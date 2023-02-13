REALTY ONE GROUP TO OPEN IN THE PHILIPPINES

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has sold the franchise rights to new owners and strategic partners in the Philippines who are ready to bring the popular, dynamic real estate brand to Southeast Asia.

Realty ONE Group's logo (PRNewswire)

New owners Mike and Kit Tan will work to greatly expand Realty ONE Group, with its dynamic brand, unique COOLTURE (cool + culture) and extensive business coaching throughout the Philippines. Mike Tan has worked in the Philippines real estate industry for more than 20 years while Kit Tan has held various executive positions in the healthcare industry.

"It didn't take long for us to know that the Tans will be phenomenal partners for us in building this brand throughout the Philippines," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Our global expansion is strategic as we're building relationships and combined passion to open doors for real estate professionals everywhere to achieve greater success faster."

The Tans also have a knowledgeable and skilled executive team that includes Jose Ruben Hernandez, Anne Pamela Mangubat and Charlotte Marcelo, all who have worked previously with Mike Tan and have extensive experience in luxury real estate.

"We are grateful for Realty ONE Group's trust in us to bring an exciting, untraditional real estate offering to the Philippines," said Mike Tan. "This brand will serve real estate professionals and customers alike, giving real estate professionals an opportunity to scale up their business."

Realty ONE Group claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the second year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2023 Franchise 500 ® list .

The UNBrokerage as it's known in the industry has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and now the countries of Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, Singapore and Spain in addition to the Philippines.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Italy, Portugal, the Philippines, Spain and Singapore. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends and has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as the number ONE real estate brand. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

