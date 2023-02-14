IHG Hotels & Resorts debuts its first Vignette Collection hotel in the Americas - Yours Truly DC, the bohemian Dupont Circle darling

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IHG Hotels & Resorts celebrates the debut of Vignette Collection in the Americas with the opening of Yours Truly DC. Vignette Collection, the newest brand in IHG's fast-growing Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio, is a family of distinct luxury hotels connected by a shared vision that travel can benefit local people and places. Nestled within Washington, D.C.'s eclectic Dupont Circle, Yours Truly is a bohemian-inspired haven designed to feel like a warm, welcoming home.

Claire Bennett, Global Chief Customer Officer for IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: "We committed to bring Vignette Collection to the American market and this first opening in the nation's capital sets the stage for growth of Vignette Collection across the Americas. The global success of the brand in just over a year since launch, with four hotels already welcoming guests in cities like Bangkok and Brisbane, speaks to our focus on delivering one-of-a-kind hotels and memorable experiences alongside a commitment to more responsible travel. Whether you travel for work or pleasure, Yours Truly DC welcomes guests not just with an invitation to stay and relax, but also to explore and discover Washington D.C. This is an exciting addition to the over 6,000 hotels available within the recently reimagined IHG One Rewards loyalty program, and we look forward to creating unique moments and unexpected connections at Yours Truly DC for our members and guests."

The 355-room Yours Truly, like all Vignette Collection hotels, is unique in its own right, with its own distinct outlook and story to tell. Designed by Simeone Deary Design Group, the hotel was inspired by a "bohemian-meets-brutalist" stylistic balance, embracing the building's architectural bones and evoking a curated home-away-from-home.

An open concept living room is punctuated by biophilic design, vivid earth tones and the occasional disco ball. Velvety armchairs and couches encourage conversation while nooks have been created for those seeking quiet. Design-forward rooms and suites blend modern comfort, intuitive amenities, and warm, colorful styling, while artwork by national and local artists, selected through the lens of a conscious worldly adventurer, adorns the walls.

Vignette Collection hotels infuse unexpected moments into the experience, known as 'Memorable Rituals,' which add a 'special something' to remember every stay. At El Donut Shoppe, an outpost of the in-the-know Orlando-based record store located off the hotel's lobby, guests can curate the soundtrack to their stay. Featuring rare jazz, funk, soul and hip-hop vinyls, records are available on loan from the music library to spin on the hotel's in-room turntables. Yours Truly also hosts a rotating line-up of on-site programming, including pop-ups and intimate house shows from local artists and DJs, setting the scene for discovery.

Set within the living room is Mercy Me, the hotel's 'Sorta South American'-inspired restaurant and bar created by local culinary trendsetters Andrew Dana and James Beard-nominated Chef Daniela Moreira. Visitors can indulge in South American staples alongside an imaginative cocktail menu. During the day, the hotel's Call Your Mother offers playful Jewish breakfast and lunch classics, including towering bagel sandwiches and coffee from area roasters. Guests can also stock their in-room mini fridge space with snacks and sips from Mercy Me, like craft beers, cold brew, and cookies served with a nightcap.

At Vignette Collection's core is the belief that travel should champion everyone, and each hotel's 'Means for Good' is thoughtfully chosen to uplift its local community. The Yours Truly Small Business Collective is a hotel initiative that supports neighboring small businesses. Comprised of hand-selected partners, many of which are women-owned, businesses in the collective include a florist, holistic spa, specialty map curator and crystal retailer, among others. Guests receive exclusive offers and perks from the businesses to encourage them to shop locally while in town. Yours Truly will also host 'Small Business Collective Marketplaces' on-site quarterly where guests can peruse and purchase products from these local retailers.

Additional hotel amenities include an outpost of Groom Guy, a modern barber shop offering haircuts and premium personal care products; a gym, which shares inspiring workouts daily on its chalkboard walls; and 15,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, running the gamut from a studio and ping pong room to an outdoor patio and 3,400 square-foot ballroom.

Guests will also have access to a best-in-class loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which is centered around its guests – giving them richer benefits and more ways to earn than ever before, all powered by leading technology on its new mobile app.

Yours Truly DC is Vignette Collection's fourth hotel to open, joining Hotel X Brisbane Fortitude Valley in Australia, Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok in Thailand and Casa da Companhia in Portugal. Future openings span from El Gran Encomendero in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and The Gwendolyn in Oregon's wine country to Carlton Al Moaibed Hotel in Saudi Arabia, House of Chinhara in Zimbabwe and RIHGA Royal Hotel Osaka in Japan. The brand has 14 hotels in the pipeline, and more than 100 properties globally are anticipated to join over the next 10 years.*

For more on Yours Truly DC, visit the hotel's website. Discover Vignette Collection's diverse hotels with distinctly enriching experiences and Yours Truly DC on Instagram at @vignettehotels and @yourstrulyhotel.

*Numbers as at 31 December 2022

