"Get the Insider Secrets You Must Know to Get Booked for a TEDx!" New Training Program Provides 60 Invaluable Tips for Landing a TEDx Stage

Get Inside the Head of a TEDx Judge!!

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know how many people get rejected by TEDx judges every year—Thousands! Don't want to be one them? Then you're going to want to watch Insider Secrets You Must Know to Get Booked for a TEDx! This is a 90-minute training program that propels you onto a TEDx stage.

Presented by SpeakerTunity®, the Speaker & Leader Resource Company, Insider Secrets You Must Know to Get Booked for a TEDx has mined all of the wisdom from three top experts, who offer a combined 60 invaluable tips to ensure success when pitching yourself to the TEDx decision-makers.

Who are these folks?

One was a judge at one of the premier TEDx events in the US

One was a TEDx organizer at the leading, long-running event in Canada

One has a viral TEDx video that has 300,000 views and counting!

This remarkable treasure trove of TEDx wisdom won't teach you how to present at a TEDx, but it will give you everything you need to sway the judges to book you.

You can get the Training Program alone, or pair it with the Speakertunity TEDx Directory® with all the events for North America sorted by date, state/province and theme (where available!). More than 400 in all.

"Once you've got your 18-minute signature TEDx presentation, the hunt begins," says SpeakerTunity® founder Jackie Lapin. "And the competition is fierce. You must learn how to set yourself apart by getting into the heads of the organizer or judge, and that's what this resource is designed to do…put you at the top of the "yes" pile!"

To get access to the Insider Secrets You Must Know to Get Booked for a TEDx!, go to https://speakertunity.com/insider.

SOURCE SpeakerTunity