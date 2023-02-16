WeTrade Group Announced Cooperation with ERNIE Bot, Becoming The First Micro-Business Partner

BEIJING, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeTrade Group Inc. ("WeTrade" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across multiple industries, today announced that the company has cooperated with ERNIE Bot, a Baidu ChatGPT product, and would apply Baidu's AI technology to the YCloud system. Users can quickly and accurately convert text to graphics by providing several words or a group of words.

The cooperation between WeTrade and ERNIE Bot also indicates that the company has gained advantage over utilizing Baidu's leading AI technology, and will implement the leading dialogic language model technology in the global micro-business ecosystem for the first time.

The ERNIE Bot is a generative dialogue product launched by Baidu based on the Wenxin model technology. At present, some functions of ERNIE Bot have been launched or tested in Baidu Search, including multiple answer reply, intelligent generation, etc. In addition, ERNIE Bot will also be fully connected to Baidu AI Cloud. In the future, enterprises will be able to call ERNIE Bot's services through Baidu AI Cloud, and gradually implement artificial intelligence products into practical scenarios.

YCloud is providing digital transformation services for global micro-business, which provides the micro-business with a full range of digital marketing services, from the establishment of online stores to drainage, from supply chain docking, platform operation to financial product services. After the introduction of ERNIE Bot AI intelligent technology, it will further standardize the development of the micro-business industry, increase the industry competitiveness, and create a broader future for the development of the global micro-business industry by leading the industry technology upgrade.

Hechun Wei, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented,"As a service provider of Baidu, WeTrade Group is in a great position to connect with ERNIE Bot, and is also responsible for helping ERNIE Bot to rapidly realize the commercialization of technology. As the next step, WeTrade Group will rely on the accumulation of data and professional content in the field of digital technology services, to develop a variety of scenarios and uses, and provide WeChat customers with a cost-effective and convenient digital service experience."

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group Inc. is a global diversified "software as a service" ("SaaS") technology service provider which is committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries. The four business segments of WeTrade Group are YCloud, WTPay ,Y-Health and YG.

YCloud is a micro-business cloud intelligent system launched by WeTrade, serving global micro-business industry. YCloud strengthens users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also helps increase the payment scenarios to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system.

Independently developed by the Company, WTPay supports multiple methods of online payment and eight mainstream digital wallets in over 100 countries to help customers quickly realize global collection and payment business.

Y-Health is the sector focusing on public health business, which engages in developing global business for biological health and medical enterprises. Currently, Y-Health mainly focuses on detection and prevention of epidemic, daily healthcare, traditional Chinese medicines, and others.

YG is the new energy business segment which mainly provides tools and technical support for the digital new energy industry in the Middle East and Central Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about the Company's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. The Company's encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's annual reports and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

