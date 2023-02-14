Restaurant Brands International Inc. Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Global fourth quarter system-wide sales grow nearly 12% and over 13% for 2022

Consolidated comparable sales up nearly 8% in Q4, led by 11% growth at Tim Hortons Canada and Burger King International

Digital sales grow over 30% year-over-year to over $13.5 billion in 2022, representing over a third of system-wide sales

Restaurant growth accelerates to 1,266 net new units with Popeyes delivering its strongest development year since joining RBI

RBI returns nearly $1.3 billion of capital to shareholders in 2022 while investing for growth and reducing net leverage

RBI Board of Directors appoints Joshua Kobza to become CEO on March 1, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR) (TSX: QSP) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

José Cil, Chief Executive Officer of RBI commented, "We rounded out an exciting 2022 with another strong quarter, including nearly 8% consolidated comparable sales and 4% net restaurant growth, reflecting the strength of four iconic, global brands.

Tim Hortons Canada capped off an impressive year with comparable sales of 11% in the fourth quarter, benefiting from strong sales momentum as the team executes against its strategic priorities. At Burger King US, we saw sequential improvement in comparable sales in the first quarter of our Reclaim the Flame plan while driving further underlying improvements in operations across the system. On the Burger King International front, we once again delivered double-digit comparable sales with strong digital capabilities helping drive results.

Popeyes delivered its strongest year of restaurant growth since we acquired the brand in 2017, reaching nearly 4,100 restaurants worldwide. Meanwhile Firehouse Subs wrapped up its first full year in the RBI family, making important progress to position the brand to accelerate development and digital growth in the years ahead," continued Cil.

"We are focused on being guest-led in everything we do, setting our franchisees up for long-term success and as a result, setting ourselves, and our shareholders, up for long-term value creation. I'd like to thank our employees, franchisees, and team members for all their hard work and dedication throughout 2022," concluded Cil.

2022 Highlights:

System-wide Sales Growth of 13.4%

Net Restaurant Growth of 4.3%

Diluted EPS of $3.25 versus $2.69 in prior year

Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.14 versus $2.82 in prior year

Net Income of $1,482 million versus $1,253 million in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA of $2,378 million increased 7.5% organically versus the prior year

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $1,490 million and Free Cash Flow of $1,390 million

RBI Board of Directors Appoints Joshua Kobza as CEO

RBI's Board of Directors announced today in a separate press release that it has appointed Joshua Kobza as the company's CEO effective March 1, 2023, as part of its ongoing succession planning process. Mr. Kobza will undertake his new role reporting to, and working together with, Patrick Doyle, a well-known industry veteran and Executive Chairman of RBI. José Cil will remain with the company for one year as an advisor and assist in the transition.

Consolidated Operational Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth





















TH

12.3 %



14.0 %



13.7 %



12.5 % BK

11.8 %



15.4 %



14.3 %



15.9 % PLK

11.2 %



7.2 %



9.4 %



7.3 % Consolidated (a)

11.8 %



13.8 %



13.4 %



13.8 % FHS (b)

3.9 %



18.1 %



4.2 %



25.1 % System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)





















TH $ 1,825

$ 1,736

$ 7,164

$ 6,526 BK $ 6,552

$ 6,182

$ 25,482

$ 23,450 PLK $ 1,533

$ 1,397

$ 5,951

$ 5,519 FHS $ 301



N/A

$ 1,154



N/A Consolidated (a) $ 10,211

$ 9,315

$ 39,751

$ 35,495 FHS (b)

N/A

$ 273



N/A

$ 1,091 Net Restaurant Growth





















TH

5.8 %



6.9 %



5.8 %



6.9 % BK

2.8 %



3.3 %



2.8 %



3.3 % PLK

10.4 %



7.4 %



10.4 %



7.4 % FHS

2.4 %



N/A



2.4 %



N/A Consolidated (a)

4.3 %



4.5 %



4.3 %



4.5 % FHS (b)

N/A



1.6 %



N/A



1.6 % System Restaurant Count at Period End





















TH

5,600



5,291



5,600



5,291 BK

19,789



19,247



19,789



19,247 PLK

4,091



3,705



4,091



3,705 FHS

1,242



1,213



1,242



1,213 Consolidated

30,722



29,456



30,722



29,456 Comparable Sales





















TH

9.4 %



10.3 %



10.0 %



10.6 % BK

8.4 %



11.3 %



9.7 %



9.3 % PLK

3.8 %



(0.4) %



1.4 %



(0.4) % Consolidated (a)

7.9 %



9.3 %



8.5 %



7.9 % FHS (b)

0.4 %



14.7 %



0.6 %



20.9 %

(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth and consolidated comparable sales do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for all of the periods presented. Consolidated system-wide sales and consolidated net restaurant growth do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for 2021.

(b) For 2022, FHS system-wide sales growth, system-wide sales, comparable sales and net restaurant growth are for the period from December 27, 2021 through December 31, 2022. Firehouse Subs figures for 2021 are shown for informational purposes only, consistent with its 2021 fiscal calendar.

Note: System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales at franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. System-wide sales are driven by sales at franchise restaurants, as approximately 100% of current restaurants are franchised. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation.

Consolidated Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) Total Revenues $ 1,689

$ 1,546

$ 6,505

$ 5,739 Net Income $ 336

$ 262

$ 1,482

$ 1,253 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.74

$ 0.57

$ 3.25

$ 2.69















TH Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 263

$ 259

$ 1,073

$ 997 BK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 246

$ 266

$ 1,007

$ 1,021 PLK Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 63

$ 57

$ 242

$ 228 FHS Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 16

$ 2

$ 56

$ 2 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 588

$ 584

$ 2,378

$ 2,248















Adjusted Net Income(2) $ 326

$ 340

$ 1,430

$ 1,308 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share(2) $ 0.72

$ 0.74

$ 3.14

$ 2.82



As of December 31,

2022

2021

(unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,490

$ 1,726 Net cash used for investing activities $ (64)

$ (1,103) Net cash used for financing activities $ (1,307)

$ (1,093)







Free Cash Flow(2) $ 1,390

$ 1,620 Net Debt $ 12,210

$ 12,396 Net Income Net Leverage(3) 8.2x

9.9x Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage(2) 5.1x

5.5x

(1) TH Adjusted EBITDA, BK Adjusted EBITDA, PLK Adjusted EBITDA, and FHS Adjusted EBITDA are our measures of segment profitability. (2) Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further detail. (3) Net Income Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by Net Income (Compliant with SEC guidance regarding non-GAAP financial measures).



Commencing upon the acquisition of Firehouse Subs in December 2021, we have four operating segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK) and Firehouse Subs (FHS). RBI financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 include the financial results of FHS from the acquisition date of December 15, 2021 through December 26, 2021, the 2021 fiscal year end for FHS. RBI financial results for the full year of 2022 include the financial results of FHS from December 27, 2021 to December 31, 2022.

The year-over-year increases in Total Revenues on an as reported and on an organic basis for the full year and fourth quarter were primarily driven by an increase in system-wide sales at Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes. On an as reported basis the increases were also driven by the inclusion of Firehouse Subs, partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The increase in Net Income for the full year was primarily driven by an income tax benefit in the current year compared to an income tax expense in the prior year, increases in organic Adjusted EBITDA in our TH, BK and PLK segments, the inclusion of FHS Adjusted EBITDA for a full year, partially offset by unfavorable FX movements, an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, an increase in loss from equity method investments, an increase in Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, an increase in interest expense, net, an increase in other operating expenses (income), net, and an increase in expenses in connection with the FHS acquisition and integration.

The increase in Net Income for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by an income tax benefit in the current year compared to an income tax expense in the prior year, increases in organic Adjusted EBITDA in our TH and PLK segments, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA in our FHS segment reflecting a full quarter of results, partially offset by an increase in other operating expenses (income), net, a decrease in organic Adjusted EBITDA in our BK segment, an increase in Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees, an increase in interest expense, net, an increase in loss from equity method investments, an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense and unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over year changes in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis for the full year and fourth quarter were primarily driven by increases in TH, FHS and PLK Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a decrease in BK Adjusted EBITDA and unfavorable FX movements. The year-over year change in Adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis for the full year was primarily driven by increases in TH, BK and PLK Adjusted EBITDA. The year-over year change in Adjusted EBITDA on an organic basis for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by increases in TH and PLK Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a decrease in BK Adjusted EBITDA.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted Net Income for the full year was primarily driven by the increase in organic Adjusted EBITDA in our TH, BK and PLK segments, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA in our FHS segment reflecting a full year, and a decrease in adjusted tax expense, partially offset by unfavorable FX movements, an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense and an increase in interest expense, net.

The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter was primarily driven by unfavorable FX movements, an increase in interest expense, net, an increase in share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, and a decrease in Adjusted EBITDA in our BK segment, partially offset by increases in Adjusted EBITDA in our TH and PLK segments, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA in our FHS segment reflecting a full quarter of contribution, and a decrease in adjusted income tax expense.

Burger King US Reclaim the Flame

In September 2022, Burger King shared the details of its "Reclaim the Flame" plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability. As part of the plan, we will enhance ongoing franchisee investments by investing $400 million over the next two years, comprising $150 million in advertising and digital investments ("Fuel the Flame") and $250 million in high-quality remodels and relocations, restaurant technology, kitchen equipment, and building enhancements ("Royal Reset").

As of December 31, 2022, we have funded a total of $13 million toward the Fuel the Flame investment and $17 million toward our Royal Reset investment. The Fuel the Flame investment resulted in a 5% negative impact on Burger King organic Adjusted EBITDA growth and a 2% negative impact on organic RBI consolidated Adjusted EBITDA growth for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

War in Ukraine

During the first quarter of 2022, we shared a number of actions that we have taken as a result of the events related to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine. Burger King is our only brand with restaurants in Russia, all of which are operated under a master franchise arrangement. We suspended all corporate support for the Russian market, including operations, marketing, and supply chain support in addition to refusing approvals for new investment and expansion. During the fourth quarter, the non-recurrence of 2021 profits from these restaurants had an estimated $11 million, or 2%, negative impact on our year-over-year organic adjusted EBITDA growth, and an estimated $46 million, or 2%, negative impact on our full year organic adjusted EBITDA growth.

While for 2022 we include results from our franchised restaurants in Russia in our key performance indicators, we did not generate any new profits from restaurants in Russia in 2022 and do not expect to generate any new profits in 2023. Consequently, beginning in the first quarter of 2023, we intend to report our key performance indicators excluding the results from our franchised restaurants in Russia for all periods presented. Below are the RBI consolidated and BK segment operational highlights excluding the results from Russia for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. Refer to page 24 for the RBI consolidated and BK segment quarterly operational highlights excluding the results from Russia for 2021.

Consolidated Operational Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, (excluding Russia)

2022



2021



2022



2021



(unaudited)



(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth





















BK

11.1 %



14.8 %



13.5 %



15.1 % Consolidated (a)

11.4 %



13.4 %



12.9 %



13.3 % System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)





















BK $ 6,275

$ 5,996

$ 24,402

$ 22,726 Consolidated (a) $ 9,934

$ 9,130

$ 38,671

$ 34,771 Net Restaurant Growth





















BK

2.9 %



3.2 %



2.9 %



3.2 % Consolidated (a)

4.4 %



4.4 %



4.4 %



4.4 % System Restaurant Count at Period End





















BK

18,969



18,427



18,969



18,427 Consolidated

29,902



28,636



29,902



28,636 Comparable Sales





















BK

7.8 %



10.9 %



9.0 %



8.7 % Consolidated (a)

7.5 %



9.0 %



7.9 %



7.6 %



(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth and consolidated comparable sales do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for all of the periods presented. Consolidated system-wide sales and consolidated net restaurant growth do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for 2021.



COVID-19 and Macro Economic Environment

The global crisis resulting from the spread of coronavirus ("COVID-19") impacted our global restaurant operations for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, though in 2022 the impact was more modest than in the prior year period. During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020, substantially all restaurants remained open, some with limited operations, such as reduced, if any, dine-in capacity, and/or restrictions on hours of operation. Certain markets periodically required temporary closures while implementing government mandated lockdown orders. For example, while most regions eased restrictions, increases in cases and new variants caused certain markets, including China, to reimpose temporary restrictions as a result of government mandates in 2022.

During 2022, there were increases in commodity, labor, and energy costs partially due to the macroeconomic impact of both COVID-19 and the War in Ukraine. Further significant increases in inflation could affect the global, Canadian and U.S. economies, resulting in foreign exchange pressures and rising interest rates which could have an adverse impact on our business and results of operations if we and our franchisees are not able to adjust prices sufficiently to offset the effect of cost increases without negatively impacting consumer demand.

Reclassification of Technology Revenues and Expenses

During the first quarter of 2022 we made a change to the way we report revenues and expenses related to technology initiatives to provide clarity and consistency across our brands and with our industry peers. We had previously included revenue from technology fees in Franchise and property revenues, while the associated technology expenses were included in General and administrative expenses. Starting in the first quarter of 2022, revenue from technology fees is reported in Advertising revenues and other services, while the associated technology expenses are reported in Advertising expenses and other services.

Additionally, prior year amounts in the condensed consolidated statements of operations and accompanying BK segment results have been reclassified in order to be comparable with the current year classifications. These reclassifications did not arise as a result of any changes to accounting policies and relate entirely to presentation with no effect on previously reported net income and segment income. Refer to page 25 for the RBI consolidated and BK segment quarterly results for 2021 adjusted for these reclassifications.

TH Segment Results



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

12.3 %



14.0 %



13.7 %



12.5 % System-wide Sales $ 1,825

$ 1,736

$ 7,164

$ 6,526 Comparable Sales

9.4 %



10.3 %



10.0 %



10.6 %























Net Restaurant Growth

5.8 %



6.9 %



5.8 %



6.9 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

5,600



5,291



5,600



5,291























Sales $ 694

$ 628

$ 2,631

$ 2,249 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 231

$ 225

$ 925

$ 864 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 68

$ 63

$ 267

$ 229 Total Revenues $ 993

$ 916

$ 3,823

$ 3,342























Cost of Sales $ 573

$ 499

$ 2,131

$ 1,765 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 81

$ 86

$ 333

$ 337 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 69

$ 80

$ 280

$ 278 Segment G&A $ 35

$ 32

$ 127

$ 109 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 26

$ 32

$ 109

$ 126 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(4) $ 263

$ 259

$ 1,073

$ 997



(4) TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $2 million and $8 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. TH Adjusted EBITDA includes $13 million and $17 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.



For the full year and fourth quarter, the increase in system-wide sales was primarily driven by comparable sales of 10.0% and 9.4%, respectively, including Canada comparable sales of 11.6% and 11.0% for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, and net restaurant growth of 5.8%.

The year-over-year increase in Total Revenues for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales as well as increases in commodity prices passed on to franchisees and an increase in sales to retailers. The increase in Total Revenues on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales and by advertising revenues exceeding advertising expenses in the current year period but not in the prior year period, partially offset by an increase in Segment G&A and lower cash distributions received from equity method investments. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

BK Segment Results



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

11.8 %



15.4 %



14.3 %



15.9 % System-wide Sales $ 6,552

$ 6,182

$ 25,482

$ 23,450 Comparable Sales

8.4 %



11.3 %



9.7 %



9.3 %























Net Restaurant Growth

2.8 %



3.3 %



2.8 %



3.3 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

19,789



19,247



19,789



19,247























Sales $ 18

$ 15

$ 70

$ 64 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 340

$ 348

$ 1,342

$ 1,292 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 132

$ 117

$ 485

$ 457 Total Revenues $ 490

$ 480

$ 1,897

$ 1,813























Cost of Sales $ 19

$ 17

$ 74

$ 66 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 42

$ 42

$ 167

$ 142 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 150

$ 122

$ 522

$ 473 Segment G&A $ 47

$ 48

$ 177

$ 162 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 12

$ 12

$ 47

$ 48 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(5) $ 246

$ 266

$ 1,007

$ 1,021



(5) BK Adjusted EBITDA includes $1 million and $4 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. BK Adjusted EBITDA includes $1 million and $4 million of cash distributions received from equity method investments for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For the full year and fourth quarter, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by comparable sales of 9.7% and 8.4%, respectively, including rest of the world comparable sales of 15.9% for the full year and 11.0% for the fourth quarter and US comparable sales of 2.2% for the full year and 5.0% for the fourth quarter, and net restaurant growth of 2.8%.

The year-over-year increase in Total Revenues for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. The increase in Total Revenues for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year changes in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported and on an organic basis were primarily driven by the increases in system-wide sales, partially offset by advertising expenses and other services exceeding advertising revenues and other services in the current year periods to a greater extent than in the prior year periods, bad debt expenses in the current year periods compared to bad debt recoveries in the prior year periods and lower cash distributions received from equity method investments compared to the prior year period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was impacted by higher Segment G&A largely as a result of hiring across a number of key areas including operations and franchising. The decreases in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported basis were also impacted by unfavorable FX movements.

PLK Segment Results



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth

11.2 %



7.2 %



9.4 %



7.3 % System-wide Sales $ 1,533

$ 1,397

$ 5,951

$ 5,519 Comparable Sales

3.8 %



(0.4) %



1.4 %



(0.4) %























Net Restaurant Growth

10.4 %



7.4 %



10.4 %



7.4 % System Restaurant Count at Period End

4,091



3,705



4,091



3,705























Sales $ 20

$ 16

$ 78

$ 64 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 79

$ 71

$ 309

$ 283 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 71

$ 58

$ 260

$ 232 Total Revenues $ 170

$ 145

$ 647

$ 579























Cost of Sales $ 18

$ 15

$ 72

$ 58 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 2

$ 2

$ 11

$ 9 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 72

$ 59

$ 263

$ 235 Segment G&A $ 17

$ 14

$ 65

$ 56 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 2

$ 2

$ 7

$ 7 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 63

$ 57

$ 242

$ 228

For the full year and fourth quarter, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by net restaurant growth of 10.4% as well as comparable sales of 1.4% for the full year and 3.8% for the fourth quarter, including a decrease in US comparable sales of (0.5)% for the full year and an increase in US comparable sales of 1.5% for the fourth quarter.

The year-over-year increase in Total Revenues for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increase in system-wide sales. The increase in Total Revenues for the full year on an as reported basis was partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and fourth quarter on an as reported and on an organic basis was primarily driven by the increases in system-wide sales, partially offset by higher Segment G&A largely as a result of hiring across a number of key areas including operations and franchising. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the full year on an as reported basis was also partially offset by unfavorable FX movements.

FHS Segment Results



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth (a)

3.9 %



18.1 %



4.2 %



25.1 % System-wide Sales (a) $ 301

$ 273

$ 1,154

$ 1,091 Comparable Sales (a)

0.4 %



14.7 %



0.6 %



20.9 %























Net Restaurant Growth (a)

2.4 %



1.6 %



2.4 %



1.6 % System Restaurant Count at Period End (a)

1,242



1,213



1,242



1,213























Sales $ 11



1

$ 40



1 Franchise and Property Revenues $ 22



4

$ 85



4 Advertising Revenues and Other Services $ 3



—

$ 13



— Total Revenues $ 36



5

$ 138



5























Cost of Sales $ 9



1

$ 35



1 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 1



1

$ 7



1 Advertising Expenses and Other Services $ 4



—

$ 12



— Segment G&A $ 6



1

$ 31



1 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ —



—

$ 2



— Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 16



2

$ 56



2



(a) For 2022, FHS system-wide sales growth, system-wide sales, comparable sales and net restaurant growth are for the period from December 27, 2021 through December 31, 2022. Firehouse Subs figures for 2021 are shown for informational purposes only, consistent with its 2021 fiscal calendar.

For the full year and fourth quarter, the increase in system-wide sales was driven by net restaurant growth of 2.4%, and relatively flat comparable sales of 0.6% and 0.4% for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively, including US comparable sales of 1.1% and 1.0%, for the full year and fourth quarter, respectively.

Cash and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, total debt was $13.4 billion, and net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion) was $12.2 billion, net income net leverage was 8.2x and adjusted EBITDA net leverage was 5.1x.

The RBI board of directors has declared a dividend of $0.55 per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of RBI LP for the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be payable on April 5, 2023 to shareholders and unitholders of record at the close of business on March 22, 2023. In connection with the declared dividend, RBI also announced that it is targeting a total of $2.20 in dividends per common share and partnership exchangeable unit of RBI LP for 2023.

Investor Conference Call

We will host an investor conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, to review financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. The earnings call will be broadcast live via our investor relations website at http://investor.rbi.com and a replay will be available for 30 days following the release. The dial-in number is (646) 904-5544 for U.S. callers, (226) 828-7575 for Canadian callers, and (929) 526-1599 for callers from other countries. For all dial-in numbers please use the following access code: 217847.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. ("RBI") is one of the world's largest quick service restaurant companies with over $35 billion in annual system-wide sales and approximately 30,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. RBI owns four of the world's most prominent and iconic quick service restaurant brands – TIM HORTONS®, BURGER KING®, POPEYES®, and FIREHOUSE SUBS®. These independently operated brands have been serving their respective guests, franchisees and communities for decades. Through its Restaurant Brands for Good framework, RBI is improving sustainable outcomes related to its food, the planet, and people and communities. To learn more about RBI, please visit the company's website at www.rbi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information, which reflect management's current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations regarding the effects and continued impact of the macro-economic pressures, such as inflation, rising interest rates and currency fluctuations, on our results of operations, business, liquidity, prospects and restaurant operations and those of our franchisees, including local conditions and government-imposed limitations and restrictions, our continued growth in 2023, our digital and marketing initiatives and expectations regarding further expenditures relating to these initiatives, including as a result of our plan to accelerate sales growth and drive franchisee profitability at Burger King, our growth opportunities, the development and growth of our Firehouse brand, plans and strategies for each of our brands and ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth, our 2023 dividend targets, and our suspension of operations in Russia and its impact on our results of operations. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from RBI's expectations are detailed in filings of RBI with the Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, such as its annual and quarterly reports and current reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: risks related to unforeseen events such as pandemics; risks related to supply chain; risks related to ownership and leasing of properties; risks related to our franchisees financial stability and their ability to access and maintain the liquidity necessary to operate their business; risks related to our fully franchised business model, including as a result of current and future legislation, regulations and interpretations relating to joint employer status and other labor matters; risks related to RBI's ability to successfully implement its domestic and international growth strategy and risks related to its international operations; risks related to RBI's ability to compete domestically and internationally in an intensely competitive industry; risks related to technology; risks related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and changes in applicable tax and other laws and regulations or interpretations thereof. Other than as required under U.S. federal securities laws or Canadian securities laws, we do not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, change in expectations or otherwise.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Sales $ 743

$ 660

$ 2,819

$ 2,378 Franchise and property revenues 672

648

2,661

2,443 Advertising revenues and other services 274

238

1,025

918 Total revenues 1,689

1,546

6,505

5,739 Operating costs and expenses:













Cost of sales 619

532

2,312

1,890 Franchise and property expenses 126

131

518

489 Advertising expenses and other services 295

261

1,077

986 General and administrative expenses 196

157

631

484 (Income) loss from equity method investments 14

(8)

44

4 Other operating expenses (income), net 93

57

25

7 Total operating costs and expenses 1,343

1,130

4,607

3,860 Income from operations 346

416

1,898

1,879 Interest expense, net 144

127

533

505 Loss on early extinguishment of debt —

—

—

11 Income before income taxes 202

289

1,365

1,363 Income tax (benefit) expense (134)

27

(117)

110 Net income 336

262

1,482

1,253 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 107

83

474

415 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 229

$ 179

$ 1,008

$ 838 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 0.75

$ 0.57

$ 3.28

$ 2.71 Diluted $ 0.74

$ 0.57

$ 3.25

$ 2.69 Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions):













Basic 306

313

307

310 Diluted 455

462

455

464 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.54

$ 0.53

$ 2.16

$ 2.12

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions of U.S. dollars, except share data)

(Unaudited)



As of

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,178

$ 1,087 Accounts and notes receivable, net of allowance of $36 and $18, respectively 614

547 Inventories, net 133

96 Prepaids and other current assets 123

86 Total current assets 2,048

1,816 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $1,061 and $979, respectively 1,950

2,035 Operating lease assets, net 1,082

1,130 Intangible assets, net 10,991

11,417 Goodwill 5,688

6,006 Net investment in property leased to franchisees 82

80 Other assets, net 905

762 Total assets $ 22,746

$ 23,246 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts and drafts payable $ 758

$ 614 Other accrued liabilities 1,001

947 Gift card liability 230

221 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 127

96 Total current liabilities 2,116

1,878 Long-term debt, net of current portion 12,839

12,916 Finance leases, net of current portion 311

333 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,027

1,070 Other liabilities, net 872

1,822 Deferred income taxes, net 1,313

1,374 Total liabilities 18,478

19,393 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common shares, no par value; unlimited shares authorized at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 307,142,436 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022; 309,025,068 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 2,057

2,156 Retained earnings 1,121

791 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (679)

(710) Total Restaurant Brands International Inc. shareholders' equity 2,499

2,237 Noncontrolling interests 1,769

1,616 Total shareholders' equity 4,268

3,853 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,746

$ 23,246

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 1,482

$ 1,253 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 190

201 Premiums paid and non-cash loss on early extinguishment of debt —

11 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount 28

27 (Income) loss from equity method investments 44

4 Loss (gain) on remeasurement of foreign denominated transactions (4)

(76) Net (gains) losses on derivatives (10)

87 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 136

102 Deferred income taxes (60)

(5) Other 20

(16) Changes in current assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts and notes receivable (110)

8 Inventories and prepaids and other current assets (61)

12 Accounts and drafts payable 169

149 Other accrued liabilities and gift card liability 37

67 Tenant inducements paid to franchisees (26)

(20) Other long-term assets and liabilities (345)

(78) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,490

1,726 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payments for property and equipment (100)

(106) Net proceeds from disposal of assets, restaurant closures and refranchisings 12

16 Net payment for purchase of Firehouse Subs, net of cash acquired (12)

(1,004) Settlement/sale of derivatives, net 71

5 Other investing activities, net (35)

(14) Net cash used for investing activities (64)

(1,103) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from revolving line of credit and long-term debt 2

1,335 Repayments of revolving line of credit, long-term debt and finance leases (94)

(889) Payment of financing costs —

(19) Payment of dividends on common shares and distributions on Partnership exchangeable units (971)

(974) Repurchase of common shares (326)

(551) Proceeds from stock option exercises 21

60 Proceeds from issuance of common shares 30

— (Payments) proceeds from derivatives 34

(51) Other financing activities, net (3)

(4) Net cash used for financing activities (1,307)

(1,093) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (28)

(3) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 91

(473) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,087

1,560 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,178

$ 1,087 Supplemental cash flow disclosures:





Interest paid $ 487

$ 404 Income taxes paid, net $ 275

$ 256

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Key Operating Metrics

We evaluate our restaurants and assess our business based on the following operating metrics.

System-wide sales growth refers to the percentage change in sales at all franchise restaurants and Company restaurants (referred to as system-wide sales) in one period from the same period in the prior year. Comparable sales refers to the percentage change in restaurant sales in one period from the same prior year period for restaurants that have been open for 13 months or longer for TH, BK and FHS and 17 months or longer for PLK. Additionally, if a restaurant is closed for a significant portion of a month, the restaurant is excluded from the monthly comparable sales calculation. System-wide sales growth and comparable sales are measured on a constant currency basis, which means that results exclude the effect of foreign currency translation ("FX Impact") and are calculated by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates. We analyze key operating metrics on a constant currency basis as this helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of currency movements.

System-wide sales represent sales at all franchise restaurants and company-owned restaurants. We do not record franchise sales as revenues; however, our royalty revenues and advertising fund contributions are calculated based on a percentage of franchise sales.

Net restaurant growth refers to the net increase in restaurant count (openings, net of permanent closures) over a trailing twelve month period, divided by the restaurant count at the beginning of the trailing twelve month period.

These metrics are important indicators of the overall direction of our business, including trends in sales and the effectiveness of each brand's marketing, operations and growth initiatives.





Three Months Ended December 31,



Twelve Months Ended December 31, KPIs by Market

2022



2021



2022



2021

(unaudited)

(unaudited) System-wide Sales Growth





















TH - Canada

11.2 %



12.4 %



12.9 %



10.5 % TH - Rest of World

18.4 %



23.7 %



18.3 %



25.7 % TH - Global

12.3 %



14.0 %



13.7 %



12.5 %























BK - US

5.3 %



1.1 %



2.4 %



3.9 % BK - Rest of World

16.6 %



27.8 %



23.9 %



26.8 % BK - Global

11.8 %



15.4 %



14.3 %



15.9 %























PLK - US

6.1 %



4.3 %



5.1 %



4.1 % PLK - Rest of World

43.1 %



27.2 %



39.6 %



33.3 % PLK - Global

11.2 %



7.2 %



9.4 %



7.3 %























FHS - US (a)

4.0 %



17.7 %



3.9 %



24.3 % FHS - Rest of World (a)

1.7 %



26.9 %



11.7 %



46.7 % FHS - Global (a)

3.9 %



18.1 %



4.2 %



25.1 %























System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)





















TH - Canada $ 1,518

$ 1,471

$ 6,032

$ 5,556 TH - Rest of World $ 307

$ 265

$ 1,132

$ 970 TH - Global $ 1,825

$ 1,736

$ 7,164

$ 6,526























BK - US $ 2,651

$ 2,516

$ 10,278

$ 10,033 BK - Rest of World $ 3,901

$ 3,666

$ 15,204

$ 13,417 BK - Global $ 6,552

$ 6,182

$ 25,482

$ 23,450























PLK - US $ 1,262

$ 1,190

$ 5,001

$ 4,775 PLK - Rest of World $ 271

$ 207

$ 950

$ 744 PLK - Global $ 1,533

$ 1,397

$ 5,951

$ 5,519























FHS - US (a) $ 288

$ 260

$ 1,102

$ 1,044 FHS - Rest of World (a) $ 13

$ 13

$ 52

$ 47 FHS - Global (a) $ 301

$ 273

$ 1,154

$ 1,091























Comparable Sales





















TH - Canada

11.0 %



11.3 %



11.6 %



10.8 % TH - Rest of World

0.9 %



4.4 %



0.6 %



9.5 % TH - Global

9.4 %



10.3 %



10.0 %



10.6 %























BK - US

5.0 %



1.8 %



2.2 %



4.7 % BK - Rest of World

11.0 %



19.4 %



15.9 %



13.6 % BK - Global

8.4 %



11.3 %



9.7 %



9.3 %























PLK - US

1.5 %



(1.8) %



(0.5) %



(2.0) % PLK - Rest of World

18.8 %



10.1 %



14.5 %



13.5 % PLK - Global

3.8 %



(0.4) %



1.4 %



(0.4) %























FHS - US (a)

1.0 %



15.2 %



1.1 %



21.0 % FHS - Rest of World (a)

(12.4) %



2.5 %



(9.4) %



15.8 % FHS - Global (a)

0.4 %



14.7 %



0.6 %



20.9 %



























As of December 31, KPIs by Market 2022

2021

(unaudited) Net Restaurant Growth





TH - Canada (1.3) %

0.3 % TH - Rest of World 27.0 %

32.5 % TH - Global 5.8 %

6.9 %







BK - US (0.9) %

0.3 % BK - Rest of World 5.0 %

5.2 % BK - Global 2.8 %

3.3 %







PLK - US 6.1 %

5.6 % PLK - Rest of World 23.0 %

12.8 % PLK - Global 10.4 %

7.4 %







FHS - US (a) 2.0 %

1.0 % FHS - Rest of World (a) 12.2 %

19.5 % FHS - Global (a) 2.4 %

1.6 %







Restaurant Count





TH - Canada 3,896

3,949 TH - Rest of World 1,704

1,342 TH - Global 5,600

5,291







BK - US 7,042

7,105 BK - Rest of World 12,747

12,142 BK - Global 19,789

19,247







PLK - US 2,921

2,754 PLK - Rest of World 1,170

951 PLK - Global 4,091

3,705







FHS - US (a) 1,187

1,164 FHS - Rest of World (a) 55

49 FHS - Global (a) 1,242

1,213









(a) For 2022, FHS system-wide sales growth, system-wide sales, comparable sales and net restaurant growth are for the period from December 27, 2021 through December 31, 2022. Firehouse Subs figures for 2021 are shown for informational purposes only, consistent with its 2021 fiscal calendar.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Supplemental Disclosure

(Unaudited)

General and Administrative Expenses



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Segment G&A TH(1) $ 35

$ 32

$ 127

$ 109 Segment G&A BK(1) 47

48

177

162 Segment G&A PLK(1) 17

14

65

56 Segment G&A FHS(1)(2) 6

1

31

1 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense 43

31

136

102 Depreciation and amortization(3) 7

5

25

20 FHS Transaction costs 16

18

24

18 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees 25

8

46

16 General and administrative expenses $ 196

$ 157

$ 631

$ 484





(1) Segment G&A includes segment general and administrative expenses and excludes share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, FHS Transaction costs and corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees. (2) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, Segment G&A FHS includes the period from the acquisition date of December 15, 2021 through December 26, 2021, the 2021 fiscal year end for FHS. (3) Segment depreciation and amortization reflects depreciation and amortization included in the respective segment cost of sales, franchise and property expenses and advertising expenses. Depreciation and amortization included in general and administrative expenses reflects all other depreciation and amortization.

Other Operating Expenses (Income), net



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings(4) $ 2

$ 1

$ 4

$ 2 Litigation settlements and reserves, net(5) 8

74

11

81 Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange(6) 78

(18)

(4)

(76) Other, net 5

—

14

— Other operating expenses (income), net $ 93

$ 57

$ 25

$ 7



(4) Net losses (gains) on disposal of assets, restaurant closures, and refranchisings represent sales of properties and other costs related to restaurant closures and refranchisings. Gains and losses recognized in the current period may reflect certain costs related to closures and refranchisings that occurred in previous periods. (5) In early 2022, we entered into negotiations to resolve business disputes that arose during 2021 with counterparties to the master franchise agreements for Burger King and Popeyes in China. Based on these discussions, we paid approximately $100 million in 2022, $5 million and $72 million of which was recorded as Litigation settlements and reserves, net in 2022 and 2021, respectively. The majority of this amount related to Popeyes, resolves our disputes and allows us to move forward in the market with a new master franchisee. Additionally, pursuant to this agreement we and our partners have made equity contributions to the Burger King business in China. (6) Net losses (gains) on foreign exchange are primarily related to revaluation of foreign denominated assets and liabilities.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Below, we define the non-GAAP financial measures, provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), and discuss the reasons why we believe this information is useful to management and may be useful to investors. These measures do not have standardized meanings under GAAP and may differ from similarly captioned measures of other companies in our industry.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, RBI reports the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS"), Organic revenue growth, Organic Adjusted EBITDA growth, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in assessing our operating performance or liquidity, as they provide them with the same tools that management uses to evaluate our performance or liquidity and are responsive to questions we receive from both investors and analysts. By disclosing these non-GAAP measures, we intend to provide investors with a consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented.

EBITDA is defined as earnings (net income or loss) before interest expense, net, (gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt, income tax (benefit) expense, and depreciation and amortization and is used by management to measure operating performance of the business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding (i) the non-cash impact of share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense, (ii) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (iii) other operating expenses (income), net, and (iv) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities. For the periods referenced, this included non-recurring fees and expenses incurred in connection with the Firehouse Subs acquisition and integration consisting of professional fees, compensation-related expenses and integration costs as well as non-operating costs from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives. Management believes that these types of expenses are either not related to our underlying profitability drivers or not likely to re-occur in the foreseeable future and the varied timing, size and nature of these projects may cause volatility in our results unrelated to the performance of our core business that does not reflect trends of our core operations. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to measure operating performance of the business, excluding these non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, also represents our measure of segment income for each of our four operating segments.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income excluding (i) franchise agreement amortization as a result of acquisition accounting, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount, (iii) loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense, which represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021, (iv) (income) loss from equity method investments, net of cash distributions received from equity method investments, (v) other operating expenses (income), net, and (vi) income or expense from non-recurring projects and non-operating activities (as described above).

Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of RBI during the reporting period. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are used by management to evaluate the operating performance of the business, excluding certain non-cash and other specifically identified items that management believes are not relevant to management's assessment of operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage is defined as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA Net Leverage is an operating performance measures that we believe provides investors a more complete understanding of our leverage position and borrowing capacity after factoring in cash and cash equivalents that eventually could be used to repay outstanding debt.

Revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA growth, on an organic basis, are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impact of FX movements and also exclude the results of Firehouse Subs for the first four full fiscal quarters following the acquisition. Management believes that organic growth is an important metric for measuring the operating performance of our business as it helps identify underlying business trends, without distortion from the effects of FX movements and the Firehouse Subs acquisition. We calculate the impact of FX movements by translating prior year results at current year monthly average exchange rates.

Free Cash Flow is the total of Net cash provided by operating activities minus Payments for property and equipment. Free Cash Flow is a liquidity measure used by management as one factor in determining the amount of cash that is available for working capital needs or other uses of cash, however, it does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures.

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Organic Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

























Impact of FX











Actual

Q4 '22 vs. Q4 '21

FHS Impact

Movements

Organic Growth (in US$ millions)

Q4 '22

Q4 '21

$

%

$

$

$

% Revenue































TH

$ 993

$ 916

$ 77

8.3 %

$ —

$ (60)

$ 137

15.8 % BK

$ 490

$ 480

$ 10

2.1 %

$ —

$ (16)

$ 26

5.6 % PLK

$ 170

$ 145

$ 25

17.3 %

$ —

$ —

$ 25

17.8 % FHS

$ 36

$ 5

$ 31

NM

$ 31

$ —

$ —

— % Total Revenues

$ 1,689

$ 1,546

$ 143

9.2 %

$ 31

$ (76)

$ 188

12.8 % Adjusted EBITDA































TH

$ 263

$ 259

$ 4

1.9 %

$ —

$ (17)

$ 21

9.2 % BK

$ 246

$ 266

$ (20)

(7.7) %

$ —

$ (14)

$ (6)

(2.7) % PLK

$ 63

$ 57

$ 6

10.4 %

$ —

$ —

$ 6

11.8 % FHS

$ 16

$ 2

$ 14

NM

$ 14

$ —

$ —

— % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 588

$ 584

$ 4

0.7 %

$ 14

$ (31)

$ 21

4.0 %



Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding. NM - not meaningful

























Impact of FX











Actual

2022 vs. 2021

FHS Impact

Movements

Organic Growth (in US$ millions)

2022

2021

$

%

$

$

$

% Revenue































TH

$ 3,823

$ 3,342

$ 481

14.4 %

$ —

$ (117)

$ 598

18.5 % BK

$ 1,897

$ 1,813

$ 84

4.7 %

$ —

$ (55)

$ 139

8.0 % PLK

$ 647

$ 579

$ 68

11.6 %

$ —

$ (2)

$ 70

12.1 % FHS

$ 138

$ 5

$ 133

NM

$ 133

$ —

$ —

— % Total Revenues

$ 6,505

$ 5,739

$ 766

13.3 %

$ 133

$ (174)

$ 807

14.5 % Adjusted EBITDA































TH

$ 1,073

$ 997

$ 76

7.7 %

$ —

$ (35)

$ 111

11.7 % BK

$ 1,007

$ 1,021

$ (14)

(1.4) %

$ —

$ (48)

$ 34

3.4 % PLK

$ 242

$ 228

$ 14

6.4 %

$ —

$ (2)

$ 16

7.5 % FHS

$ 56

$ 2

$ 54

NM

$ 54

$ —

$ —

— % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,378

$ 2,248

$ 130

5.8 %

$ 54

$ (85)

$ 161

7.5 %



Note: Percentage changes may not recalculate due to rounding. NM - not meaningful

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in US$ millions)

2022

2021

2022

2021

















Net income

$ 336

$ 262

$ 1,482

$ 1,253 Income tax (benefit) expense(5)

(134)

27

(117)

110 Loss on early extinguishment of debt

—

—

—

11 Interest expense, net

144

127

533

505 Income from operations

346

416

1,898

1,879 Depreciation and amortization

47

51

190

201 EBITDA

393

467

2,088

2,080 Share-based compensation and non-cash incentive compensation expense(1)

43

31

136

102 FHS Transaction costs(2)

16

18

24

18 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3)

25

8

46

16 Impact of equity method investments(4)

18

3

59

25 Other operating expenses (income), net

93

57

25

7 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 588

$ 584

$ 2,378

$ 2,248

















Segment income:















TH

$ 263

$ 259

$ 1,073

$ 997 BK

246

266

1,007

1,021 PLK

63

57

242

228 FHS

16

2

56

2 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 588

$ 584

$ 2,378

$ 2,248

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in US$ millions, except per share data)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net income

$ 336

$ 262

$ 1,482

$ 1,253 Income tax (benefit) expense(5)

(134)

27

(117)

110 Income before income taxes

202

289

1,365

1,363 Adjustments:















Franchise agreement amortization

8

8

32

32 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt issuance discount

7

7

28

27 Interest expense and loss on extinguished debt(6)

16

20

64

59 FHS Transaction costs(2)

16

18

24

18 Corporate restructuring and tax advisory fees(3)

25

8

46

16 Impact of equity method investments(4)

18

3

59

25 Other operating expenses (income), net

93

57

25

7 Total adjustments

183

121

278

184 Adjusted income before income taxes

385

410

1,643

1,547 Adjusted income tax expense(5)(7)

59

70

213

239 Adjusted net income

$ 326

$ 340

$ 1,430

$ 1,308 Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$ 0.72

$ 0.74

$ 3.14

$ 2.82 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)

455

462

455

464

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Net Leverage and Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited)





As of December 31, (in US$ millions, except ratio)

2022

2021 Long-term debt, net of current portion

$ 12,839

$ 12,916 Finance leases, net of current portion

311

333 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases

127

96 Unamortized deferred financing costs and deferred issue discount

111

138 Total debt

$ 13,388

$ 13,483









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,178

$ 1,087 Net debt

12,210

12,396









Net income

1,482

1,253 Net Income Net leverage

8.2x

9.9x









Adjusted EBITDA

2,378

2,248 Adjusted EBITDA Net leverage

5.1x

5.5x





Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended December 31, (in US$ millions)

2022

2022

2022 Calculation:

A

B

A - B Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,490

$ 1,067

$ 423 Payments for property and equipment

(100)

(52)

(48) Free cash flow

$ 1,390

$ 1,015

$ 375

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Footnotes to Reconciliation Tables

(1) Represents share-based compensation expense associated with equity awards for the periods indicated; also includes the portion of annual non-cash incentive compensation expense that eligible employees elected to receive or are expected to elect to receive as common equity in lieu of their 2021 and 2022 cash bonus, respectively.



(2) In connection with the acquisition and integration of Firehouse Subs, we incurred certain non-recurring general and administrative expenses during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, primarily consisting of professional fees and compensation related expenses.



(3) Non-operating costs arising primarily from professional advisory and consulting services associated with certain transformational corporate restructuring initiatives that rationalize our structure and optimize cash movements, including services related to significant tax reform legislation, regulations and related restructuring initiatives.



(4) Represents (i) (income) loss from equity method investments and (ii) cash distributions received from our equity method investments. Cash distributions received from our equity method investments are included in segment income.



(5) The effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included a net decrease in tax reserves of $193 million and $364 million, respectively, related primarily to expiring statute of limitations for certain prior tax years which decreased the effective tax rate by 95.6% and 26.7% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The impact of the net reserves release decreased the adjusted income tax expense by $42 million and $86 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, and our adjusted effective tax rate by 10.9% and 5.2% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively. The effective tax rate for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 included a net decrease in tax reserves of $13 million and $101 million, respectively, related primarily to expiring statute of limitations for certain prior tax years which decreased the effective tax rate by 4.6% and 7.4%, respectively. The impact of the net reserves release decreased the adjusted income tax expense by $8 million, and our adjusted effective tax rate by 1.9%, for the three months ended December 31, 2021. The impact of the net reserves release decreased the adjusted income tax expense by $15 million, and our adjusted effective tax rate by 0.9%, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021.



(6) Represents loss on early extinguishment of debt and interest expense. Interest expense included in this amount represents non-cash interest expense related to losses reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) into interest expense in connection with interest rate swaps de-designated in May 2015, November 2019 and September 2021.



(7) Adjusted income tax expense includes the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments and is calculated using our statutory tax rate in the jurisdiction in which the costs were incurred. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, Adjusted income tax expense has been adjusted to remove the net tax benefits associated with the release of tax reserves related to certain prior corporate restructurings that when previously incurred were excluded from adjusted income tax expense as non-cash adjustments that did not impact our core operational results. Subsequent interest accrued on such reserves was treated as impacting core operational results and included in adjusted income tax expense, accordingly, the reversal of such interest is included in adjusted income tax expense. The Company views interest on tax reserves as a normal course of business expense regardless of the origin of the underlying tax reserve.

Consolidated Operational Highlights (excluding Russia)

Below are the RBI consolidated and BK segment operational highlights excluding the results from Russia for each quarter of 2021.





Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



March 31,

2021



June 30, 2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2021



December 31,

2021



(Unaudited)





System-wide Sales Growth



























BK

1.5 %



35.8 %



11.7 %



14.8 %



15.1 % Consolidated (a)

1.2 %



30.5 %



10.4 %



13.4 %



13.3 % System-wide Sales (in US$ millions)



























BK $ 5,012

$ 5,701

$ 6,017

$ 5,996

$ 22,726 Consolidated (a) $ 7,735

$ 8,724

$ 9,182

$ 9,130

$ 34,771 Net Restaurant Growth



























BK

(0.8) %



0.1 %



1.3 %



3.2 %



3.2 % Consolidated (a)

0.3 %



1.3 %



2.4 %



4.4 %



4.4 % System Restaurant Count at Period End



























BK

17,925



17,999



18,131



18,427



18,427 Consolidated (a)

26,407



26,626



26,875



27,423



27,423 Comparable Sales



























BK

0.7 %



16.8 %



7.4 %



10.9 %



8.7 % Consolidated (a)

0.2 %



15.6 %



6.1 %



9.0 %



7.6 %



(a) Consolidated system-wide sales growth, consolidated system-wide sales, consolidated net restaurant growth, consolidated system restaurant count and consolidated comparable sales do not include the results of Firehouse Subs for all of the periods presented.

Reclassification of Technology Revenues and Expenses for 2021

Below are the RBI consolidated and BK segment quarterly results for 2021 adjusted for the reclassification of technology revenues from Franchise and property revenues to Advertising revenues and other services and technology expenses from General and administrative expenses to Advertising expenses and other services.

RBI Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended (in US$ millions)

March 31,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2021



(Unaudited) Revenues:





















Sales $ 507

$ 590

$ 621

$ 660 Franchise and Property Revenues (a)

548



612



635



648 Advertising Revenues and Other Services (a)

205



236



239



238 Total Revenues

1,260



1,438



1,495



1,546 Operating costs and expenses:





















Cost of Sales

401



467



490



532 Franchise and Property Expenses

116



121



121



131 Advertising Expenses and Other Services (b)

237



243



245



261 General and Administrative Expenses (b)

104



108



115



157 (Income) Loss from Equity Method Investments

2



3



7



(8) Other Operating Expenses (Income), net

(42)



8



(16)



57 Total Operating Costs and Expenses

818



950



962



1,130 Income from Operations

442



488



533



416 Interest Expense, net

124



126



128



127 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt

—



—



11



— Income before Income Taxes

318



362



394



289 Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

47



(29)



65



27 Net Income $ 271

$ 391

$ 329

$ 262



(a) Reflects reclassification of technology revenues from Franchise and property revenues to Advertising revenues and other services of $2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, $4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. There were no related reclassifications during the three months ended March 31, 2021.

(b) Reflects reclassification of technology expenses from General and administrative expenses (Segment G&A for BK segment results) to Advertising expenses and other services of $1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, $5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, $8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and $10 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

BK Segment Results

Three Months Ended (in US$ millions)

March 31,

2021



June 30,

2021



September 30,

2021



December 31,

2021



(Unaudited) Sales $ 16

$ 17

$ 16

$ 15 Franchise and Property Revenues (a) $ 289

$ 322

$ 333

$ 348 Advertising Revenues and Other Services (a) $ 102

$ 120

$ 118

$ 117 Total Revenues $ 407

$ 459

$ 467

$ 480























Cost of Sales $ 16

$ 17

$ 16

$ 17 Franchise and Property Expenses $ 33

$ 33

$ 34

$ 42 Advertising Expenses and Other Services (b) $ 118

$ 115

$ 118

$ 123 Segment G&A (b) $ 35

$ 40

$ 39

$ 47 Segment Depreciation and Amortization $ 12

$ 12

$ 12

$ 12 Adjusted EBITDA $ 217

$ 266

$ 272

$ 266

