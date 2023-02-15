The Top Digital Workplace Solutions of 2023 Offer Adaptive AI Services to Increase Productivity and Engagement, According to SoftwareReviews Report

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2023 Data Quadrant Report on the top Digital Workplace solutions. The comprehensive report is ready for download from the firm's website, which is updated in real-time to reflect new reviews and ratings. Six providers have been identified as Champions.

Organizations are facing the challenges that come with the reality of onsite, remote, and hybrid work environments. Digital workplace solutions can help increase employee productivity and engagement, with some that include features such as adaptive AI to boost business efficiency and productivity. Some of the top 2023 winners highlighted in SoftwareReviews' report extend their adaptive AI services to further include advanced features like graph-based deep learning recommendations, collaborative filtering, and multi-modal neural encoding, all designed to aid employees in making rapid decisions.

"Engaging employees in the digital age is a top priority for CIOs in 2023," says Andrew Sharp, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Each of the gold medalists in this category delivers on employee engagement while delighting their customers with their own unique value proposition."

The top digital workplace software providers of the year have been identified by SoftwareReviews based on verified survey data collected from 1,103 real end users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2023 Digital Workplace Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

Simpplr , 9.0 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

LumApps , 8.9 CS, ranked high for its discussion forums.

Workgrid , 8.9 CS, ranked high for ease of administration.

MangoApps , 8.9 CS, ranked high for integrations.

Axero Solutions , 8.8 CS, ranked high for customer service.

Interact , 8.8 CS, ranked high for its quality of features.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide an accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm.

