From Baby Food to Table Food, Little Spoon Launches New Category, Biteables, for Children In Between

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spoon, the leading direct-to-consumer baby and kids nutrition brand and go-to for the modern parent, today announces the launch of Biteables, a first-of-its-kind feeding solution designed for both baby-led weaning and puree-fed babies between ages 9-16 months. With this launch, Little Spoon continues to round out its portfolio of early childhood meals and snacks aimed at offering parents an end-to-end platform for feeding solutions from baby's first bites (4+ months) through to big kid years (age 7).

The Biteables line comprises a range of perfectly-portioned early finger food meals designed to ease a child's transition to table foods. All meal components are cut-to-size and optimized for fine motor and oral skill development. Meals have at least 7g of protein, include vegetables and superfoods, and are under 250 mg of sodium. Unique and thoughtfully sourced ingredients such as grass-fed beef, romanesco, sun-dried tomatoes, orzo, and herbed carrots help ensure nutritious meals that build healthy habits and stave off picky eating. Like everything Little Spoon offers, the meals are healthy, free of artificial junk, made with high-quality ingredients, freezer friendly, and ready to eat in under 90 seconds.

Responding to rising interest in baby-led weaning and the Little Spoon community's consistent request for easy-to-use and 'stress-free' solutions for transitioning to table foods, Biteables offer a new go-to for parents of both puree-fed and baby-led weaning babies.

"At Little Spoon, we are passionate about creating products that meet the unique needs of modern, well-researched parents who do not make compromises when it comes to feeding their children." says Angela Vranich, co-founder, and Chief Product Officer of Little Spoon. "Biteables is an innovative, first-of-its-kind offering that is the perfect balance of convenience and nutrition, making it the go-to choice for parents seeking solutions for finger foods and baby-led weaning."

Along with news of the Biteables launch comes the inclusion of a new, high-quality protein in Little Spoon meals: grass-fed beef. This new ingredient will be used across both Biteables and Plates, including new mealtime offerings like the Slow-Cooked Bolognese Plate.

Core to the brand is the importance of offering solutions for parents both through products and resources. Little Spoon continues to support the parenting community at large with their platform, Is This Normal, which serves to provide expert guidance on navigating eating stages, nutrition, and a range of other hot parenting topics. Their weekly newsletter has more than 2 million subscribers—safe to say it's become a go-to for up-to-date advice for the modern parent.

Little Spoon is the leading direct-to-consumer brand on a mission to make parents' lives easier through high-quality, accessible feeding solutions for babies, toddlers + big kids that conveniently deliver right to parents' doors. Little Spoon sets your child up for a lifetime of health, from your baby's very first bites through to their big kid years, with a portfolio of freshly-made baby food, early finger foods, toddler + big kid meals, and snacks. Since the launch, the company has delivered more than 27 million meals, helping to simplify the lives of hundreds of thousands of parents across the US. With more than 90% of new parents identifying as millennials, Little Spoon and its community platform, Is This Normal, are here to disrupt the +$100B children's health and wellness market, offering modern solutions, trusted resources, and a new way to connect with a network of parents just like you. Learn more at LittleSpoon.com and IsThisNormal.co , or find Little Spoon on Instagram at @LittleSpoon .

