InfoTrack's Integration With MyCase Simplifies Online Court Filing, Process Serving

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoTrack , a pioneer in integrated litigation solutions for legal professionals, today announced a new integration partnership with MyCase , a leading law practice management software used by more than 15,000 firms.

Facilitating litigation support activities like court filing and process service can be challenging and time-consuming for law firms and their staff. This integration allows MyCase users to easily order, manage and track all their critical litigation services such as eFiling, physical filing, process serving, and more, all directly from MyCase. All expenses and court documents are automatically synced back to MyCase reducing billing errors and time spent on tracking down important case documents.

Together, InfoTrack and MyCase are a powerful combination, empowering law firms to more efficiently file documents online in America's busiest civil courts and serve them to parties in all 50 U.S. states.

"The integration of InfoTrack into MyCase is an exciting update that will simplify the litigation process by providing a seamless, efficient solution for our customers," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of MyCase. "At MyCase we're always focused on improving and innovating our platform to better serve legal professionals. This integration is just one more example of that commitment in action."

"We are excited to work with the MyCase team to rapidly improve the productivity for their users," said InfoTrack CEO Ed Watts. "Lawyers and legal support staff should be focused on their clients, cases, and the litigation process, not managing tedious litigation support tasks. We are looking forward to being a valuable partner for their users."

About InfoTrack

InfoTrack integrates with popular legal software to streamline the litigation workflow. By automatically syncing client data, case documents, and billing information, InfoTrack helps law firms manage eFiling, process serving, eSignatures, and more with greater speed and accuracy. With InfoTrack, law firms have the power to improve productivity and increase profitability.

About MyCase

MyCase is complete legal practice management software designed for the modern law firm. MyCase covers the entire client lifecycle with Lead Management, Document and Case Management, Billing and Invoicing, and robust Reporting. It includes market-leading features such as integrated Payments, 2-way text messaging, and the MyCase Client Portal to centralize client communication and share files securely. In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, the market-leading payments platform. The AffiniPay family of brands includes MyCase, Soluno, CASEpeer, Docketwise, LawPay, and Woodpecker. Learn more at www.mycase.com.

