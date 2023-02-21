Lockheed Martin Delivers First C-130J-30 Super Hercules to the Indonesian Air Force

The IDAF will receive a total of five Super Hercules tactical airlifters

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) delivered the first of five C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Indonesian Air Force (IDAF) during a ceremony here today, commemorating a new era in Hercules operations for this longtime C-130 operator.

Lockheed Martin delivered the first of five C-130J-30s to the Indonesian Air Force on Feb. 21, 2023. Lockheed Martin photo by Thinh D. Nguyen. (PRNewswire)

The IDAF's new C-130J-30s offer increased cargo capacity, speed, range, power, performance and lower operating costs over its legacy C-130s to support the IDAF's wide range of mission requirements for decades to come. These new C-130J-30s expand the IDAF's ability to partner on missions and training opportunities with allies and regional forces that also operate Super Hercules.

"Indonesian Air Force crews have long trusted the C-130 to support the most challenging of missions facing Indonesia and other nations in the Pacific," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager, Air Mobility & Maritime Missions programs at Lockheed Martin. "This new era of Super Hercules operations supports Indonesia in achieving mission success with a highly tailored airlift fleet that ensures IDAF crews can support any task — anywhere, anytime — with more power, strength and capability for decades to come."

Indonesia has operated C-130s since the 1960s, using its Hercules fleet for critical national and regional missions such as delivering humanitarian aid and disaster relief, as well as providing military and peacekeeping support around the Pacific Rim.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the worldwide choice in tactical airlift, serving 26 operators in 22 nations. To date, more than 520 C-130Js have been delivered and the Super Hercules remains unmatched in its ability to support 18 different mission requirements.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

