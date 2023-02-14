Cytrellis Biosystems Achieves Milestone with 1000th ellacor® Procedure Completed

Innovative Micro-Coring® Technology Gains Traction with Patients and Providers

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, manufacturer of ellacor® and its proprietary Micro-Coring® Technology, celebrates the successful completion of the 1000th ellacor® procedure. This achievement highlights the continued momentum and excitement around ellacor® among both physicians and patients, and further demonstrates its efficacy and patient satisfaction.

ellacor® is a first of its kind, non-surgical, procedure that removes sagging skin. Since receiving FDA clearance in 2021, ellacor® and its groundbreaking, patented Micro-Coring® Technology has been one of the most anticipated and sought-after modalities in the aesthetic space for those interested in the removal of sagging skin and improvement of wrinkles. The procedure strategically removes tiny cores of skin tissue to reduce moderate to severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face. ellacor® is capable of removing approximately 12,000 micro-cores of skin in a single procedure, without scarring and with minimal downtime.

"This milestone is incredibly exciting for us as it signifies a high level of patient and provider satisfaction," says Jason Richey, President & CEO of Cytrellis Biosystems. "This also signals another paradigm shift in the industry's approach to the treatment of wrinkles and sagging skin in the mid and lower face as providers continue to seek out ellacor® and its novel approach to scarless skin removal."

"I see ellacor® as an ideal bridge therapy in the sense that it is minimally invasive and more effective than procedures that have no downtime, but less invasive compared to plastic surgery," says Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank of PFRANKMD who introduced ellacor® to his Manhattan practice in Fall 2022 and has since become one of the device's highest volume users. "I usually recommend two or three procedures for my patients, and thus far we've seen 100% patient satisfaction with this treatment plan. What's exciting as a provider is that patients who have received an ellacor® procedure have come back with enthusiasm for a second and third."

ellacor® is available through a network of select physicians nationwide. Please visit ellacor.com to learn more and to inquire about an ellacor® provider near you.

About ellacor®

In a class of its own, the ellacor® System with Micro-Coring® Technology was developed to provide a novel solution for the removal of skin associated with aging by addressing the moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face.

The technology works by precisely removing full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 micron) hollow needle. This approach doesn't require thermal energy, and the diameter of the needle ensures the risk of scarring to the patient is negligible.

The ellacor® System with Micro-Coring® technology is indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face in adults aged 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor® with Micro-Coring® Technology is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. ellacor® provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin and to help restore youthful beauty.

