FOUR SEASONS RESORT COSTA RICA AT PENINSULA PAPAGAYO CELEBRATES SEVEN CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF EXCELLENCE, AWARDED FIVE-STARS BY FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

FOUR SEASONS RESORT COSTA RICA AT PENINSULA PAPAGAYO CELEBRATES SEVEN CONSECUTIVE YEARS OF EXCELLENCE, AWARDED FIVE-STARS BY FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

Forbes Travel Guide bestows highest rating to the most elite destination in Costa Rica

PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo is recognized by Forbes Travel Guide with the highest rating, Five-Star. The Resort is the first in Costa Rica to have received the top rating for seven consecutive years.

Forbes Travel Guide bestows highest rating to the most elite destination in Costa Rica, FOUR SEASONS RESORT COSTA RICA AT PENINSULA PAPAGAYO (PRNewswire)

Forbes Travel Guide bestows highest rating to the most elite destination in Costa Rica , FOUR SEASONS RESORT COSTA RICA

"It is an honor to once again receive the Five Star Award from Forbes Travel Guide," said Ian-Robert Ciappara, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica. "Our team is the heart and soul of our Resort and the spirit of pura vida is the connecting thread in everything we do."

With land and sea adventures just minutes from the Resort, guests can enjoy a dynamic getaway with thrilling ziplines at the Palmares Outpost or make a splash with SurfX, the in-house surf program.

The Resort boasts two award winning beaches, an Arnold Palmer 18-hole golf course, five restaurants, an award-winning spa, extensive wellness programming and treatments, modern fitness center, and four pools. Located on the tip of the prestigious Peninsula Papagayo, the Resort spans 120 acres (42 hectares) of lush tropical vegetation with views of the Pacific Ocean.

Forbes Travel Guide anonymously rates luxury hotels and resorts throughout the world against up to 900 rigorous standards. Star ratings are awarded by a team of anonymous professional inspectors who travel the world to assess hotels, restaurants and spas based on 900 objective standards. Star ratings ultimately emphasize quality of service. Five-Star properties are defined as "outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities."

Click here for more details on FOUR SEASONS RESORT COSTA RICA AT PENINSULA PAPAGAYO

FS Costa Rica Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo