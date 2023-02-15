Cannon Financial Institute Launches Trust Sales and Sales Management Training Course

Senior sales and training executive Sandra Ottinger hired to design and lead the program

ATHENS, Ga., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannon Financial Institute ("Cannon"), a leading professional development firm helping financial professionals gain advanced skillsets, today announced the launch of its Trust Sales and Sales Management training course. The program is designed to sharpen trust sales professionals' expertise to better compete in the evolving industry.

The new course, which is created to address a critical need in the market, will address opportunities and challenges such as the great wealth transfer, market downturns, and increasing competition. To lead and design the course, Cannon hired Sandra Ottinger, a sales trainer, consultant, and coach with nearly 30 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Cannon, Sandra operated her own consultancy where she trained wealth management firms and trust providers. She has also held training and sales positions at Invesco and BBVA.

"At Cannon, we are dedicated to educating and training financial professionals by providing them with the necessary tools for success," said Cannon Financial Institute Executive Chairman of the Board Phil Buchanan. "We developed this course to provide trust sales professionals with the necessary skills to compete against experienced salespeople. We are confident that Sandra is the right person to implement and lead the course."

The program, which l provides financial professionals with a practical approach, will provide trust sales professionals with prospecting and consultative sales skills and managers with coaching and management skills, along with guidance on how to hold meaningful and impactful sales meetings. The program will also educate trust sales professionals about how to advance the close through multiple sales calls. Other topics covered include how to capitalize on increasing needs from investors and how to articulate your competitive advantage. The program helps executives understand and leverage opportunities in the market, and firms can either use Cannon's sales training blueprint or customize the training with their own language and systems.

"The industry is experiencing a renaissance of growth, and it's critical for trust sales professionals to be polished and well-prepared," said Sandra Ottinger, Subject Matter Expert at Cannon Financial. "There is more competition than ever before, the battle for talent is fierce, and rising inflation is eroding profit margins. I'm thrilled to be creating Cannon's new trust sales training course to help industry professionals compete and become better revenue generators."

With nearly six decades of experience in consulting and professional growth, Cannon has trained more than 100,000 professionals in 25+ designations, by building a community of industry professionals and training programs for individuals and enterprises. For more information about the Trust Sales and Sales Management Training Course, please visit our website.

