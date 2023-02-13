Fly Your Way with Fiji Airways

Fiji's national carrier introduces branded fare concept for increased customer choice and flexibility

LOS ANGELES and TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests flying with Fiji Airways will have more flexibility and choice with the introduction of an unbundled economy class fare concept.

This new concept will be effective from 2nd March 2023 for USA and Canada, and 3rd March, 2023 for the rest of the world.

Branded fares will offer customers the option to customise how they travel based on their needs with four categories offering a range of options.

The four fare categories are Lite, Value, Comfort, and Plus, which include increasing flexibility and offerings.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Fiji Airways Andre Viljoen says Fly Your Way is part of the National Carrier's continuous efforts to innovate, and introduce new products and services to meet evolving customer needs.

"Fly Your Way represents the best value for money for all guests whether travelling light for a weekend getaway, or bringing the whole family for an annual holiday. Our customers have various needs when they travel whether for business or leisure, and with this new concept, we give them the ability to choose the product that best suits them."

"We have conducted extensive global market research and I am certain our different guest demographics will see the benefit in each of them. The results of the market research showed what our different customers expect and value most when travelling, and what they prefer more flexibility with, and that's the approach we took when designing these categories."

All categories will include meals, beverages, inflight entertainment and a carry-on bag, with increasing value add-ons from Lite to Plus, such as checked baggage, ticket change and cancellation flexibility, seat selection and boarding priority.

Mr Viljoen adds Fiji Airways strives to be at the cutting edge of commercial aviation and service innovation, and Fly Your Way opens up a new way of travelling to everyone's favourite holiday destination.

These fares will be available to all customers whether booking via www.fijiairways.com or one of the airline's many agents around the world.

More details about the branded fares are available here: https://www.fijiairways.com/fly-your-way.

About Fiji Airways: Founded in 1951, Fiji Airways Group comprises of Fiji Airways, Fiji's National Airline and its subsidiaries: Fiji Link, its domestic and regional carrier, Pacific Call Comm Ltd, and a 38.75% stake in the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa on Denarau Island, Nadi. From its hubs at Nadi and Suva International Airports, Fiji Airways and Fiji Link serve 108 destinations in over 16 countries (including code share). Destinations include Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Canada, the UK, Hong Kong (SAR China), Singapore, India, Japan, China, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Vanuatu and Solomon Islands. The Fiji Airways Group brings in 64 percent of all visitors who fly to Fiji, employs over 1000 employees, and earns revenues of over FJD$1 billion (USD $460m) pre-COVID. Fiji Airways rebranded from Air Pacific in June 2013. Visit www.fijiairways.com for more information

