Tell Health Inc. Announces Medical Advisory Board for Tell™ Social Media App

New medical advisory board for health-focused social app Tell™ to guide user experience for verified providers and share health content and resources with general users

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tell Health Inc., the creator of new health-focused social media app Tell™, today announced the first five members of its Medical Advisory Board (MAB) who will serve to guide user experience, engagement, and growth of verified providers. Easy-to-use and designed to combat the spread of medical misinformation, the Tell™ social media app verifies the credentials of all health experts before they are able to post health content. Only verified clinicians can create and recommend posts, and general users are able to comment, like, and engage with provider posts.

The Medical Advisory Board is composed of practicing clinicians who will share their expertise to create the best user experience for verified providers while also ensuring the most important and timely health topics are addressed for general users. The company welcomes the initial MAB members:

Heather Giannini , M.D., M.S., pulmonologist and critical care physician at Penn Medicine and instructor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania Health System

Peter Kahn , M.D., M.P.H., pulmonologist and critical care physician at Yale New Haven Hospital and public health researcher at Yale University School of Medicine

Vivek K. Moitra , M.D., F.H.A., F.C.C.M., Allen I. Hyman Professor of Critical Care Anesthesiology and Division Chief of Critical Care Medicine in the Department of Anesthesiology at Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons

Marilynn Parker, RN , PEL-CEN, APRN, FNP, Retired National Certified School Nurse for Chicago Public Schools and a Family Nurse Practitioner

Christopher Worsham , M.D., M.P.H., pulmonologist and critical care physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, public health researcher and instructor of medicine at Harvard Medical School

"We are honored to welcome these accomplished practicing clinicians to the Tell™ Medical Advisory Board. We are committed to creating a safe social media space for verified clinical experts to share their knowledge and have engaging discussions with the public and other health providers," said Tell™ CEO and Co-Founder Nikola Nestorov. "We are on a mission to stop the spread of medical misinformation, and it is crucial that we have practicing providers advising the company on current patient needs and the most relevant health topics. Several of our medical advisors work in intensive care units and are keenly aware of the negative health outcomes associated with medical misinformation. In collaboration with this esteemed group of clinicians, we are thrilled to bring Tell™ to the medical community and to general users alike."

"I routinely see patients who have read medical misinformation online and end up in the hospital with conditions that could have been prevented or mitigated through scientifically validated treatments and vaccines. Physicians, health providers, and researchers are in dire need of a safe, collaborative social media space to have meaningful dialogues with our peers and the public without resistance from users with no medical training," said MAB member Heather Giannini, M.D., M.S.

Tell™ is free to join in the App Store and Google Play. Healthcare providers are encouraged to join and to apply for Verified Provider status. For more information on Tell™, please visit tell.health .

About Tell™

Tell™ is a social media app connecting respected and verified health experts with the public to share their knowledge for the benefit of everyone, everywhere. Founded by a physician and an engineer, Tell™ is on a mission to be the world's go-to source for trusted health information while curbing the increasing spread of health misinformation online.

