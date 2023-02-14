Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana Partners with Premise Health to Pilot Advanced Primary Care for Members in Fort Wayne, Indiana

This new center will provide convenient access to exclusive primary care services for select employer groups and their members, which will enhance the member experience while allowing Physicians Health Plan to improve the quality and cost of care that members receive.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana (PHP) has partnered with national primary care provider Premise Health to open an exclusive primary care center for PHP's health plan clients and membership. Through this innovative initiative, employer groups and their members with certain PHP products will gain access to a Premise Health center in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The center, which will serve fully insured employer populations, is a critical first step toward bringing Indiana employers a value-based health care delivery model that aligns outcomes with costs.

A market leader, PHP will be the first local health plan to offer employers and members a plan with exclusive primary care access. The pilot primary care center aims to expand health care access, improve quality, and enhance experiences for PHP members.

"Providing convenient access to quality care for our members is a top priority for PHP," said Gary Shearer, PHP President and CEO. "This center will take the patient experience to the next level with ease in seeing a provider and the opportunity to build a true partnership with a care team for lasting healthy outcomes."

The decision to integrate exclusive primary care into a health plan product reflects a national shift toward value-based health care within the commercial health insurance industry. Premise Health will deliver services under a fixed-fee payment model and partner closely with PHP to improve the health outcomes of its fully insured member populations.

"Improving primary care access is one of the most important levers organizations can pull to improve health care outcomes overall," said Beth Ratliff, chief operating officer, Premise Health. "We look forward to bringing PHP employers and members the type of integrated, whole-person health care that breaks down barriers, closes care gaps, and – ultimately – changes lives."

The new primary care center will be located at 10006 Auburn Park Drive, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Members with access to the center will benefit from personalized attention from a fully integrated care team with physicians, nurse practitioners, a behavioral health specialist, and medical assistants. In addition to comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services, the center will offer chronic condition management, biometric screenings, referral management, women's health, and provider-dispensed medications. Additional centers throughout PHP's footprint will be considered with successful operations of this pilot location.

Ratliff added that the partnership between PHP and Premise will combine the health plan's robust population health intelligence with Premise's comprehensive primary care services.

"Together, we can better support members across their health care journeys and create the kinds of seamless experiences that improve quality and lower long-term costs," she said.

The pilot primary care center, which will serve members with a level-funded or large group PHP plan within a designated geographic area, is scheduled to open in fall 2023.

About Premise Health

Premise Health is a leading primary care provider and one of the largest digital providers in the country, serving over 11 million eligible lives across hundreds of the largest commercial and municipal employers in the U.S. Premise partners with its clients to offer fully connected care – in-person and in the digital environment. It operates more than 800 onsite and nearsite wellness centers in 45 states and Guam, delivering care through the Digital Wellness Center and onsite, nearsite, mobile, and event solutions.

Premise delivers value by simplifying complexity and breaking down barriers to give diverse member populations access to convenient, integrated, high-quality care. It offers more than 30 products, delivering the breadth and depth of care required to serve organizations' total populations. The result is health care that meets the needs of members and their families, helping them live healthier while lowering costs for organizations. For more information on Premise Health, visit www.premisehealth.com.

About PHP

Physicians Health Plan (PHP) was established in 1983 by local physicians, and has grown to 160 employees serving nearly 55,000 members. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, PHP's products include group health, dental, prescription drugs, life, disability, Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA), and Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA). PHP TPA Services offers comprehensive employer Third Party Administrative (TPA) services, cost containment solutions as well as self-funded administrative services for medical, dental, vision, prescription drugs, short term disability, FSA, HRA, and COBRA. For more information about PHP, visit www.phpni.com

