered by the end of the year. A second deployment of over 100 Pods will begin in 2024. Guests who have made deposits for the SeaPod overnight accommodations will be able to book their reservations for stays starting in April 2023.

