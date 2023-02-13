Premium Norwegian Water EIRA Announces a Partnership with MICHELIN in the USA, Middle East, and some Asian and European Countries in 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium Norwegian Water EIRA and MICHELIN have embarked on a long-term partnership in key markets around the world including USA, Middle East, and select Asian and European countries. This partnership will see EIRA served alongside a specially crafted menu by a multi-starred team of chefs at each prestigious event held across the world. Attended by the crème de la crème of the local culinary scene, the MICHELIN Guide selections recognize talented local chefs and their restaurants, information that is captured in an international reference that offers a selection of more than 20,000 restaurants and hotels.

EIRA is considered, as the preferred water of many luxury restaurants, hotels and top chefs globally for its purity and high-quality standards. It is these traits that made EIRA the perfect water of choice to serve at the MICHELIN Guide's Middle East unveiling ceremony in Dubai, followed by the inaugural event in Abu Dhabi in 2022. This relationship has since expanded to encompass additional markets beyond the Middle East including USA and select Asian and European countries.

Commenting on the announcement, EIRA International Marketing Director Jad Asaad said, "It is an honor for EIRA to become a multi-destination partner of the MICHELIN Guide, the preeminent authority for high quality dining experiences. It is a true privilege to play a role in these momentous events and to witness the life-changing opportunities they bring to the talented chefs and establishments around the world. 2023 is set to be an incredible year for EIRA and solidifying our partnership with MICHELIN, an international icon of the food and beverage industry will help to galvanize our plans as we continue our expansion into new markets."

