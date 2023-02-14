Univar Solutions Expands Pharmaceutical Ingredients Portfolio Through New Distribution Agreement with SI Group

Strategic partnership aims to support significant growth of the Ibuprofen product market in Brazil and is backed by Univar Solutions' state-of-the-art Solution Center in São Paulo, Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a distribution agreement with SI Group for Ibuprofen, an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used to produce ibuprofen drugs for the pharmaceutical market.

"Our strategic relationship with SI Group provides customers in Brazil access to a robust portfolio of innovative specialty ingredients and supply products in significant demand in the Brazilian market. We're proud to team up with a supplier who is also passionate about working at the intersection of science and technology to deliver products that help keep communities healthy and safe," said James Peterson, global vice president of pharmaceutical ingredients for Univar Solutions.

"Univar Solutions proudly serves pharmaceutical manufacturers and formulators focused on delivering advanced, science-based pharmaceutical solutions, offering the ingredients they seek for critically important health care products," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions. "Together with SI Group, we're better able to help customers formulate next-generation products, work to improve time to market, and achieve sustainable solutions through ingredients and innovations."

"SI Group is thrilled to grow our partnership with Univar Solutions, a global leader in ingredient and specialty distribution with deep expertise and a reliable, resilient network and supply chain solutions," said Cathryn D. Estes, senior director of pharmaceuticals and global distribution for SI Group. "Together, we can leverage our ingredients and services and bring our Brazilian customers the ingredients and products they need to grow and serve their markets."

With the recent increase in demand for over-the-counter analgesics, the addition of Ibuprofen to Univar Solutions' ingredients portfolio in Brazil will provide pharmaceutical manufacturers with an important source of supply. Combined with a team of industry experts, a global network of pharmaceutical compliant facilities, and Solution Centers staffed by technical experts, Univar Solutions offers pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical customers and suppliers support for their pharmaceutical, ophthalmic, nutraceutical, biopharma, animal health and medical device applications.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

