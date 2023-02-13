Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Named to Top Workplaces USA for Third Consecutive Year

DOVER, Del., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) announced that it is a 2023 Top Workplaces USA award recipient for mid-sized companies for the third consecutive year.

"Being named a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year confirms what we at Chesapeake Utilities Corporation already know," said Jeff Householder, president and CEO. "Our employees are engaged and focused on delivering service to customers in a way that improves communities and grows our business. We strive to make this a great place to work, a place where every employee can contribute ideas and efforts are rewarded."

"We are thrilled to again receive the Top Workplaces USA award, which is based solely on employee feedback," said William Hughston, vice president and chief human resources officer. "This honor is a testament to our team members who work together to create a positive culture where employees are focused, engaged and aligned to our Company values and direction. Our people are our best assets, and I truly believe that our supportive culture has enhanced employee satisfaction and helped us continue to attract and retain the best and brightest talent."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Chesapeake Utilities' survey results conveyed that our employees feel that the company is going in the right direction; are empowered to share different points of view; see strong values at work; feel they are part of something meaningful; and are generally informed about important decisions at the company.

The Top Workplaces list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures various aspects of workplace culture, including alignment with the company strategy, confidence in the company's trajectory and opportunities for personal career growth and development, among others.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy delivery company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation offers sustainable energy solutions through its natural gas transmission and distribution, electricity generation and distribution, propane gas distribution, mobile compressed natural gas utility services and solutions and other businesses. For more information, visit www.chpk.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is not affiliated with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

