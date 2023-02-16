2023 Altair Enlighten Award Open for Entries

Award spotlights the automotive industry's finest innovations in sustainable, lightweight design

TROY, Mich., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), announced the 2023 Enlighten Award is now open for submissions. Presented annually in conjunction with the Center for Automotive Research (CAR), the award honors the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts.

"The Altair Enlighten Award is a special award that allows the world to see how the automotive industry's leading minds – from the biggest names to its newest startups – are creating a better, greener industry," said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. "Continuing to make strides toward a more sustainable transportation sector is an absolute must in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate climate change."

"We're once again thrilled to be presenting the Enlighten Award together with Altair, and we look forward to seeing what innovations this year's submissions bring as we work towards a more viable and sustainable automotive ecosystem," said Alan Amici, president and chief executive officer, Center for Automotive Research. "Now in its 11th year, the award program is better than ever, and gives everyone a chance to see the present and future of cutting-edge innovation in automotive sustainability."

This year's award features a new category, "Responsible AI," that highlights outstanding achievements in AI and data analytics that improve sustainability. The category reflects the importance of data and AI in the automotive industry and beyond. This year's Enlighten Award categories are:

Sustainable Product – Emissions reduction, lightweighting, material circularity, and safety advances in a production vehicle or major system module

Sustainable Process – Emission reduction, material reuse/recycling and water conservation advances in engineering and manufacturing

Module Lightweighting – Mass reduction of a vehicle module, subsystem, or component

Enabling Technology – Technology advancement that enables vehicle lightweighting, including a material, production process, design method, or joining technology

Future of Lightweighting – Process, material, or technology not in production, but has significant potential to advance vehicle lightweighting

Responsible AI – Exemplary use of data analytics and AI that delivers substantial sustainability benefits throughout the automotive value chain

An award that garners interest from industry, engineering, policymakers, educators, students, and the public alike, the Altair Enlighten Award showcases the latest and greatest technology innovations dedicated to sustainability. Past winners of the Enlighten Award include GM, Ford, Stellantis, Harley-Davidson, Toyota, Nissan, Mazda, Ferrari, JLR, Mercedes, BMW, SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), and many more.

Media partners for the 2023 Altair Enlighten Award include SAE, Automotive Engineering, Tech Briefs, and Automobil Industries.

To learn more about the Enlighten Award or to submit an entry, visit https://www.altair.com/enlighten-award/. Entries must be received by May 31, 2023. Final judging will occur in late June and the winners will be announced during an award ceremony on August 1, 2023 at the annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS).

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

