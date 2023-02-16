USPS issues stamp at the SheBelieves Cup

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the U. S. Postal Service issued a stamp commemorating Women's Soccer at Exploria Stadium, a location for the SheBelieves Cup and home to the Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League.

Women’s Soccer slams into the Net. USPS issues stamp at the SheBelieves Cup. (PRNewswire)

"This stamp honors more than a sport; it honors the women whose leadership continues to inspire the generations behind them," said Amber McReynolds, a member of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. "Whether it's on the pitch or at the podium, American female soccer players have been fighting for more than wins. They have been fighting for fairness and equality. And in the process, they have helped women everywhere move the ball down the field on a host of issues."

"The Women's Soccer stamp will bring more attention to our sport," said Morgan Wright, player for Orlando City Youth Soccer Club. "It is my hope that this stamp will inspire more young women to play this beautiful game."

This new Forever stamp celebrates women's soccer in the United States. From youth leagues to the elite U.S. National Team, millions of girls and women throughout the country participate in this fast-paced, competitive sport.

Soccer, also known as football internationally, is the most popular sport in the world, played by hundreds of millions of people in almost every country. In the United States, women's soccer has gained a firm foothold in sports and popular culture.

For decades, women's athletic programs were all but invisible on U.S. college and university campuses, receiving very little of the funding and none of the recognition of their male counterparts. In 1972, Congress amended federal education law by adding Title IX, prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex from any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.

By 1985, female soccer players were finally able to compete on an international level. That year the U.S. women's National Team played its first official matches in Italy. In 1991, the team competed in the first official FIFA Women's World Cup, held in China - - and won the championship.

Despite international competition, women's soccer remained relatively unknown. It didn't truly gain a following until the 1996 Summer Olympics, when women's soccer was included as a sport for the first time. The U.S. won the gold medal, beating China in an internationally broadcasted game.

Since then, dozens of elite female athletes have donned the U.S. women's national soccer team jersey and dominated in matches around the world. In 2019, the United States made history as the only team to win four FIFA Women's World Cup titles.

Youth soccer has seen a large uptick in girls' participation over the years. The U.S. Youth Soccer Association had about 100,000 players registered in 1974, only a fraction of whom were girls. Today, that number is in the millions, due in no small part to the tremendous success of professional players and greater access to competitive play.

The stamp artwork depicts a female soccer player in action, striking a ball with a side volley. Conjuring the aesthetic of mid-century print design, illustrator Noah MacMillan (1988–2022) used simplified shapes and bold colors to convey the high energy and fast motion of the sport. The somewhat grainy rendering lends a timeless quality to the design, evoking not just a single all-star athlete or era but the entire legacy of women's soccer.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the stamp.

The Women's Soccer stamp is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. Forever stamps are always equal to the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price. News of the Women's Soccer stamp is being shared with the hashtag #WomensSoccerStamp.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to nearly 165 million addresses six and often seven days a week. Overseen by a bipartisan Board of Governors, the Postal Service is implementing a 10-year transformation plan, Delivering for America, to modernize the postal network, restore long-term financial sustainability, dramatically improve service across all mail and shipping categories, and maintain the organization as one of America's most valued and trusted brands.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

For USPS media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

Contact: James McKean

(C) 202-258-6586

jim.mckean@usps.gov

usps.com/news

Local: David Walton

(C) (407) 607-8741

david.walton@usps.gov

usps.com/news

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service