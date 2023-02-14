Gas South Donates Over $3.2 Million to Children in Need in 2022

Southeastern Region's Natural Gas Leader More Than Doubles Prior Year Giving

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It takes a village to ensure children from all walks of life are thriving and successful. Gas South, a leading provider of natural gas in the Southeast, believes in doing its part for the communities it serves. The company is proud to announce they have given more than $3.2 million in 2022 to nonprofits aimed at assisting youth in need in Georgia and Florida.

"Nothing has been more satisfying than watching the young lives positively impacted by our mission to Be A Fuel For Good," said Kevin Greiner, president and CEO of Gas South. "This is Gas South's way of ensuring families build strong foundations, and it's also setting us apart from others in our industry in terms of the size and scope of our commitment to the community."

This annual donation goes beyond dollars. It's supporting mental health services at Ser Familia for Latino children. It's heightening educational experiences at the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA through a new STEAM lab and solar flower. It's giving students in Florida an opportunity at higher education through a $500,000 investment in Step Up for Students. It's also providing the Atlanta Ronald McDonald house with a new kitchen that nurtures the health and well-being of children and families receiving medical care.

The commitment to transforming communities isn't slowing down in the new year. Gas South is projected to donate more than $4 million in 2023.

The efforts listed above are just the tip of the iceberg. Gas South extensively gave in 2022 to various organizations, and the details of that giving can be viewed in our annual giving report: Gas South 2022 Annual Impact Report

About Gas South:

Gas South is the largest retail natural gas provider in the Southwest to over 450,000 residential, business and government customers across 14 states. Gas South is an Atlanta-based subsidiary of Cobb EMC, providing simple natural gas plans and excellent customer service. Gas South upholds its mission to Be A Fuel For Good by giving back 5% of their annual profits to help children in need, prioritizing basic needs, education and health. The company has donated more than $12 million to charities since 2006, including $3.2 million in 2022, its largest year ever for corporate giving. To learn more about Gas South and its mission to Be A Fuel For Good, visit www.GasSouth.com .

