ABC Supply contractors can now take full advantage of HOVER's single, connected digital experience from measuring to estimating for new construction projects

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOVER , the technology company that transforms smartphone photos and blueprint designs of any property into a scaled 3D model, and ABC Supply Co., Inc ., North America's largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other select exterior and interior building products, today announced that they are expanding their business relationship to support contractors with fast, precise measurements and estimations for ground up construction or additions.

HOVER and ABC Supply Bring Digital Measuring and Estimation Tools to New Construction Projects (PRNewswire)

ABC Supply's customers now have access to HOVER's full suite of solutions with preferred rates through myABCsupply . They also have the ability to bill HOVER jobs directly to their ABC Supply account, making it easier for contractors to place accurate roofing and siding material orders.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with HOVER and provide our customers with another resource to prepare bids and takeoffs," said Mike Jost, COO of ABC Supply. "Technology will continue to be a large part of a contractor's day. At ABC Supply, we want to ensure that our customers have access to the digital tools that will provide high value and make it faster and easier for them to complete their work and win new jobs."

Now, contractors bidding on new construction projects can speed up their bidding process and increase confidence in every bid by reducing the tedious manual work required to obtain measurements and produce estimates. With HOVER's new construction solution , ABC Supply customers can simply upload any blueprint directly from their smartphone or personal computing device and within hours receive accurate measurements for their project, as well as siding and roofing estimates. This capability removes the labor-intensive process of scaling off blueprint drawings and the need for complex spreadsheets or specialized software. Additionally, HOVER transforms a 2D drawing into a full color 3D model, allowing contractors to inspire homeowners with a digital model showing the project in a variety of materials and colors. This capability also helps contractors bidding on new projects to include 3D visuals so their proposals stand out.

"HOVER integrates the contractor's workflow from measurements to ordering, and this new enhancement means contractors can scope all of their projects with the HOVER platform," said Dean Riskas, VP of Corporate and Business Development at HOVER. "Our partnership with ABC Supply enhances the connected digital experience from measuring to ordering products – allowing our customers to protect their profitability and recession-proof their businesses."

"I see a lot of value in being able to use HOVER for all the work I do, " said Chris Shealy, Owner of Shealy Custom Exteriors. "From remodels to new construction builds, getting measurements and supplies from one place is going to save me a ton of time and make my whole workflow more efficient."

ABC Supply customers can now access HOVER's new construction solution and sign up to activate the benefits here .

About HOVER

HOVER is developing the most comprehensive and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement and new construction experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos or blueprints of unbuilt structures transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. Known for industry-leading measurements, 3D visualizations, and precise project estimates, HOVER offers contractors easy-to-use tools and customizable automation for any exterior trade, job type or team – all in one place. For more information, visit hover.to .

About ABC Supply Co., Inc.

ABC Supply Co., Inc. is the largest wholesale distributor of roofing and other select exterior and interior building products in North America. Since its founding in 1982, ABC Supply's sole focus has been serving professional contractors and "making it easy" for them to do their jobs by offering the products, support and services they need — including myABCsupply, which allows them to place material orders and manage their account details from anywhere.

ABC Supply is a 16-time Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award winner and a two-time recipient of Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Award for Best Places to Work. The company was also named a Best Employer for New Grads by Forbes in 2021 and is committed to hiring military veterans.

Headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, ABC Supply has nearly 900 locations across the U.S. and Canada. More information is available at www.abcsupply.com. Contractors can find resources for growing and improving their businesses on ABC Supply's blog and the company's LinkedIn page.

Media contact: Kira Wolfe, kira@thekeypr.com

