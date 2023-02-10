Yuga Labs Donates CryptoPunk #110 NFT to Centre Pompidou's Permanent Collection

Yuga Labs continues the first-of-its-kind Punks Legacy Project as CryptoPunk #110 joins internationally renowned contemporary art museum, Centre Pompidou

Yuga Labs, web3 leader and home of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), CryptoPunks, and Meebits, today announced the next installment of the Punks Legacy Project. CryptoPunk #110 will join the permanent collection of Paris's leading contemporary art museum, the Centre Pompidou.

Yuga Labs's Punks Legacy Project aims to bring awareness to the provenance and cultural relevance of CryptoPunks, one of the first NFT projects, by donating Punks to leading art institutions around the world and ensuring Punks hang on the walls among other exemplary examples of contemporary and modern art. Yuga Labs is devoted to helping guide institutions through this new space, and the project offers resources to these institutions regarding web3 education, crypto art history, and NFT security best practices.

CryptoPunk #110 is the second Punks Legacy Project donation from Yuga Labs. CryptoPunk #305 was donated to the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami at Art Basel 2022. Partnering with Centre Pompidou, one of the most iconic contemporary art museums in the world, signifies that CryptoPunks are rightfully being recognized as an important art movement by the industry.

10,000 CryptoPunks were created as individual pieces of generative art inspired by the London punk scene. CryptoPunks remains one of the most popular NFT collections to date due to its historic nature as one of the earliest examples of NFTs back in 2017 - well before the explosion of popularity of NFTs in 2021. CryptoPunks continue to be the leading example of NFTs as contemporary art – known widely as the intellectual and philosophical icons of web3.

"With the entry of CryptoPunk #110, from one of the most popular NFT series of its kind, into the collection of the National Museum of Modern Art, the Centre Pompidou is pursuing its interest in digital art, in connection with the blockchain," said Xavier Rey, Director of the National Museum of Modern Art. "Web3 is an innovative territory that artists have now seized upon to create original and daring work, and this collection reaffirms our support for artists in their conquest of new means of expression, which is the foundation of modern art."

"The Punks Legacy Project is designed to be a cultural bridge between the traditional art world and web3 industry, paving the way for a collective understanding of how digital art can be accepted and appreciated for its impact and modern relevance. This next installment is further proof that CryptoPunks belong on the walls of global art institutions," said Greg Solano , Co-Founder of Yuga Labs. "Seeing CryptoPunk #110 displayed in the Centre Pompidou, arguably the world's most prestigious contemporary art museum, is a great moment for the web3 and NFT ecosystem, and we're honored to help drive this cultural conversation."

Punk #110 will be unveiled and installed at Centre Pompidou this spring as part of an exhibition dedicated to celebrating digital art. Over the next year, Yuga Labs will continue donating CryptoPunks to museums around the world. Learn more on our website at http://news.yuga.com/punks-legacy-project .

