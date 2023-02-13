Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Boston Scientific to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, MedTech, Tools & HCIT Conference

Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, MedTech, Tools & HCIT Conference on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston...
Boston Scientific Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation) (PRNewsFoto/Boston Scientific Corporation)(PRNewswire)

Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 40-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 8:00 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

The replay of the webcast will be accessible at investors.bostonscientific.com. beginning approximately one hour following the completion of the event.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific transforms lives through innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.  As a global medical technology leader for more than 40 years, we advance science for life by providing a broad range of high performance solutions that address unmet patient needs and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, visit www.bostonscientific.com and connect on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTACTS


Media:

Investors:

Kate Haranis

Lauren Tengler

508-683-6585 (office)

508-683-4479 (office)

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Kate.Haranis@bsci.com

BSXInvestorRelations@bsci.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boston-scientific-to-participate-in-citis-2023-healthcare-services-medtech-tools--hcit-conference-301743751.html

SOURCE Boston Scientific Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.