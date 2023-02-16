UpStream Is Honored to be Accepted into the ACO REACH Program for 2023

This Recognition Signifies the Company's Commitment to Effectively Providing Better Quality Care in the Medicare Program.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UpStream, a leading value-based primary care services and technology company, today shared that they have been selected as one of the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (REACH) Model participants for 2023 – providing high-quality, coordinated care to their Medicare beneficiaries.

The ACO REACH model, which is an evolution of the Direct Contracting model, tests how providers can be incentivized to collaborate across multiple treatment plans, spend more time with senior patients with complex, chronic conditions and ultimately, improve patient health outcomes by reducing hospital admissions. The design of the ACO REACH Model focuses on health equity and closing disparities in care along with an emphasis on physician-led organizations, stronger beneficiary protection through ensuring strong compliance with the Model's requirements, and increased transparency from participants.

The ACO REACH Model flawlessly aligns with the UpStream model in reducing avoidable hospital admissions. UpStream works by embedding pharmacist-led care teams into each primary care physician's practice and supports physicians with proprietary technology that anticipates patient needs, supports patient care, improves quality, and helps coordinate care for seniors with chronic conditions. Remote concierges and home nurses complete the care team, ensuring social disparities and patient needs are addressed, even in the home for high risk patients. UpStream's innovative payment model also empowers healthcare providers in the ACO REACH program to create greater access for traditional Medicare beneficiaries, in order to engage with patients before their illnesses progress.

The model also encourages providers and their care teams to build capacity in addressing the social determinants of health, housing, food security, and other social resources. The model includes a requirement to develop a Health Equity Plan so that the providers systematically address health disparities as they exist based on race, ethnicity, language, and disability.

"Health equity is an important value for UpStream," said Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of UpStream, Valinda Rutledge. "ACO REACH creates a unique opportunity to better resource Medicare patients and test the full-risk payment model to generate savings while improving the quality of care to Medicare seniors, especially those patients residing in underserved communities and those with multiple chronic conditions."

UpStream has expanded rapidly, partnering with physician groups in multiple states such as North Carolina, Virginia, and South Carolina. For 2023 UpStream has announced new network relationships with Community Care Physician Network in North Carolina, Tidewater Medical Group in Virginia, and Medical University of South Carolina Health Alliance to roll out a value-based care model. The goal is to scale this model to help older, sicker adults live more meaningful, independent lives without the burden of chronic disease.

About UpStream Healthcare

UpStream Healthcare Company is a global risk, managed services organization providing physicians with the support and systems they need to improve healthcare for seniors. The company provides a powerful platform that allows physicians, pharmacists, and nurses to work together in primary care practices to achieve better outcomes and value. For more information, please visit upstream.care.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

