1st Commercial Credit Offers Employment of Record (EOR) Services for Staffing Agencies

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st Commercial Credit introduces Human Resource solutions for temporary staffing agencies nationwide. The most popular service is the Employment of Record (EOR) program for temp-staffing companies that accommodates any size of company including start-up staffing agencies. This is important because some EOR's do not accept businesses under 2 years in business.

Our clients will be able to outsource their HR needs at a cost-effective rate and retain more cash with WC insurance.

Raul Esqueda, President of 1st Commercial Credit says, "We can now provide EOR services to our clients and complete 100% of their needs. Our clients can select from our financial services that includes payroll funding, accounts receivable factoring, invoicing software and now a discounted EOR program. Our affiliate EOR company has a complete HR Solutions package that includes payroll, online time sheets, workers compensation insurance for all states and state compliance reporting."

The staffing industry spends many clerical hours in keeping up with all these services. Our clients will be able to outsource their HR needs at a cost-effective rate and retain more cash when entering into new states with their workers compensation requirements.

What is an Employer of Record?

‍An Employer of Record is a company or organization that is legally responsible for paying employees, including dealing with employee taxes, benefits, insurance, and a great many other transactions and operations concerning human resources.

Companies often hire EOR's to decrease all the complications related to human resources operations, market access, market understanding, and market.

When a company uses an EOR, it formally becomes the employer of the employees, therefore taking on "ALL LIABILITY" including Employment Liability, Medical Liability, Tax Liability, and Insurance Liability.

This invaluable outsourced service keeps a business in compliance with labor law and other fields of related regulations and significantly assists the company during its internationalization.

