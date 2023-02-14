MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

- Fourth quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 28.8 percent worldwide, 23.6 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 45.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2021 fourth quarter;
- Fourth quarter 2022 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 4.6 percent worldwide, 5.2 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 3.4 percent in international markets, compared to the 2019 fourth quarter;
- Fourth quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.12, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $1.96, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30;
- Fourth quarter reported net income totaled $673 million, compared to reported net income of $468 million in the year-ago quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted net income totaled $622 million, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted net income of $430 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,090 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $741 million;
- The company added more than 65,000 rooms globally during 2022, including approximately 40,000 rooms in international markets and nearly 17,500 conversion rooms. Net rooms grew 3.1 percent from year-end 2022;
- At the end of the year, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,000 properties and more than 496,000 rooms, including roughly 22,300 rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. Approximately 199,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of 2022;
- For full year 2022, Marriott repurchased 16.8 million shares of common stock for $2.6 billion, including 8.7 million shares for $1.4 billion in the fourth quarter. The company returned $2.9 billion to shareholders in 2022.
BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.
Anthony Capuano, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our performance in 2022 was terrific. Just two years after experiencing the sharpest downturn in our company's history, we reported record financial results. Our fee-driven, asset-light business model generated significant cash during the year, allowing us to both invest in the growth of our business and return $2.9 billion to shareholders.
"For the fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR1 grew 5 percent compared to 2019, driven by a 13 percent increase in ADR. With the exception of Greater China, RevPAR in all regions more than fully recovered and continued to show meaningful advances in occupancy and ADR. Our international business posted RevPAR 3 percent above 2019 levels in the fourth quarter.
"In our largest region, the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR increased 5 percent over the 2019 quarter, driven by further improvement in occupancy and an 11 percent increase in ADR. Leisure demand remained robust and group demand more than fully recovered, leading to fourth quarter group revenues 10 percent above pre-pandemic levels. Business transient demand was at nearly 90 percent recovery in the quarter, while ADR was 3 percent above 2019. Our successful negotiation of high single-digit special corporate rate increases for 2023 bodes well for continued price strength.
"Owners and franchisees continue to show a strong preference for our brands. Our development team had an excellent year, signing nearly 108,000 rooms globally. We were pleased to see nearly 40 percent of those rooms in high value luxury and premium brands. With nearly 50 percent of rooms signed during the year in international markets, we look forward to further expanding our distribution and adding more options for our over 177 million Marriott Bonvoy members.
"As we look ahead, while concerns about the macroeconomic environment persist around the world, booking trends to date remain robust and we have significant momentum in our business. With our industry-leading brand portfolio, powerful loyalty program, the largest global rooms distribution, and our incredibly dedicated associates, Marriott is well-positioned for strong growth over the coming years as people around the world further embrace their love for travel."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $996 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to 2021 fourth quarter reported operating income of $635 million. Reported net income totaled $673 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to 2021 fourth quarter reported net income of $468 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.12 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $1.42 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $926 million, compared to 2021 fourth quarter adjusted operating income of $578 million. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income totaled $622 million, compared to 2021 fourth quarter adjusted net income of $430 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $1.96, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-12 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $945 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to base management and franchise fees of $737 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in these fees is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases due to the continued recovery in lodging demand, as well as unit growth, partially offset by $16 million of unfavorable foreign exchange. Other non-RevPAR related franchise fees in the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $215 million, compared to $186 million in the year-ago quarter, largely driven by higher credit card branding fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $186 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $94 million in the 2021 fourth quarter. Fees in the quarter surpassed 2019 levels, with 60 percent earned in International markets.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $101 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to $33 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase in revenue net of expenses largely reflects the continued recovery in lodging demand and $21 million of higher termination fees.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2022 fourth quarter totaled $236 million, compared to $213 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change included an $18 million favorable litigation settlement in the 2021 fourth quarter.
Interest expense, net, totaled $107 million in the 2022 fourth quarter compared to $91 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,090 million in the 2022 fourth quarter, compared to fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $741 million. See page A-12 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added 145 properties (22,589 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2022 fourth quarter, including nearly 6,900 rooms converted from competitor brands and approximately 16,700 rooms in international markets. Eighteen properties (4,484 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the year, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,300 properties, with over 1,525,000 rooms.
At the end of the year, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,028 properties with more than 496,000 rooms, including 1,009 properties with approximately 199,000 rooms under construction, or 40 percent of the pipeline, and 133 properties with roughly 22,300 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts.
In the 2022 fourth quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 28.8 percent (a 25.6 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2021 fourth quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 23.6 percent (a 23.3 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 45.1 percent (a 32.2 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At year-end 2022, Marriott's total debt was $10.1 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.5 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $1.4 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2021.
The company repurchased 8.7 million shares of common stock in the 2022 fourth quarter for $1.4 billion. For full year 2022, Marriott repurchased 16.8 million shares for $2.6 billion. Year to date through February 10, the company has repurchased 2.5 million shares for $400 million.
Company Outlook1
Results in the first quarter are expected to benefit significantly from the easier comparison to the 2022 quarter when the emergence of Omicron depressed lodging demand. Roughly halfway through the quarter, global booking trends remain robust. In January, worldwide RevPAR was up 51.6 percent year over year.
Given short-term booking windows and a high level of macroeconomic uncertainty, there is less visibility in forecasting the company's financial performance for full year 2023. As a result, the company is providing a broad range of potential full year RevPAR and other key metrics in the following tables. The high end of the range reflects relatively steady global economic conditions throughout 2023, with continued resilience of travel demand across customer segments and markets. The low end of the range reflects a meaningful softening of the global economy beginning in the second quarter with worldwide RevPAR roughly flat compared to 2022 in the second half of the year.
First Quarter 2023
Full Year 2023
Comparable systemwide constant $
RevPAR growth
Worldwide
30% to 32%
6% to 11%
U.S. & Canada
25% to 27%
5% to 9%
International
47% to 49%
12% to 18%
Year-End 2023
Gross Rooms Growth
Approx. 5.5%
Deletions
1% to 1.5%
Net rooms growth
4% to 4.5%
($ in millions, except EPS)
First Quarter 2023
Full Year 2023
Gross fee revenues
$1,045 to $1,065
$4,325 to $4,555
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
Approx. $60
$265 to $285
General, administrative, and other expenses
$205 to $200
$935 to $915
Adjusted EBITDA2,3
$980 to $1,005
$4,030 to $4,300
Adjusted EPS – diluted3
$1.82 to $1.88
$7.23 to $7.91
1
This outlook assumes that the $100 million City Express transaction closes in the first half of 2023.
2
See pages A-13 & A-14 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
3
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for first quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy, and which may be significant.
Additional Company Information
Marriott also announced that Craig S. Smith, Group President, International, has announced his decision to retire February 24, 2023, after a 35-year career with the company.
1
All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar and include hotels that have been temporarily closed due to COVID-19. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2021 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2022, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 4, 2022
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A-1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A-3
Total Lodging Products
A-4
Key Lodging Statistics
A-7
Adjusted EBITDA
A-12
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - First Quarter 2023
A-13
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2023
A-14
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A-15
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FOURTH QUARTER 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Reported 2022 vs. 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 287
$ 217
32
Franchise fees 1
658
520
27
Incentive management fees
186
94
98
Gross Fee Revenues
1,131
831
36
Contract investment amortization 2
(24)
(19)
(26)
Net Fee Revenues
1,107
812
36
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
396
260
52
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
4,420
3,374
31
Total Revenues
5,923
4,446
33
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
295
227
(30)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
46
54
15
General, administrative, and other 7
236
213
(11)
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
-
*
Reimbursed expenses 4
4,349
3,317
(31)
Total Expenses
4,927
3,811
(29)
OPERATING INCOME
996
635
57
Gains and other income, net 8
2
4
(50)
Interest expense
(115)
(97)
(19)
Interest income
8
6
33
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
-
-
-
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
891
548
63
Provision for income taxes
(218)
(80)
(173)
NET INCOME
$ 673
$ 468
44
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.13
$ 1.43
49
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.12
$ 1.42
49
Basic Shares
316.5
327.6
Diluted Shares
317.9
329.8
*
Calculated percentage is not meaningful.
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FOURTH QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2022 AND 2021
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Twelve Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Reported 2022 vs. 2021
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 1,044
$ 669
56
Franchise fees 1
2,505
1,790
40
Incentive management fees
529
235
125
Gross Fee Revenues
4,078
2,694
51
Contract investment amortization 2
(89)
(75)
(19)
Net Fee Revenues
3,989
2,619
52
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
1,367
796
72
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
15,417
10,442
48
Total Revenues
20,773
13,857
50
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
1,074
734
(46)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
193
220
12
General, administrative, and other 7
891
823
(8)
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
12
8
(50)
Reimbursed expenses 4
15,141
10,322
(47)
Total Expenses
17,311
12,107
(43)
OPERATING INCOME
3,462
1,750
98
Gains and other income, net 8
11
10
10
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
(164)
100
Interest expense
(403)
(420)
4
Interest income
26
28
(7)
Equity in earnings (losses) 9
18
(24)
175
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
3,114
1,180
164
Provision for income taxes
(756)
(81)
(833)
NET INCOME
$ 2,358
$ 1,099
115
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 7.27
$ 3.36
116
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 7.24
$ 3.34
117
Basic Shares
324.4
327.2
Diluted Shares
325.8
329.3
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings (losses) include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the most
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Percent
Percent
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
December 31,
December 31,
Better/
2022
2021
(Worse)
2022
2021
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 5,923
$ 4,446
$ 20,773
$ 13,857
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,420)
(3,374)
(15,417)
(10,442)
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
5
-
Adjusted total revenues **
1,503
1,072
5,361
3,415
Operating income, as reported
996
635
3,462
1,750
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,420)
(3,374)
(15,417)
(10,442)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,349
3,317
15,141
10,322
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
-
12
8
Add: Impairments 2
-
-
5
11
Adjusted operating income **
926
578
60 %
3,203
1,649
94 %
Operating income margin
17 %
14 %
17 %
13 %
Adjusted operating income margin **
62 %
54 %
60 %
48 %
Net income, as reported
673
468
2,358
1,099
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,420)
(3,374)
(15,417)
(10,442)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,349
3,317
15,141
10,322
Add: Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
-
12
8
Add: Impairments 3
-
-
11
15
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
164
Less: Gains on investees' property sales 4
-
-
(23)
-
Less: Gain on asset dispositions 5
-
-
(2)
-
Income tax effect of above adjustments
19
19
69
(17)
Less: Income tax special items
-
-
30
(98)
Adjusted net income **
$ 622
$ 430
45 %
$ 2,179
$ 1,051
107 %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 2.12
$ 1.42
$ 7.24
$ 3.34
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 1.96
$ 1.30
51 %
$ 6.69
$ 3.19
110 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.
2
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million. Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million.
3
Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $6 million. Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 includes impairment charges reported in Depreciation, amortization, and other of $11 million and Equity in earnings (losses) of $4 million.
4
Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings (losses).
5
Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of December 31, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
632
215,331
1,357
345,220
1,989
560,551
Marriott Hotels
104
57,534
169
52,624
273
110,158
Sheraton
25
20,383
183
61,815
208
82,198
Courtyard
168
27,063
112
24,007
280
51,070
Westin
40
21,865
76
23,545
116
45,410
JW Marriott
21
12,724
68
24,729
89
37,453
The Ritz-Carlton
40
12,079
67
16,611
107
28,690
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
Renaissance
24
10,607
54
17,327
78
27,934
Four Points
1
134
84
23,267
85
23,401
Le Méridien
1
100
72
20,119
73
20,219
W Hotels
23
6,516
38
10,246
61
16,762
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residence Inn
76
12,199
9
1,116
85
13,315
Delta Hotels by Marriott
25
6,770
27
4,956
52
11,726
St. Regis
10
1,977
41
9,586
51
11,563
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
47
8,268
53
10,564
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
67
8,954
73
10,385
Aloft
2
505
44
9,727
46
10,232
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
AC Hotels by Marriott
7
1,165
68
8,466
75
9,631
Autograph Collection
8
2,508
22
3,356
30
5,864
Autograph Collection Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
158
1
158
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
34
4,866
34
4,866
SpringHill Suites
25
4,241
-
-
25
4,241
EDITION
5
1,379
10
2,216
15
3,595
Element
3
810
13
2,551
16
3,361
Protea Hotels
-
-
25
3,081
25
3,081
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
8
1,150
8
1,150
Moxy
-
-
6
1,092
6
1,092
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bulgari
-
-
5
442
5
442
Franchised
5,121
735,470
907
179,319
6,028
914,789
Courtyard
863
115,148
114
21,251
977
136,399
Fairfield by Marriott
1,135
106,907
45
7,551
1,180
114,458
Residence Inn
772
92,072
26
3,482
798
95,554
Marriott Hotels
233
74,118
61
17,795
294
91,913
Sheraton
147
46,238
71
20,680
218
66,918
SpringHill Suites
507
58,773
-
-
507
58,773
Autograph Collection
138
27,170
108
23,564
246
50,734
TownePlace Suites
480
48,894
-
-
480
48,894
Westin
91
30,818
27
7,858
118
38,676
Four Points
158
23,924
63
10,602
221
34,526
Aloft
154
22,077
22
3,607
176
25,684
Renaissance
64
18,074
29
7,487
93
25,561
AC Hotels by Marriott
100
16,601
47
8,385
147
24,986
Moxy
28
5,316
88
16,700
116
22,016
Delta Hotels by Marriott
62
14,123
11
2,557
73
16,680
The Luxury Collection
12
3,188
56
10,268
68
13,456
Tribute Portfolio
51
7,952
28
3,185
79
11,137
Element
79
10,586
2
269
81
10,855
Le Méridien
24
5,605
18
4,640
42
10,245
JW Marriott
12
6,072
11
2,714
23
8,786
Design Hotels
10
1,385
40
3,469
50
4,854
Protea Hotels
-
-
35
2,706
35
2,706
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
W Hotels
-
-
1
246
1
246
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
2
142
2
142
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of December 31, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Owned/Leased
26
6,483
38
9,209
64
15,692
Courtyard
19
2,814
4
894
23
3,708
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
6
2,064
8
3,372
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection1
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection2
-
-
5
361
5
361
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio3
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
67
7,128
46
4,353
113
11,481
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
40
4,396
14
1,135
54
5,531
St. Regis Residences
10
1,196
11
1,490
21
2,686
W Residences
10
1,089
7
547
17
1,636
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
282
2
282
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
5,918
983,251
2,370
542,156
8,288
1,525,407
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes one property acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes four properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
3 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Tribute Portfolio brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS
As of December 31, 2022
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
196
54,301
402
92,487
598
146,788
JW Marriott
33
18,796
80
27,939
113
46,735
The Ritz-Carlton
41
12,508
69
17,161
110
29,669
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
40
4,396
14
1,135
54
5,531
The Ritz-Carlton Serviced Apartments
-
-
5
715
5
715
The Luxury Collection1
18
5,484
106
18,919
124
24,403
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
25
7,295
41
11,157
66
18,452
W Residences
10
1,089
7
547
17
1,636
W Hotels Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
160
1
160
St. Regis
10
1,977
42
9,746
52
11,723
St. Regis Residences
10
1,196
11
1,490
21
2,686
St. Regis Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
70
1
70
EDITION
5
1,379
10
2,216
15
3,595
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Bulgari
-
-
7
603
7
603
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Full-Service
1,060
358,434
1,066
286,854
2,126
645,288
Marriott Hotels
339
132,960
236
72,483
575
205,443
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
Sheraton
172
66,621
258
84,325
430
150,946
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
282
2
282
Westin
132
53,756
103
31,403
235
85,159
Westin Residences
3
266
1
9
4
275
Autograph Collection2
146
29,678
135
27,281
281
56,959
Autograph Collection Serviced Apartments
-
-
1
158
1
158
Renaissance
89
28,998
85
25,319
174
54,317
Le Méridien
25
5,705
90
24,759
115
30,464
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
15
1
15
Delta Hotels by Marriott
87
20,893
38
7,513
125
28,406
Tribute Portfolio3
51
7,952
38
4,584
89
12,536
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
36
5,008
36
5,008
Design Hotels
10
1,385
40
3,469
50
4,854
Limited-Service
4,590
551,677
880
158,760
5,470
710,437
Courtyard
1,050
145,025
230
46,152
1,280
191,177
Fairfield by Marriott
1,141
108,338
112
16,505
1,253
124,843
Residence Inn
849
104,463
36
4,738
885
109,201
SpringHill Suites
532
63,014
-
-
532
63,014
Four Points
159
24,058
147
33,869
306
57,927
TownePlace Suites
486
49,719
-
-
486
49,719
Aloft
156
22,582
66
13,334
222
35,916
AC Hotels by Marriott
107
17,766
115
16,851
222
34,617
Moxy
28
5,316
94
17,792
122
23,108
Element
82
11,396
15
2,820
97
14,216
Protea Hotels
-
-
65
6,699
65
6,699
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
5,918
983,251
2,370
542,156
8,288
1,525,407
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
1 Includes one property acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under The Luxury Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
2 Includes four properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Autograph Collection brand following the completion of planned renovations.
3 Includes two properties acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under the Tribute Portfolio brand following the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$206.19
25.6 %
66.9 %
8.3 %
pts.
$308.03
10.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$329.80
11.5 %
63.8 %
4.3 %
pts.
$516.85
3.9 %
W Hotels
$231.42
15.3 %
62.0 %
5.2 %
pts.
$373.37
5.6 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$283.73
17.4 %
65.8 %
6.2 %
pts.
$431.29
6.3 %
Marriott Hotels
$150.23
43.6 %
64.6 %
9.9 %
pts.
$232.56
21.4 %
Sheraton
$139.41
38.8 %
60.2 %
9.3 %
pts.
$231.66
17.3 %
Westin
$165.10
33.1 %
65.8 %
8.1 %
pts.
$250.91
16.7 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$151.55
40.4 %
64.7 %
10.6 %
pts.
$234.22
17.5 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$180.03
31.7 %
64.9 %
9.6 %
pts.
$277.24
12.1 %
Courtyard
$98.40
27.3 %
62.6 %
4.5 %
pts.
$157.20
18.3 %
Residence Inn
$134.97
17.5 %
74.0 %
2.4 %
pts.
$182.39
13.7 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$110.64
24.5 %
66.7 %
4.1 %
pts.
$165.86
16.9 %
US & Canada - All5
$163.60
30.5 %
65.4 %
8.3 %
pts.
$250.31
13.9 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$201.05
22.0 %
67.6 %
6.8 %
pts.
$297.40
9.6 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$327.38
12.0 %
64.0 %
4.4 %
pts.
$511.53
4.2 %
W Hotels
$231.42
15.3 %
62.0 %
5.2 %
pts.
$373.37
5.6 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$267.65
17.3 %
66.2 %
6.0 %
pts.
$404.02
6.6 %
Marriott Hotels
$122.75
35.0 %
62.1 %
9.0 %
pts.
$197.73
15.5 %
Sheraton
$106.63
37.5 %
59.9 %
10.0 %
pts.
$178.16
14.6 %
Westin
$148.46
31.0 %
65.0 %
9.0 %
pts.
$228.49
12.8 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$130.00
32.6 %
63.1 %
9.4 %
pts.
$205.99
12.8 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$146.07
29.0 %
63.5 %
9.0 %
pts.
$230.13
10.7 %
Courtyard
$98.88
21.7 %
64.6 %
4.1 %
pts.
$153.00
13.9 %
Residence Inn
$115.21
13.9 %
72.3 %
0.8 %
pts.
$159.32
12.7 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$82.66
14.7 %
65.6 %
2.8 %
pts.
$125.98
9.8 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$98.45
18.2 %
67.3 %
3.0 %
pts.
$146.32
13.0 %
US & Canada - All5
$118.48
23.6 %
65.7 %
5.5 %
pts.
$180.39
13.2 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$47.80
-21.3 %
46.2 %
-8.9 %
pts.
$103.47
-6.1 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$111.53
110.1 %
70.3 %
22.0 %
pts.
$158.74
44.4 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$142.69
35.3 %
64.0 %
9.1 %
pts.
$222.93
16.0 %
Europe
$151.51
67.0 %
67.8 %
18.0 %
pts.
$223.55
22.6 %
Middle East & Africa
$165.28
31.1 %
70.9 %
4.4 %
pts.
$233.09
22.9 %
International - All1
$107.64
38.9 %
61.5 %
7.1 %
pts.
$175.15
22.8 %
Worldwide2
$132.56
34.1 %
63.2 %
7.7 %
pts.
$209.78
17.9 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$47.39
-18.2 %
46.5 %
-7.7 %
pts.
$101.96
-4.6 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$109.93
102.1 %
70.1 %
21.0 %
pts.
$156.91
41.6 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$118.21
40.4 %
61.2 %
9.6 %
pts.
$193.11
18.3 %
Europe
$121.30
70.3 %
65.5 %
19.6 %
pts.
$185.10
19.5 %
Middle East & Africa
$152.97
32.6 %
69.9 %
4.2 %
pts.
$218.85
24.7 %
International - All1
$103.00
45.1 %
61.8 %
9.5 %
pts.
$166.75
22.7 %
Worldwide2
$113.83
28.8 %
64.5 %
6.7 %
pts.
$176.46
15.4 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$201.97
59.0 %
65.2 %
17.5 %
pts.
$309.81
16.3 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$328.27
41.0 %
64.0 %
14.6 %
pts.
$512.71
8.9 %
W Hotels
$228.43
56.0 %
62.3 %
16.9 %
pts.
$366.45
13.7 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$275.30
51.4 %
65.0 %
16.9 %
pts.
$423.51
12.0 %
Marriott Hotels
$145.18
88.9 %
64.8 %
21.4 %
pts.
$224.18
26.6 %
Sheraton
$137.74
84.6 %
61.5 %
21.0 %
pts.
$224.03
21.5 %
Westin
$163.93
76.7 %
66.2 %
21.0 %
pts.
$247.81
20.5 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$146.02
85.1 %
64.3 %
21.7 %
pts.
$227.26
22.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$173.86
72.0 %
64.4 %
20.7 %
pts.
$269.92
16.9 %
Courtyard
$98.87
49.8 %
64.0 %
8.8 %
pts.
$154.51
29.1 %
Residence Inn
$138.90
33.5 %
76.1 %
6.4 %
pts.
$182.65
22.3 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$111.38
45.7 %
68.0 %
9.0 %
pts.
$163.82
26.5 %
US & Canada - All5
$159.06
67.0 %
65.3 %
17.9 %
pts.
$243.73
21.3 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
JW Marriott
$200.06
57.0 %
66.7 %
17.1 %
pts.
$299.82
16.8 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$324.64
41.8 %
64.0 %
14.9 %
pts.
$506.92
8.8 %
W Hotels
$228.43
56.0 %
62.3 %
16.9 %
pts.
$366.45
13.7 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$260.62
51.8 %
65.6 %
16.9 %
pts.
$397.00
12.8 %
Marriott Hotels
$122.91
69.2 %
62.7 %
17.7 %
pts.
$195.91
21.4 %
Sheraton
$106.46
70.8 %
60.2 %
17.2 %
pts.
$176.84
22.0 %
Westin
$146.55
70.7 %
65.2 %
19.3 %
pts.
$224.76
20.1 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$128.10
66.4 %
63.1 %
17.9 %
pts.
$203.01
19.3 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$143.57
63.1 %
63.4 %
17.8 %
pts.
$226.47
17.4 %
Courtyard
$101.08
39.8 %
66.7 %
8.9 %
pts.
$151.62
21.1 %
Residence Inn
$119.52
25.4 %
75.5 %
4.3 %
pts.
$158.24
18.2 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$85.87
27.3 %
68.1 %
6.7 %
pts.
$126.03
14.8 %
Composite US & Canada Limited-Service4
$101.13
32.6 %
69.7 %
7.2 %
pts.
$145.14
18.9 %
US & Canada - All5
$118.97
46.5 %
67.0 %
11.6 %
pts.
$177.47
21.1 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Limited-Service.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$53.22
-18.5 %
47.5 %
-8.0 %
pts.
$112.14
-4.8 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$84.41
122.5 %
59.2 %
23.1 %
pts.
$142.60
35.8 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$126.55
67.0 %
60.8 %
17.7 %
pts.
$208.17
18.4 %
Europe
$153.51
148.3 %
63.5 %
30.3 %
pts.
$241.65
29.9 %
Middle East & Africa
$124.63
52.8 %
64.7 %
13.1 %
pts.
$192.54
22.0 %
International - All1
$94.64
55.5 %
57.0 %
11.7 %
pts.
$166.06
23.4 %
Worldwide2
$123.30
61.9 %
60.7 %
14.5 %
pts.
$203.23
23.3 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
2022
vs. 2021
Greater China
$51.38
-16.6 %
46.8 %
-7.2 %
pts.
$109.71
-3.9 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$83.87
111.8 %
59.3 %
22.2 %
pts.
$141.47
32.5 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$105.26
72.3 %
58.0 %
17.1 %
pts.
$181.42
21.6 %
Europe
$121.38
146.2 %
61.1 %
29.8 %
pts.
$198.67
25.9 %
Middle East & Africa
$116.91
55.8 %
64.2 %
13.3 %
pts.
$182.07
23.5 %
International - All1
$91.30
66.2 %
57.0 %
14.6 %
pts.
$160.21
23.7 %
Worldwide2
$110.64
51.0 %
64.0 %
12.5 %
pts.
$172.85
21.5 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS - 2022 vs 2019
In Constant $
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$47.39
-42.3 %
46.5 %
-22.4 %
pts.
$101.96
-14.5 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$109.93
5.5 %
70.1 %
-4.8 %
pts.
$156.91
12.8 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$118.21
27.6 %
61.2 %
2.1 %
pts.
$193.11
23.2 %
Europe
$121.30
7.4 %
65.5 %
-4.9 %
pts.
$185.10
15.6 %
Middle East & Africa
$152.97
43.8 %
69.9 %
-2.1 %
pts.
$218.85
48.1 %
International - All2
$103.00
3.4 %
61.8 %
-8.3 %
pts.
$166.75
17.3 %
US & Canada - All
$118.48
5.2 %
65.7 %
-3.7 %
pts.
$180.39
11.1 %
Worldwide3
$113.83
4.6 %
64.5 %
-5.1 %
pts.
$176.46
12.8 %
Comparable Systemwide Properties1
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2019
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
2022
vs. 2019
Greater China
$51.38
-40.8 %
46.8 %
-20.7 %
pts.
$109.71
-14.6 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$83.87
-20.2 %
59.3 %
-13.3 %
pts.
$141.47
-2.3 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$105.26
9.7 %
58.0 %
-3.0 %
pts.
$181.42
15.4 %
Europe
$121.38
-5.8 %
61.1 %
-11.1 %
pts.
$198.67
11.3 %
Middle East & Africa
$116.91
23.4 %
64.2 %
-3.2 %
pts.
$182.07
29.6 %
International - All2
$91.30
-11.9 %
57.0 %
-12.2 %
pts.
$160.21
7.0 %
US & Canada - All
$118.97
-0.8 %
67.0 %
-6.0 %
pts.
$177.47
8.1 %
Worldwide3
$110.64
-4.0 %
64.0 %
-7.9 %
pts.
$172.85
7.9 %
1 The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2022, even if in 2019 they
2 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
3 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 377
$ 678
$ 630
$ 673
$ 2,358
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(3,920)
(3,931)
(4,420)
(15,417)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
3,827
3,786
4,349
15,141
Interest expense
93
95
100
115
403
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
2
2
1
6
Provision for income taxes
99
200
239
218
756
Depreciation and amortization
48
49
50
46
193
Contract investment amortization
24
19
22
24
89
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
29
32
31
118
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
3
7
4
27
Stock-based compensation
44
52
48
48
192
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
9
-
2
1
12
Gains on investees' property sales
(8)
(13)
(2)
-
(23)
Gain on asset dispositions
-
(2)
-
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
$ 1,019
$ 985
$ 1,090
$ 3,853
Change from 2021 Adjusted EBITDA **
156 %
83 %
44 %
47 %
69 %
Fiscal Year 2021
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net (loss) income, as reported
$ (11)
$ 422
$ 220
$ 468
$ 1,099
Cost reimbursement revenue
(1,780)
(2,338)
(2,950)
(3,374)
(10,442)
Reimbursed expenses
1,833
2,255
2,917
3,317
10,322
Loss on extinguishment of debt
-
-
164
-
164
Interest expense
107
109
107
97
420
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
1
2
2
7
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(16)
(41)
58
80
81
Depreciation and amortization
52
50
64
54
220
Contract investment amortization
17
18
21
19
75
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
28
27
28
28
111
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
10
9
5
7
31
Stock-based compensation
53
43
43
43
182
Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other
1
3
4
-
8
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 296
$ 558
$ 683
$ 741
$ 2,278
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FIRST QUARTER 2023
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 563
$ 582
Interest expense
122
122
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
Provision for income taxes
154
160
Depreciation and amortization
45
45
Contract investment amortization
22
22
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
28
28
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
5
5
Stock-based compensation
40
40
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 980
$ 1,005
$ 759
Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
29 %
32 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial
measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the
company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses,
which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that
may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2023
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 2,214
$ 2,409
Interest expense
518
533
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
6
6
Provision for income taxes
686
746
Depreciation and amortization
196
196
Contract investment amortization
89
89
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
109
109
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
18
18
Stock-based compensation
194
194
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 4,030
$ 4,300
$ 3,853
Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
5 %
12 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-15 and A-16 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial
measures and the limitations on their use.
1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, each of which the
company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses,
which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that
may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, loss on extinguishment of debt (when applicable), gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income/loss excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments, benefit (provision) for income taxes, restructuring, merger-related charges, and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes loss on extinguishment of debt and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first quarter related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation, charges incurred under our restructuring plans that we initiated beginning in the 2020 second quarter to achieve cost savings in response to the decline in lodging demand caused by COVID-19, and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Restructuring, merger-related charges, and other" caption of our Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), as well as the loss related to the debt extinguishment in the 2021 third quarter, which we recorded in the "Loss on extinguishment of debt" caption of our prior period Income Statements, to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings (losses)" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets and software, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We do not consider interruptions related to COVID-19 when determining which properties to classify as comparable. The comparisons between 2022 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of December 31, 2022, even if in 2019 they were not open and operating for the full year or did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
