RECORD ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2023 GUIDANCE ANNOUNCED BY NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, today announced operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Highlights include:
Operating Results:
- Revenues and net earnings, FFO, Core FFO and AFFO available to common stockholders and diluted per share amounts:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues
$
198,520
$
187,261
$
773,053
$
726,407
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
90,662
$
65,129
$
334,626
$
264,217
Net earnings per common share
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
1.89
$
1.51
FFO available to common stockholders
$
142,178
$
120,529
$
548,884
$
467,833
FFO per common share
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
3.10
$
2.68
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$
142,893
$
131,426
$
556,404
$
500,058
Core FFO per common share
$
0.80
$
0.75
$
3.14
$
2.86
AFFO available to common stockholders
$
145,142
(1)
$
135,132
(2)
$
568,952
(1)
$
534,792
(2)
AFFO per common share
$
0.81
(1)
$
0.77
(2)
$
3.21
(1)
$
3.06
(2)
(1)
Amounts include $681 and $5,391 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.18 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Amounts include $2,949 and $24,945 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended, respectively.
2022 Highlights:
- Increased annual Core FFO per common share 9.8%
- Dividend yield of 4.7% at December 31, 2022
- Annual dividend per common share increased to $2.16 marking the 33rd consecutive year of annual dividend increases - the third longest record of consecutive annual dividend increases of all public REITs and 99% of all public companies
- Maintained high occupancy levels at 99.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years, at December 31, 2022 as compared to 99.4% at September 30, 2022, and 99.0% at December 31, 2021
2022 Highlights (continued):
- $847.7 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 223 properties with aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 2,629,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 6.4%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.2 years
- Sold 33 properties for $65.2 million, producing $17.4 million of gains on sale, at a cap rate of 5.9%
- Raised $250.2 million in net proceeds from issuance of 5,543,414 common shares
- Maintained leading debt profile: 96% is fixed-rate debt, 13.7-year weighted average debt maturity and 99.9% of properties are not encumbered with secured mortgage debt
- Total average annual shareholder returns (11.8% for the past 30 years) exceed industry equity averages for the past 1-, 2-, 5-, 10-, 15-, 20-, 25- and 30-years
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:
- $260.0 million in property investments, including the acquisition of 69 properties with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 789,000 square feet at an initial cash cap rate of 6.6%, with a weighted average remaining lease term of 16.0 years
- Sold seven properties with net proceeds of $16.0 million, producing $6.8 million of gains on sales at a cap rate of 5.9%
- Raised $120.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of 2,690,069 common shares
The company announced 2023 Core FFO guidance of $3.14 to $3.20 per share. The 2023 AFFO is estimated to be $3.19 to $3.25 per share. The Core FFO guidance equates to net earnings of $1.87 to $1.93 per share, plus $1.27 per share of expected real estate depreciation and amortization and excludes any gains from the sale of real estate, charges for impairments and executive retirement costs. The guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are delighted to report another excellent year at NNN, with record-level property acquisitions and above-average Core FFO growth in 2022. NNN's best-in-class balance sheet and consistent, strong free cash flow positions NNN well headed into the potential macroeconomic challenges of 2023."
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.
Management will hold a conference call on February 9, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The call can be accessed on the National Retail Properties web site live at http://www.nnnreit.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the company's web site. In addition, a summary of any earnings guidance given on the call will be posted to the company's web site.
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements. These statements generally are characterized by the use of terms such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "estimated," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the company's actual future results to differ materially from expected results. These risks include, among others, general economic conditions, including inflation, local real estate conditions, changes in interest rates, increases in operating costs, the preferences and financial condition of the company's tenants, the availability of capital, risks related to the company's status as a REIT and the potential impacts of COVID-19, or any epidemic or pandemic on the company's business operations, financial results and financial position on the world economy. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is contained from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") filings, including, but not limited to, the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as reflections of the company's current operating plans and estimates. Actual operating results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in this press release. National Retail Properties, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date these statements were made.
Funds From Operations, commonly referred to as FFO, is a relative non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and is used by the company as follows: net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) plus depreciation and amortization of assets unique to the real estate industry, excluding gains (or including losses), any applicable taxes and noncontrolling interests on the disposition of certain assets, the company's share of these items from the company's noncontrolling interests and any impairment charges on a depreciable real estate asset.
FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The company's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to FFO, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") is a non-GAAP measure of operating performance that adjusts FFO to eliminate the impact of certain GAAP income and expense amounts that the company believes are infrequent and unusual in nature and/or not related to its core real estate operations. Exclusion of these items from similar FFO-type metrics is common within the REIT industry, and management believes that presentation of Core FFO provides investors with a potential metric to assist in their evaluation of the company's operating performance across multiple periods and in comparison to the operating performance of its peers because it removes the effect of unusual items that are not expected to impact the company's operating performance on an ongoing basis. Core FFO is used by management in evaluating the performance of the company's core business operations and is a factor in determining management compensation. Items included in calculating FFO that may be excluded in calculating Core FFO may include items such as transaction related gains, income or expense, impairments on land or commercial mortgage residual interests, preferred stock redemption costs, executive retirement costs, loss on early extinguishment of debt or other non-core amounts as they occur. The company's computation of Core FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating Core FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to Core FFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Adjusted Funds From Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the company's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the company's performance. The company's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to AFFO is included in the financial information accompanying this release.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate as defined by NAREIT ("EBITDA") is a metric established by NAREIT and commonly used by real estate companies. The measure is a result of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, excluding any gains (or including any losses) on disposition of real estate, any impairment charges and after adjustments for income and losses attributable to noncontrolling interests. Management considers the non-GAAP measure of EBITDA to be an appropriate measure of the company's performance and should be considered in addition to, net earnings or loss, as a measure of the company's operating performance. The company's computation of EBITDA may differ from the methodology for calculating EBITDA used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. A reconciliation of net earnings (computed in accordance with GAAP) to EBITDA, as defined by NAREIT, is included in the company's Annual Supplemental Data accompanying this release.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Income Statement Summary
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues:
Rental income
$
198,217
$
186,633
$
771,618
$
723,859
Interest and other income from real estate transactions
303
628
1,435
2,548
198,520
187,261
773,053
726,407
Operating expenses:
General and administrative
10,788
9,947
41,695
44,640
Real estate
7,035
7,520
26,281
28,385
Depreciation and amortization
57,322
53,389
223,834
205,220
Leasing transaction costs
61
57
320
203
Impairment losses – real estate, net of recoveries
1,088
7,310
8,309
21,957
Executive retirement costs
715
—
7,520
—
77,009
78,223
307,959
300,405
Gain on disposition of real estate
6,787
5,159
17,443
23,094
Earnings from operations
128,298
114,197
482,537
449,096
Other expenses (revenues):
Interest and other income
(29)
(57)
(149)
(216)
Interest expense
37,665
36,684
148,065
137,874
(1)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
21,328
37,636
36,627
147,916
158,986
Net earnings
90,662
77,570
334,621
290,110
Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
5
3
Net earnings attributable to NNN
90,662
77,570
334,626
290,113
Series F preferred stock dividends
—
(1,544)
—
(14,999)
Excess of redemption value over carrying value of
—
(10,897)
—
(10,897)
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
90,662
$
65,129
$
334,626
$
264,217
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
178,779
174,750
176,404
174,711
Diluted
179,472
174,868
177,068
174,819
Net earnings per share available to common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
1.89
$
1.51
Diluted
$
0.50
$
0.37
$
1.89
$
1.51
(1)
Includes $2,078 in connection with the redemption of 3.30% senior unsecured notes due 2023 for the year ended December 31, 2021.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
90,662
$
65,129
$
334,626
$
264,217
Real estate depreciation and amortization
57,215
53,249
223,392
204,753
Gain on disposition of real estate
(6,787)
(5,159)
(17,443)
(23,094)
Impairment losses – depreciable real estate, net of recoveries
1,088
7,310
8,309
21,957
Total FFO adjustments
51,516
55,400
214,258
203,616
FFO available to common stockholders
$
142,178
$
120,529
$
548,884
$
467,833
FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.80
$
0.69
$
3.11
$
2.68
Diluted
$
0.79
$
0.69
$
3.10
$
2.68
Core Funds From Operations (Core FFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
90,662
$
65,129
$
334,626
$
264,217
Total FFO adjustments
51,516
55,400
214,258
203,616
FFO available to common stockholders
142,178
120,529
548,884
467,833
Executive retirement costs
715
—
7,520
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
21,328
Excess of redemption value over carrying value of
—
10,897
—
10,897
Total Core FFO adjustments
715
10,897
7,520
32,225
Core FFO available to common stockholders
$
142,893
$
131,426
$
556,404
$
500,058
Core FFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.80
$
0.75
$
3.15
$
2.86
Diluted
$
0.80
$
0.75
$
3.14
$
2.86
National Retail Properties, Inc.
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Reconciliation:
Net earnings available to common stockholders
$
90,662
$
65,129
$
334,626
$
264,217
Total FFO adjustments
51,516
55,400
214,258
203,616
Total Core FFO adjustments
715
10,897
7,520
32,225
Core FFO available to common stockholders
142,893
131,426
556,404
500,058
Straight-line accrued rent, net of reserves
261
2,046
3,559
21,137
Net capital lease rent adjustment
78
79
302
340
Below-market rent amortization
(100)
(280)
(510)
(710)
Stock based compensation expense
2,344
1,975
10,078
14,295
Capitalized interest expense
(334)
(114)
(881)
(328)
Total AFFO adjustments
2,249
3,706
12,548
34,734
AFFO available to common stockholders
$
145,142
(1)
$
135,132
(2)
$
568,952
(1)
$
534,792
(2)
AFFO per common share:
Basic
$
0.81
(1)
$
0.77
(2)
$
3.23
(1)
$
3.06
(2)
Diluted
$
0.81
(1)
$
0.77
(2)
$
3.21
(1)
$
3.06
(2)
Other Information:
Rental income from operating leases(3)
$
192,738
$
181,078
$
751,680
$
703,865
Earned income from direct financing leases(3)
$
146
$
154
$
595
$
623
Percentage rent(3)
$
310
$
176
$
1,541
$
706
Real estate expense reimbursement from tenants(3)
$
5,023
$
5,225
$
17,802
$
18,665
Real estate expenses
(7,035)
(7,520)
(26,281)
(28,385)
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$
(2,012)
$
(2,295)
$
(8,479)
$
(9,720)
Amortization of debt costs
$
1,200
$
1,164
$
4,734
$
5,186
Scheduled debt principal amortization (excluding
$
170
$
161
$
664
$
630
Non-real estate depreciation expense
$
109
$
116
$
454
$
451
(1)
Amounts include $681 and $5,391 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share would have been $0.80 and $3.18 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
(2)
Amounts include $2,949 and $24,945 of net straight-line accrued rent from net rent deferral repayments from the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding such, AFFO per common share results would have been $0.76 and $2.92 for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.
(3)
For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, the aggregate of such amounts is $198,217 and $771,618, respectively, classified as rental income on the income statement summary. For the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, the aggregate of such amounts is $186,633 and $723,859, respectively.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
2023 Earnings Guidance:
Guidance is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the company's reports filed with the Commission.
2023 Guidance
Net earnings per common share excluding any gains on disposition
$1.87 - $1.93 per share
Real estate depreciation and amortization per share
$1.27 per share
Core FFO per share
$3.14 - $3.20 per share
AFFO per share
$3.19 - $3.25 per share
General and administrative expenses
$43 - $45 Million
Real estate expenses, net of tenant reimbursements
$8 - $10 Million
Acquisition volume
$500 - $600 Million
Disposition volume
$100 - $120 Million
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Balance Sheet Summary
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
Assets:
Real estate portfolio, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
$
8,020,814
$
7,449,846
Cash and cash equivalents
2,505
171,322
Restricted cash and cash equivalents
4,273
—
Receivables, net of allowance of $708 and $782, respectively
3,612
3,154
Accrued rental income, net of allowance of $3,836 and $4,587, respectively
27,795
31,942
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization of $21,663 and $19,377, respectively
5,352
7,443
Other assets
81,694
87,347
Total assets
$
8,146,045
$
7,751,054
Liabilities:
Line of credit payable
$
166,200
$
—
Mortgages payable, including unamortized premium and net of unamortized debt costs
9,964
10,697
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and unamortized debt costs
3,739,890
3,735,769
Accrued interest payable
23,826
23,923
Other liabilities
82,663
79,002
Total liabilities
4,022,543
3,849,391
Stockholders' equity of NNN
4,123,502
3,901,662
Noncontrolling interests
—
1
Total equity
4,123,502
3,901,663
Total liabilities and equity
$
8,146,045
$
7,751,054
Common shares outstanding
181,425
175,636
Gross leasable area, Property Portfolio (square feet)
35,010
32,753
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary
As of December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Unsecured Debt
Principal
Principal,
Stated
Effective
Maturity
Line of credit payable
$
166,200
$
166,200
SOFR + 87.5bps
5.175
%
June 2025
Unsecured notes payable:
2024
350,000
349,880
3.900
%
3.924
%
June 2024
2025
400,000
399,684
4.000
%
4.029
%
November 2025
2026
350,000
348,301
3.600
%
3.733
%
December 2026
2027
400,000
399,155
3.500
%
3.548
%
October 2027
2028
400,000
398,210
4.300
%
4.388
%
October 2028
2030
400,000
399,039
2.500
%
2.536
%
April 2030
2048
300,000
296,057
4.800
%
4.890
%
October 2048
2050
300,000
294,289
3.100
%
3.205
%
April 2050
2051
450,000
441,884
3.500
%
3.602
%
April 2051
2052
450,000
439,843
3.000
%
3.118
%
April 2052
Total
3,800,000
3,766,342
Total unsecured debt(1)
$
3,966,200
$
3,932,542
Debt costs
$
(38,145)
Accumulated amortization
11,693
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(26,452)
Notes payable, net of unamortized discount and
$
3,739,890
(1)
Unsecured notes payable have a weighted average interest rate of 3.7% and a weighted average maturity of 13.7 years.
Mortgages Payable
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Mortgage(1)
$
9,969
5.230
%
July 2023
Debt costs
(147)
Accumulated amortization
142
Debt costs, net of accumulated amortization
(5)
Mortgages payable, including unamortized
$
9,964
(1)
Includes unamortized premium.
As of December 31, 2022, Debt / EBITDA based on current quarter EBITDA annualized is 5.4x.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Debt Summary - Continued
As of December 31, 2022
(unaudited)
Credit Facility and Note Covenants
The following is a summary of key financial covenants for the company's unsecured credit facility and notes, as defined and calculated per the terms of the facility's credit agreement and the notes' governing documents, respectively, which are included in the company's filings with the Commission. These calculations, which are not based on U.S. GAAP measurements, are presented to investors to show that as of December 31, 2022, the company believes it is in compliance with the covenants.
Unsecured Credit Facility Key Covenants
Required
December 31, 2022
Maximum leverage ratio
< 0.60
0.36
Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio
> 1.50
4.76
Maximum secured indebtedness ratio
< 0.40
0.001
Unencumbered asset value ratio
> 1.67
2.81
Unencumbered interest ratio
> 1.75
4.82
Unsecured Notes Key Covenants
Required
December 31, 2022
Limitation on incurrence of total debt
≤ 60%
40.0 %
Limitation on incurrence of secured debt
≤ 40%
0.1 %
Debt service coverage ratio
≥ 1.50
4.68
Maintenance of total unencumbered assets
≥ 150%
250 %
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio
Top 20 Lines of Trade
As of December 31,
Lines of Trade
2022(1)
2021(2)
1.
Convenience stores
16.5 %
17.9 %
2.
Automotive service
13.7 %
12.3 %
3.
Restaurants – full service
9.1 %
9.8 %
4.
Restaurants – limited service
8.9 %
9.4 %
5.
Family entertainment centers
5.9 %
5.9 %
6.
Health and fitness
4.9 %
5.2 %
7.
Theaters
4.3 %
4.5 %
8.
Recreational vehicle dealers, parts and accessories
4.1 %
3.9 %
9.
Equipment rental
3.1 %
3.2 %
10.
Automotive parts
2.6 %
3.0 %
11.
Wholesale clubs
2.6 %
2.5 %
12.
Drug stores
2.6 %
1.3 %
13.
Home improvement
2.3 %
2.5 %
14.
Furniture
2.3 %
1.7 %
15.
Medical service providers
1.9 %
2.0 %
16.
General merchandise
1.6 %
1.7 %
17.
Consumer electronics
1.4 %
1.5 %
18.
Home furnishings
1.4 %
1.5 %
19.
Travel plazas
1.4 %
1.5 %
20.
Automobile auctions, wholesale
1.3 %
1.3 %
Other
8.1 %
7.4 %
Total
100.0 %
100.0 %
Top 10 States
State
% of Total(1)
State
% of Total(1)
1.
Texas
17.1 %
6.
North Carolina
4.0 %
2.
Florida
8.8 %
7.
Indiana
3.8 %
3.
Illinois
5.3 %
8.
Tennessee
3.8 %
4.
Ohio
5.2 %
9.
Virginia
3.6 %
5.
Georgia
4.6 %
10.
California
3.5 %
As a percentage of annual base rent, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place.
(1)
$771,984,000 as of December 31, 2022.
(2)
$713,169,000 as of December 31, 2021.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Property Portfolio - Continued
Top 20 Tenants
Tenant
# of
% of
1.
7-Eleven
138
4.7 %
2.
Mister Car Wash
121
4.4 %
3.
Camping World
47
3.9 %
4.
LA Fitness
30
3.4 %
5.
GPM Investments (Convenience Stores)
152
3.1 %
6.
Dave & Buster's
28
2.9 %
7.
Flynn Restaurant Group (Taco Bell/Arby's)
204
2.9 %
8.
AMC Theatres
20
2.8 %
9.
BJ's Wholesale Club
13
2.6 %
10.
Mavis Tire Express Services
134
2.1 %
11.
Sunoco
59
2.1 %
12.
Walgreens
49
2.0 %
13.
Chuck E. Cheese's
53
1.9 %
14.
United Rentals
52
1.8 %
15.
Couche Tard (Pantry)
71
1.7 %
16.
Frisch's Restaurants
69
1.7 %
17.
Fikes (Convenience Stores)
59
1.6 %
18.
Life Time Fitness
3
1.4 %
19.
Best Buy
16
1.4 %
20.
Bob Evans
106
1.4 %
Lease Expirations(1)
% of
# of
Gross
% of
# of
Gross
2023
1.6 %
83
889,000
2029
2.9 %
82
1,032,000
2024
3.0 %
90
1,439,000
2030
3.5 %
107
1,207,000
2025
5.4 %
187
1,986,000
2031
7.8 %
186
2,704,000
2026
5.2 %
219
2,162,000
2032
6.3 %
221
2,358,000
2027
8.7 %
240
3,637,000
2033
5.0 %
139
1,390,000
2028
5.1 %
179
1,753,000
Thereafter
45.5 %
1,655
14,272,000
(1)
As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average remaining lease term is 10.4 years.
(2)
Based on the annual base rent of $771,984,000, which is the annualized base rent for all leases in place as of December 31, 2022.
(3)
Square feet.
National Retail Properties, Inc.
Rent Deferral Lease Amendments
(in thousands)
The following table outlines the rent deferred and corresponding scheduled repayment of the COVID-19 rent deferral lease amendments executed as of December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):
Deferred
Scheduled Repayment
Accrual
Cash
Total
% of
Accrual
Cash
Total
% of
Cumulative
2020
$
33,594
$
18,425
$
52,019
91.7
%
$
3,239
$
20
$
3,259
5.7
%
5.7
%
2021
990
3,768
4,758
8.3
%
25,935
5,841
31,776
56.0
%
61.7
%
2022
Q1
—
—
—
—
1,780
2,283
4,063
7.2
%
68.9
%
Q2
—
—
—
—
1,729
2,284
4,013
7.1
%
76.0
%
Q3
—
—
—
—
1,201
2,284
3,485
6.1
%
82.1
%
Q4
—
—
—
—
681
2,284
2,965
5.2
%
87.3
%
—
—
—
—
5,391
9,135
14,526
25.6
%
87.3
%
2023
Q1
—
—
—
—
9
1,704
1,713
3.0
%
90.3
%
Q2
—
—
—
—
10
543
553
1.0
%
91.3
%
Q3
—
—
—
—
—
543
543
0.9
%
92.2
%
Q4
—
—
—
—
—
544
544
1.0
%
93.2
%
—
—
—
—
19
3,334
3,353
5.9
%
93.2
%
2024
—
—
—
—
—
1,932
1,932
3.4
%
96.6
%
2025
—
—
—
—
—
1,931
1,931
3.4
%
100.0
%
$
34,584
$
22,193
$
56,777
100
%
$
34,584
$
22,193
$
56,777
100
%
