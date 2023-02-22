CASETiFY Opens Its First 'Style Lab' Pop-Up Experience in Soho

LOS ANGELES, Feb 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lifestyle brand CASETiFY today announced the opening of its first CASETiFY Style Lab in New York City, an immersive consumer-facing retail pop-up bringing fans an inside look at this spring's hottest upcoming trends. With the recent re-emergence of retro tech and flip phones in fashion reignited by GenZ, the 2400 sq ft retail space will showcase CASETiFY's best-selling accessories for the foldable Samsung Z Flip4.

CASETiFY's first NY pop-up will also highlight the creative works of six talented GenZ fashion students, featuring a gallery of styled looks inspired by the brand's Re/CASETiFY accessories and designs. In line with its mission of giving new life to old materials, the fashion gallery will be created using only thrifted or upcycled garments to be styled with the Samsung Z Flip4 cases—providing customers a better look at how to style their new accessories. Fashion creative's whose work will be on display at CASETiFY Style Lab include Pilar Bradley , Victoria Panzella , Kweku Andoh , Arjahn Eve Cox , Rebecca Yoo , and Briah Taubman .

The CASETiFY Style Lab will also include a Re/CASETiFY collection bin in-store to encourage customers to participate in recycling any retired phone cases. To date, the Re/CASETiFY program has diverted over 160,000 phone cases from landfills—roughly the length of 500 Olympic-sized swimming pools—making CASETiFY accessories some of the most eco-friendly products on the market.

The CASETiFY Style Lab will be open to the public for five days from February 22nd through February 26th, with hundreds of designs and prints for the Samsung Z Flip 4 and phone straps available for purchase, retailing $42 USD and up. Special activations will be available for customers on select days including custom airbrushed tote bags, a Y2K candy bar, photo booth, DJ, and more. To learn more about the CASETiFY Style Lab, please visit https://www.casetify.com/campaign/casetify-new-york-pop-up .

CASETiFY Style Lab

Retail opening: Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023

43 Crosby St, New York, NY 10012

Retail hours: 11:00 am – 6:00 pm E.T

About CASETiFY

CASETiFY is a global lifestyle brand and home to the first and largest platform for customized tech accessories. Created with the highest-quality materials and most cutting-edge designs, CASETiFY's products empower self-expression by turning your personal electronics into highly designed, stylishly slim, drop-proof accessories. Known for tapping top artists, big celebrities, and creatives for its Co-Lab program, CASETiFY gives brands and individuals the opportunity to share their unique visions with the world. With 18 retail shops and growing, CASETiFY Studio provides a one-stop, visual retail experience where customers can customize their accessories on the spot. For more information on CASETiFY, its stores, partners and products, please visit www.CASETiFY.com.

