Leading global healthcare platform Docplanner acquires company MyDr sp. z o. o. - a leader in the Polish practice management software (PMS) sector.

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading global healthcare booking platform and provider of SaaS solutions for doctors and medical facilities, Docplanner , has announced an acquisition of Poland's leading provider of technological solutions for the medical sector, MyDr sp. z o. o., the creator of softwares such as MyDr EDM and Dr100. As a result of the transaction, Docplanner will strengthen its position as the largest player in the digital healthcare market in its geographies with its comprehensive offering of digital solutions for healthcare market.

MyDr has almost 2 million monthly visits to their website and partners with 47,000 healthcare professionals. Meanwhile, ZnanyLekarz partners with 24,000 healthcare professionals and is the platform of choice for patients in Poland, with 6 million users visiting the portal each month.

This acquisition is the first for Docplanner in its domestic market of Poland. Docplanner's recent purchases include Feegow, which develops software for managing medical facilities in Brazil, and jameda, the largest German digital medical services platform.

"Today a strong player, brand and partner joins the Docplanner Group and our Polish operation of ZnanyLekarz" said Mariusz Gralewski, CEO of Docplanner Group. "ZnanyLekarz is a leader when it comes to connecting doctors with patients and we are growing steadily as a software provider for automating and improving the work of medical practices. Combined we will provide a comprehensive solution for the healthcare market in Poland in order to make medical care more human and modern."

"I am proud that we are joining the Docplanner Group, a global leader in the healthcare sector, and I am convinced that together we can implement the best technological solutions for the entire industry in Poland." said Piotr Miluski, Managing Director of MyDr. "We have created a strong system for managing medical practices and combined with the power of the ZnanyLekarz marketplace together we will deliver the highest value for doctors and patients."

As part of the transaction Docplanner will add to its portfolio: MyDr EDM - the most recognizable practice management software in Poland, Dr100 - a software for running dental offices and clinics, and drNews - an information system for medical facilities. The companies are not disclosing the financial details of the transaction.

