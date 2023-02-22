Win your office team the ultimate perk of free lunch for a year1

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With some companies cutting back on free perks this year, McAlister's Deli is here to help. To show one lucky team how much they are appreciated, the fast casual restaurant chain is launching a $24,000 Catering Giveaway ahead of Employee Appreciation Day on March 3, 2023 – giving one office the chance to win free catering for a year.1

McAlister’s Celebrates Employee Appreciation Day with a $24K Catering Giveaway (PRNewswire)

"We are seeing more and more employees returning to the traditional office workplace on a regular basis," said Mike Freeman, Chief Brand Officer of McAlister's Deli. "With this $24K Giveaway on Employee Appreciation Day, our hope is to inspire employers to continue finding ways to show their employees they are appreciated and valued. As the year continues, McAlister's Deli is excited to be able to offer even more ways to say, 'thank you'."

According to WeGift , half of Americans (51%) surveyed said they would be happy to receive food as a gift from employers. So, if your office's budget has been feeling the pinch, now is your chance to score some free food for you and your colleagues.

Enter to Win McAlister's Deli $24K Catering Giveaway

Employees around the country can visit McAlistersDeli.com/WinLunchOnUs for a chance to win $2,000 for 12 months. For example, that's enough for up to four catering orders every month for companies with 20 employees!2 From fresh sandwich trays to spud bars or boxed lunches, McAlister's catering offerings are perfect for every occasion and are available for in-store pick up or delivery. The giveaway will go live on February 22, 2023, at 7:00am ET all entries must be made before March 3, 2023, at 11:59pm ET.

McAlister's offers the convenience of same day ordering and delivery for catering orders placed two hours in advance. Last-minute meeting? Break the monotony and give your crew something to look forward to. From customized box lunches to full spreads, we'll take care of the details.

First-Time Users Always Save

If your team is not selected, first-time McAlister's catering customers can access immediate savings on catering with $25 off $200 (excluding taxes and fees) 3 using the promo code APPRECIATE24 on mcalistersdeli.com/catering.

To learn more about this giveaway and on how to enter, please visit McAlistersDeli.com and connect with McAlister's Deli on Facebook (@McAlistersDeli), Twitter (@McAlistersDeli), and Instagram (@mcalistersdeli).

1"For a year" means $2,000.00 credit to McAlister's Deli per month for twelve months.

2Based on McAlister's Catering average monthly spend for orders.

3$25 off offer valid for first time catering orders at participating locations from 2/20-5/17/23 for catering orders fulfilled through mcalistersdeli.com/catering that total $200 or more in one transaction excluding taxes and fees. Must use promo code APPRECIATE24 at checkout. Service Fee applies. Single use only. No cash value. Not valid with any other offer or reward, or third-party delivery. Fees and taxes may apply see checkout for details. Void where prohibited.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 18 years of age or older. Promotion Period: 2/22/23 7:00 am ET – 3/03/23 at 11:59 pm ET. To enter: fill out the form available at mcalistersdeli.com/winlunchonus . See the Official Rules for additional eligibility restrictions, how to enter, prize descriptions/restrictions, odds, entry periods and complete details. Sponsor: McAlister's Franchisor SPV LLC.

About McAlister's

Founded in 1989, McAlister's Deli® is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its genuine hospitality, sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister's Famous Sweet Tea™. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, McAlister's Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts, a hot spud bar and more. With numerous industry accolades, the McAlister's Deli brand has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. For more information, visit McAlistersDeli.com, and find McAlister's on social media at www.Facebook.com/McAlistersDeli , www.Twitter.com/McAlistersDeli and www.Instagram.com/McAlistersDeli .

Media Contact: Public relations inquiries, please email press@mcalistersdeli.com

(PRNewsfoto/McAlister’s Deli) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McAlister’s Deli