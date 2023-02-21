Tecsys Appoints Shannon Karl as Chief Marketing Officer

Accomplished marketing executive brings more than 25 years of complex B2B marketing experience to the role.

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management and omnichannel commerce software company, today announced marketing veteran Shannon Karl has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Karl brings over 25 years of executive marketing experience developing and executing strategic B2B marketing, communications and demand generation plans for enterprise SaaS solutions.

In her new role, Karl will execute Tecsys' verticalized go-to-market strategy, leading the organization's global marketing initiatives across all aspects of product marketing, demand generation, partner marketing and corporate communications.

"I am thrilled to join Tecsys and help drive this next chapter of growth for the organization," says Karl. "Tecsys has an impressive legacy of solving real business problems through customer-driven innovation, and my goal is to build on this strong foundation to scale and expand our position in the market. I look forward to working with the team to bring our customers the best possible tools to run their supply chains."

Shannon comes to Tecsys from Intelex, where she served as CMO. Prior to Intelex, she was vice president of Industry Marketing at SAP where she built the company's first Global Integrated Demand Team dedicated to supporting Enterprise and Mid-Market sectors, and led SAP Applications marketing for North America, inclusive of SAP S/4HANA, Cloud ERP, SuccessFactors and the Finance line of business. She has likewise held various global and regional marketing leadership roles at IBM and PwC Consulting.

"Shannon is an excellent addition to our top-notch leadership team. Her extensive experience in the enterprise software industry and passion for customer-driven solutions make her the perfect fit for our organization," says Peter Brereton, president and CEO of Tecsys. "I look forward to the positive impact she will have as she evolves our marketing efforts for accelerated growth and success."

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain solutions that equip the borderless enterprise for growth. Organizations thrive when they have the software, technology and expertise to drive operational greatness and deliver on their brand promise. Spanning healthcare, retail, service parts, third-party logistics, and general wholesale high-volume distribution industries, Tecsys delivers dynamic and powerful solutions for warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions. Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

