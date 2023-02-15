Monster DNA Portable Speakers Deliver Monstrous Sound, and Can Be Charged Wirelessly via Qi

World's first Qi wireless charging portable speakers feature Party Mode, allowing perfect synchronization with other Monster DNA speakers for an epic listening experience

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rules for what a portable speaker should be, have just been rewritten. Today, Monster ® announces the DNA One (MSRP: $149.99) and DNA Max (MSRP: $179.99) wireless (Qi) charging speakers are available for purchase at Monsterstore.com , BestBuy.com , Verizon.com , and Crutchfield , with other retailers coming soon.

The Monster DNA line includes the industry's first portable speakers that can be wirelessly charged via an included high-speed Qi charging base - for the ultimate in hassle-free convenience. When on the go, both speakers have an unplugged playtime of 14 hours per charge and can be quickly recharged via any Qi charger or a USB-C charging cable in under four hours. The super-portable DNA One weighs just 1.5 pounds, while the DNA Max weighs just under 2.5 pounds and pumps out 30 watts of powerful sound.

Monster has built a legacy of excellence, with nearly 45 years of experience delivering incredible sound experiences. To maximize the performance of its DNA portable speakers, Monster developed Omnidirectional Sound technology, which utilizes four evenly distributed speakers (two drivers, two passive radiators), which allows users to freely place DNA speakers anywhere in a room and sound like they're pointed at the listener. Not only are these speakers expertly engineered to deliver powerful sound, but they also look good doing it. Blending seamlessly into any space, each speaker features stylish curves and sleek lines and is crafted using premium materials and high-quality fabric. Both the One and Max are available in white or black. Both speakers include a stylish Qi wireless charging base that can also charge compatible smartphones, a six-foot premium USB-C charging cable, and a wall adapter.

When one speaker isn't enough to get the party jumping, DNA One and DNA Max feature Monster's Party Mode, allowing seamless connections and synchronization with other DNA speakers with the push of a button - no app required! With Party Mode, users can easily fill a home with Monstrous sound, or they can connect with their friends' DNA speakers, and their friends' friends' DNA speakers to throw an epic party. Should that party end up in the pool, both the DNA One and DNA Max are iP67 waterproof rated, meaning they can endure being immersed three feet deep in water for 30 minutes. To help Monsters immediately benefit from Party Mode, Monster is offering a 25 percent coupon for another DNA speaker in the box.

"Our head-turning and ear-pleasing audio quality and game-changing product innovation have been converting customers to lifelong Monsters for more than 40 years. Quality audio is a part of who we are, it's in our DNA, which is why we decided to name our new line of premium portable speaker DNA," explained Kevin Lee, president at Monster. "We didn't only create the first Qi-chargeable wireless speakers, we also redefined the portable speaker to make it more convenient, and capable of scaling music from one to countless other DNA speakers without any apps. That puts these new models not only on the cutting edge of technology but in a class of their own."

Monster DNA One and DNA Max Specs:



DNA One DNA Max Transducers 2 x 45mm active, 2 x 50mm-30mm

passive radiator 2 x 53mm active, 2 x 70mm-40mm

passive radiator Rated output power 10Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤1%) 15Wx2 (THD+N @1 KHz ≤1%) Power input USB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V USB-C™ 1.5A/5V, WLS 1.5A/5V Frequency response 90Hz - 20KHz 90Hz - 20KHz SNR 90dB 90dB Max sound pressure 88dB 90dB Battery Li-ion 2,600mAh Li-ion 4,400mAh Charge time <3.5 hours <4 hours Standby time <100 hours <100 hours Music playtime <14 hours <14 hours Connections USB-C, WLS Charger USB-C, WLS Charger Mics 1 ECM Mic 1 ECM Mic Dimensions 6.1 x 4.4 x 3 inches 8.7 x 4.4 x 3 inches Weight 1.5 pounds 2.43 pounds

About Monster

Since 1979, Monster has influenced the audio industry in more ways than any other brand. Designed to be sonically superior and authentic to musical sources, Monster products have consistently delivered extraordinary listening experiences. For more information, visit monsterstore.com .

