Zappos.com Becomes Official Partner of Viral Sensation The Savannah Bananas In Retailer's First Experiential Sports Partnership

The e-commerce giant goes bananas with an unexpected partnership to kick off

the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zappos.com, the e-commerce company known for delivering WOW to its customers, is teaming up with the "Greatest Show In Sports," the Savannah Bananas , to become its official title partner and exclusive footwear partner for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour, which kicks off on February 17th. This marks the first time the retailer has partnered with a sports team in this collaboratively experiential approach, and the first time the Savannah Bananas have brought on a partner for the Banana Ball World Tour, ushering in a new era for both brands and their respective fandoms.

"Zappos and the Savannah Bananas have a history of creating fun and unexpected surprises for their fans across the US. When the opportunity arose to marry our two brands, there was no hesitation to do so," says Ginny McCormick, Chief Marketing Officer at Zappos. "This partnership is merging together fashion and sports in a way that will redefine brand culture for years to come."

As official partners, fans can look forward to the fast, fun Bananas game experience, along with the incorporation of Zappos favorites, including Brooks, as the footwear of choice for the Nana Bananas Dance Squad. Expect the unexpected when Zappos joins the Savannah Bananas on the road later this season, with plans to host pop-up activations at select cities on the 33-city tour.

"Zappos has long been obsessed with their customers. The stories of their culture and what they do for people inspire us to become more fans first in everything we do," says Jared Orton, Team President of the Savannah Bananas, "To be able to partner together on the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour will allow Zappos and the Bananas to do more incredible things for our customers and fans."

To celebrate the monumental partnership, the players visited Zappos HQ in Las Vegas for a Bananas-style takeover, complete with a Wiffle Ball game dance party – watch the action unfold here .

The Savannah Bananas 2023 Banana Ball World Tour kicks off on February 17th and runs through September 26. To join the waitlist for 2023 Banana Ball World Tour tickets, and for more information on the Savannah Bananas Loved by Zappos partnership, visit https://thesavannahbananas.com .

About Zappos.com

Established in 1999, Zappos.com is an e-commerce company known for delivering WOW. Innovating for over two decades, Zappos has continuously challenged retail industry standards to better serve customers, partners and employees. As the leaders who pioneered selling footwear online, Zappos offers a curation of world-class footwear and apparel brands for men, women and children of all abilities. The Zappos experience will continue to evolve and inspire joy in unexpected places as they serve their customers with WOW. Zappos.com LLC is a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

About Savannah Bananas

The Savannah Bananas are a baseball team based in Savannah, Georgia and play their home games at Historic Grayson Stadium, but they take the show on the road on their Banana Ball World Tour where they play their rivals the Party Animals and other professional teams in Challenger Series. The team has been featured on ESPN, Wall Street Journal, CNN, and Sports Illustrated and are made popular by their on-field hijinks and videos. The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball which features new rules to make the game more fast-paced and entertaining.

Current Banana Ball World Tour Stops (+ more coming soon!)

West Palm Beach, FL Daytona Beach, FL Savannah, Georgia Jacksonville, FL Sugar Land, TX Montgomery, AL Scottsdale, AZ Peoria, AZ Charleston, WV Tampa Bay, FL Kansas City, KS Las Vegas, NV Oklahoma City, OK Tulsa, OK Nashville, TN Birmingham, AL Indianapolis, IN Akron, OH Kannapolis, NC Durham, NC Rancho Cucamonga, CA San Jose, CA Fresno, CA Sacramento, CA Trenton, NJ Staten Island, NY Hartford, CT Brockton, MA Portland, ME Des Moines, IA Milwaukee, WI Syracuse, NY Cooperstown, NY

