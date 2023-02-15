ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki Once Again Named A Five-Star Recommended Hotel Alongside its Restaurant, Mugen, In Forbes Travel Guide's 2023 Star Awards

For the Second Consecutive Year, The Dual Five-Star Award Recognition Reflects ESPACIO's Position as Hawaii's Leading Luxury Experience

HONOLULU, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, today announced its 2023 Star Awards, recognizing ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki and its French-Japanese fine dining restaurant, Mugen , with its coveted Five-Star Hotel and Restaurant Awards for the second year in a row. The first and only hotel statewide to earn two five-star ratings in the same year in both the hotel and restaurant categories, ESPACIO is the leading luxury experience in Hawaii.

"We are honored to be recognized as leaders in world-class hospitality and dining alongside some of the world's most esteemed hotels and restaurants," said David Wong, General Manager. "We are grateful to our team for continuing to go above and beyond to offer our distinguished guests an unrivaled luxury experience in the destination of Waikiki."

Situated at the epicenter of the famed Waikiki Beach, ESPACIO is a boutique hotel offering the pinnacle of luxury with nine residential-style suites that each span an entire floor; a boutique spa; and world-class dining at its signature restaurant, Mugen. Each guest suite is appointed with a chef-grade kitchen, multiple bathrooms, a dry sauna, a spacious dining and living area, and a private balcony with a Jacuzzi for ultimate relaxation. Inspired by the Japanese art of omotenashi, ESPACIO offers its guests highly personalized service in which every guest's need is anticipated.

ESPACIO also partners with local and luxury brands to provide guests with an all-encompassing experience on Oahu. ESPACIO guests exploring the rich culture and history of Hawaii can enjoy special access to the area's top attractions, including the Honolulu Museum of Art, the Bishop Museum, and even a secret beach. For those enjoying their time on property, guests can take advantage of nightly happy hour cocktails at Mugen, in-suite private massage and spa treatments, pre-arrival grocery delivery, in-suite private shopping appointments, nightly rooftop sunset champagne and caviar service, and more.

At Mugen, ESPACIO's tasting-format restaurant helmed by Chef Jason Yamaguchi, locals and visitors alike can experience a new approach to fine dining in Hawaii. Blending French and Japanese techniques and the finest ingredients sourced globally, Mugen takes guests on a journey around the world with its nine-course tasting menu that includes elegantly prepared local produce alongside fresh fish from Japan's renowned Toyosu market, Uni from Hokkaido, Wagyu from Miyazaki, and more. Pastry Chef Jamon Harper concludes the dinner journey with delightful desserts prepared with local and global ingredients, including cacao from local partner Mānoa Chocolate. To complement the tasting menu, Mugen offers wine pairings from the Sommelier-curated wine collection, expertly crafted cocktails, and non-alcoholic elixirs.

"Our team at Mugen works tirelessly to offer both kama'aina and Hawaii visitors our guests a world-class dining experience that blends Japanese and French techniques and the world's finest ingredients," said Executive Chef Jason Yamaguchi. "Mugen translates to 'infinity,' and we look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of fine dining cuisine that is wholly new to Hawaii."

"Travel is in an incredible position for continued growth, as people prioritize authentic, in-person experiences," says Amanda Frasier, President of Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "The hotels, ocean cruises, restaurants and spas on our 2023 Star Rating list demonstrate an impressive commitment to creating memorable environments that nurture connection, joy and sense of place as we experience the world to its fullest."

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki is the latest addition to its illustrious annual Star Rating list. To view the new Star Award winners, visit ForbesTravelGuide.com . For a detailed explanation of how Forbes Travel Guide compiles its Star Ratings, click here .

To book a reservation at ESPACIO, please visit www.espaciowaikiki.com/ or call (855) 945-4092. More information on Mugen can be found at www.mugenwaikiki.com/ .

