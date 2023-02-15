EUFY UNVEILS FIRST CLEANING PRODUCT UNDER ITS NEW ULTRA-PREMIUM MACH BRAND, THE MACH V1 ULTRA, THE WORLD'S FIRST CORDLESS STICK VACUUM WITH STEAM MOP

Includes self-propelled vacuum and mop, steam and ozone sanitization, a self-cleaning base and up to 82 minutes of cleaning time

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eufy, Anker Innovation's smart appliance brand, today announced the launch of MACH, its new premium cleaning brand. MACH will deliver the most advanced solutions to home cleaning, combining the latest technology with never-before-seen features and sleek, modern aesthetics.

MACH V1 Ultra from eufy is world's first cordless stick vacuum with steam mop. (PRNewswire)

"MACH represents a major breakthrough for the eufy brand," said Steven Yang, CEO of Anker Innovations. "MACH is more than just a measurement of supersonic speed. It is about setting new standards and achieving the impossible, which is the philosophy behind eufy's new MACH brand. For a product to fall under the MACH umbrella, it must challenge the status quo, offering technology and innovation that defy expectations. The V1 Ultra is just the beginning, and we look forward to sharing details of other products under our new MACH brand soon."

Featuring a sleek, futuristic design, the MACH V1 Ultra sets a new precedent as the world's first cordless vacuum with steam-mopping capabilities.

Other notable features include:

SteamWave™ Technology

The SteamWave™ technology works by first dissolving the stain and then vacuuming and mopping the surface. The steam is continually released at a higher temperature of 230℉ to remove dirt and bacteria. The V1 Ultra is equipped with overheat protection, which pauses the steam delivery whenever the vacuum is lifted off the ground. This technology makes the V1 Ultra the world's first cordless stick vacuum with steam and mopping capabilities for a streamlined way to clean up any type of mess in a single pass without having to juggle cords.

Eco-Clean Ozone™ Disinfection and Tesla Valve Mixing™ Technology

This sterilization technology is used to sanitize the floor, and later, sanitizes the vacuum itself, including the rolling brush. Upon disinfecting the floor, the ozone breaks down into oxygen, making it non-toxic and most importantly, effective. According to a study done by the Technical Inspection Association (TUV) and Environmental Protection Agency, ozone technology reduces germs by up to 99%. For this reason, the V1 Ultra was awarded the first TUV certificate for a product of this caliber.

The V1 Ultra includes a built-in generator with Tesla Valve Mixing™ technology that precisely proportions and mixes the cleaning solution with the water and, with the push of a button, releases the proper amount of solution for optimal cleaning. It can store up to 30 days of cleaning solution.

JetStream™ Powerful Suction with Noise-Canceling Technology

Equipped with suction power of 16,800Pa, perfect for picking up messes on hard floors, the V1 Ultra also comes with three-layered noise-canceling technology that ensures noise levels stay below 65dB, about the same level as a dishwasher.

Futuristic Design

The transparent design of the body of the vacuum allows users to see the dirt, stains and messes cleaned by the V1 Ultra. The stick vacuum is slender and lightweight and includes an LCD display on the handle for operations and alerts.

The V1 Ultra also includes the following design features:

JetBlade™ Anti-Slip - This feature emits air to dry the floor as it mops, minimizing the risk of slipping on hardwood floors.

Triple Self-Clean System - The V1 Ultra has a three-fold self-cleaning system that cleans, disinfects and dries the rolling brush, tube and vacuum body at the same time with the press of a button.

Long-Lasting Battery - This cordless stick vacuum is powered by Anker's industry leading battery technology and offers 82 minutes* of runtime on a single charge.

*When using Smart Mode. Battery life will vary depending on mode used.

Product Specifications

Specifications V1 Ultra Battery Life Smart Mode - 82 min. Steam Mode - 15 min Suction Mode - 82 min Suction Power 16,800 Pa Rated Power 680 W Noise Level 65 dBA Length 46.38 inches Width 10.94 inches Height 10 inches Weight 12.57 pounds

Pricing & Availability

The MACH V1 Ultra is available now in the US with optional Try Now, Buy Later from TryNow on eufy.com with an included accessory package and two bottles of cleaning solution valued over $100. It will be available for general retail purchase on March 15, 2023 on eufy.com, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com for $699.99. The V1 Ultra will be joined by the V1, which includes all of the same features minus Steamwave and Jetblade technologies and will be available for pre-order on March 15. The Mach V1 will be priced at $579.99.

The V1 Ultra will also be available for purchase in Germany on February 20, 2023 on de.eufy.com and for general retail purchase on April 1, 2023 on Amazon and de.eufy.com for €799, with the V1 also becoming available for purchase on April 1, 2023 for €599.

Additional details about the MACH V1 Ultra can be found at https://www.eufy.com/mach.

About eufy

From laser-guided robotic vacuum cleaners to wireless security systems, eufy is focused on building easy-to-use smart home devices and appliances designed to enhance people's lives. More information about eufy and its products can be found at eufy.com.

About Anker Innovations

Anker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its six key brands: Anker, AnkerMake, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.

